Moody's changes Aena's outlook to stable; affirms A3 rating

Madrid, July 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Aena S.M.E., S.A. ("Aena") to stable from negative. Concurrently, the A3 long-term issuer rating and a3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) were affirmed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable reflects the continuing recovery in Aena´s traffic and the expectation that the company´s funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio will return to levels commensurate with an A3 rating over the next eighteen months, namely an FFO/Debt ratio of at least 15%.

Following the severe reduction in passenger volumes during 2020-21, in the first five months of 2022 traffic on Aena´s network continued to rebound, outperforming the average traffic recovery at Moody's rated European airports. More specifically, Aena´s traffic recovery is sustained by strong pent-up travel demand, the attractiveness of Spain as international tourist destination and the company´s traffic profile, which benefits from a high share of domestic and short intra-EU traffic (90% of total traffic as of December 2019).

Moody´s anticipates a recovery in Aena's traffic to around 80% of 2019 traffic in full-year 2022, and full recovery to pre-pandemic volumes by 2024. Despite worsening macroeconomic conditions, the threat of new COVID variants and the spread of geopolitical tensions, which provide uncertainty and could translate into lower than anticipated traffic, the improvement in Aena´s credit metrics, coupled with a strong liquidity profile and moderate capital requirements, underpin the stable outlook on the rating.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of travel restrictions severely reduced the company´s traffic, leading to a material drop in annual passengers to 76.1 million from 275.2 million in 2019, a 72% reduction. In the first half of 2021, traffic continued to be affected by travel restrictions and despite a rebound of traffic volumes during the second half of the year, yearly passenger traffic was still some 56% below 2019 levels. Helped by a strong offer of capacity from airlines, passenger traffic recovered materially in the first five months of 2022. As of end of May 2022, year-to-date traffic on Aena´s Spanish network equaled 80.6 million passengers, only 20% below 2019 levels. On the same date, monthly traffic was only 10% below the pre-pandemic level. In view of the above, on 10 June 2022 the company revised upwards its estimated of full-year 2022 traffic to a range between 75% and 85% of 2019 traffic levels.

The strengthening of credit metrics will be sustained by revenue and cash flow generation but also a gradual deleveraging. In particular, while operating performance improves we expect the company´s adjusted consolidated gross debt to reduce over the next eighteen months to below €7.5 billion, down from the €8.2 billion reported as of March 2022. Moderate capital requirements will also contribute to the debt reduction as the Airport Regulation Document (DORA under its Spanish acronym) approved in September 2021 cut by more than a half (to €2.25 billion) the volume of investments previously anticipated for the second DORA regulatory period (2022-26).

Aena's A3 long-term issuer rating reflects a view of its standalone credit quality expressed as an a3 BCA and the company´s rating is maintained at one notch above the sovereign bond rating of Spain (Baa1 stable). Although Moody´s categorises Aena as a Government-Related Issuer, with Moderate dependency and Moderate support scores, the assigned rating does not include any uplift for the possibility of extraordinary government support, given the company's BCA is already positioned above the rating of the government of Spain.

More broadly, Aena´s long-term issuer rating continues to reflect (1) its very strong market position as the owner and operator of a network of airports serving the entire needs of Spain; (2) a balanced regulatory settlement; (3) a diversified carrier base with a high proportion of origin and destination traffic and international passengers; (4) its well invested airports, with sufficient spare capacity; (5) its competitive aviation charges and (6) a strong financial profile.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

In response to the pandemic, through 2020-21 Aena signed new loans with various financial institutions for more than €3.0 billion and maturities of between 1 and 20 years. Therefore, its liquidity is considered strong. As of end of May 2022, the company's source of committed liquidity includes (1) cash and cash equivalents of around €885 million, (2) a revolving credit facility in an amount of €800 million, currently undrawn, and due in 2025 and (3) €469 million of available financing with maturities beyond 8 years. In addition to this liquidity, the company also has capacity to issue up to €900 million under its uncommitted Euro Commercial Paper programme, which is fully undrawn.

Aena´s debt documentation includes two financial covenants - a maximum Net financial Debt/EBITDA of 7.0x and a minimum EBITDA/financial expenses ratio of 3.0x tested annually as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis. Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, starting from December 2020 the company breached these financial covenants. However, reflecting the supportive stance of creditors under unprecedented circumstances, Aena was able to obtain covenant waivers up to June 2023.

Similarly, London Luton´s debt, which represents around 6% of Aena´s consolidated debt, is subject to financial covenants under its financing agreements. Considering the material reduction of EBITDA over the 2020-21 period, the company also exceeded the covenants but it was able to secure temporary waivers up to 30 June 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating of the Government of Spain, coupled with a maintenance of Aena's FFO /debt ratio above 20%, would result in an upgrade of the rating of Aena.

The rating could be downgraded if a reversal of the traffic recovery occurs, which could lead to (1) a drop in Aena´s FFO/debt ratio below the mid-teens or a material reduction of its liquidity position, on a sustained basis; or (2) a heightened risk of covenant breaches not addressed in a timely manner. In addition, a deterioration in the Spanish sovereign creditworthiness could result in a downwards adjustment of Aena's rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

Aena is the largest airport operator group in the world by number of passengers by virtue of its control of most airport facilities in Spain. Aena operates 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, which together handled 120.0 million passengers in the 12 months to December 2021. Through its subsidiary Aena Internacional, Aena has a controlling stake in the company holding the concession rights for the operation of London Luton airport, the fourth largest airport serving the UK capital. The group´s scope of consolidation also includes six airports in the North East of Brazil, for which Aena was awarded the concession in March 2019. Lastly, Aena holds equity stakes in companies operating airports in Mexico, Jamaica and Colombia. Aena is majority owned (51%) by the government of Spain.

