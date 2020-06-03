Moody's changes Affidea's outlook to negative from stable, affirms B2 CFR

Paris, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook of Affidea B.V. (Affidea or the
company) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's
has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and
its probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD. At the
same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 rating
assigned to the senior secured bank credit facilities due in 2026.
A full list of the rating actions can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action is primarily driven by the agency's
expectations that the spread of the coronavirus and closure of several
diagnostic centres will negatively impact Affidea's operating profits,
free cash flow (FCF) generation and other key credit metrics in 2020.
The rating action balances the negative impact of operational disruptions
triggered by the outbreak with an expected gradual recovery of the advanced
diagnostic imaging (ADI) and primary care demand over the next quarters.
Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Because patients have postponed non-vital diagnostics, volumes
have significantly fallen in Affidea's ADI segment -- the largest
revenue contributor -- since March, when lockdowns were put
in place across different geographies in Europe. The company also
temporarily closed several diagnostic centres to adjust capacity and manage
costs. At the end of April, there were still 43 centres closed,
mainly in Spain and Portugal, with the remainder partially operating.
On the other hand, the cancer care unit that represents around 10%
of revenue, remains fully operational, supporting the earnings
capacity of the company.
The credit rating agency anticipates that the company's Moody's-adjusted
gross leverage will increase above 10.0x, and generate negative
FCF during 2020, driven by the drop in earnings. At the same
time, the agency expects a gradual recovery in the volumes and demand
for ADI and other medical services provided by Affidea, considering
an overall loosening of lockdowns through Europe. Therefore,
the agency anticipates that Moody's-adjusted gross leverage
will improve to below 6.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF
to debt will improve towards 5% during 2021. The sharp deterioration
in earnings has also evidenced the company's high operating leverage.
While the agency expects key credit metrics to return to levels commensurate
with its current rating during 2021, uncertainties related to the
length and severity of the coronavirus on the company's financial
position remain, including the effects that social distancing and
customer confidence might have on the company's future capacity
at diagnostic centres and volumes. Moody's believes this
is partially mitigated by the relatively inelasticity in demand of healthcare
services compared to other sectors.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the losses and the
recovery in demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The
negative outlook also reflects how these uncertainties related to the
length and severity of the coronavirus spread could lead to a further
deterioration of Affidea's liquidity profile and credit metrics
in a more challenging economic environment.
LIQUIDITY
Affidea has adequate liquidity, with cash balances of EUR142 million
as of 31 March 2020. This cash balance includes the EUR50 million
drawing on its EUR130 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which
was drawn as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crisis.
The company has no immediate debt maturities. The RCF is subject
to a net leverage financial covenant set at 5.75x tested if more
than 40% of the RCF is drawn. Our base case does not expect
the covenant to be tested, but because of the expected earnings
deterioration in 2020, there is minimal capacity under the covenant.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure is unlikely in the short-term. Over time,
positive pressure could emerge if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted
(gross) leverage ratio falls to well below 5.0x on a sustained
basis while delivering solid operating performance, including the
efficient integration of bolt-on acquisitions; (2) Affidea
maintains a strong liquidity profile, including Moody's-adjusted
FCF to debt improving to 10% on a sustained basis; (3) Affidea
significantly increases its scale such that it can achieve greater economies
of scale and reduce its significant operating leverage;
Conversely, downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) the company's
Moody's-adjusted (gross) remains sustainably in excess of 6.0x;
(2) if its liquidity deteriorates or its Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does
not improve towards 5% on a sustained basis; (3) its profitability
were to deteriorate due to regulatory developments, competitive
pressure or significant cost inflation; or (4) the company performs
large debt-financed acquisitions or engages in material distributions
to shareholders.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Affidea B.V.
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Affidea B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Affidea is the leading, pan-European provider of advanced
diagnostic imaging (ADI), outpatient and cancer care. Headquartered
in Amsterdam, the company operates a network of 270 centers,
as of end-2019, across 16 countries, with key markets
including Italy, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Switzerland
and Hungary. Affidea is 100% owned by Waypoint Capital Group
since 2014. Waypoint Capital Group is a holding company,
controlled by the Bertarelli family.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gilberto Ramos, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
