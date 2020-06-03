Moody's changes Affidea's outlook to negative from stable, affirms B2 CFR

Paris, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Affidea B.V. (Affidea or the company) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 rating assigned to the senior secured bank credit facilities due in 2026.

A full list of the rating actions can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by the agency's expectations that the spread of the coronavirus and closure of several diagnostic centres will negatively impact Affidea's operating profits, free cash flow (FCF) generation and other key credit metrics in 2020. The rating action balances the negative impact of operational disruptions triggered by the outbreak with an expected gradual recovery of the advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI) and primary care demand over the next quarters. Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Because patients have postponed non-vital diagnostics, volumes have significantly fallen in Affidea's ADI segment -- the largest revenue contributor -- since March, when lockdowns were put in place across different geographies in Europe. The company also temporarily closed several diagnostic centres to adjust capacity and manage costs. At the end of April, there were still 43 centres closed, mainly in Spain and Portugal, with the remainder partially operating. On the other hand, the cancer care unit that represents around 10% of revenue, remains fully operational, supporting the earnings capacity of the company.

The credit rating agency anticipates that the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will increase above 10.0x, and generate negative FCF during 2020, driven by the drop in earnings. At the same time, the agency expects a gradual recovery in the volumes and demand for ADI and other medical services provided by Affidea, considering an overall loosening of lockdowns through Europe. Therefore, the agency anticipates that Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will improve to below 6.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt will improve towards 5% during 2021. The sharp deterioration in earnings has also evidenced the company's high operating leverage.

While the agency expects key credit metrics to return to levels commensurate with its current rating during 2021, uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus on the company's financial position remain, including the effects that social distancing and customer confidence might have on the company's future capacity at diagnostic centres and volumes. Moody's believes this is partially mitigated by the relatively inelasticity in demand of healthcare services compared to other sectors.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the losses and the recovery in demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The negative outlook also reflects how these uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus spread could lead to a further deterioration of Affidea's liquidity profile and credit metrics in a more challenging economic environment.

LIQUIDITY

Affidea has adequate liquidity, with cash balances of EUR142 million as of 31 March 2020. This cash balance includes the EUR50 million drawing on its EUR130 million revolving credit facility (RCF), which was drawn as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus crisis. The company has no immediate debt maturities. The RCF is subject to a net leverage financial covenant set at 5.75x tested if more than 40% of the RCF is drawn. Our base case does not expect the covenant to be tested, but because of the expected earnings deterioration in 2020, there is minimal capacity under the covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure is unlikely in the short-term. Over time, positive pressure could emerge if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted (gross) leverage ratio falls to well below 5.0x on a sustained basis while delivering solid operating performance, including the efficient integration of bolt-on acquisitions; (2) Affidea maintains a strong liquidity profile, including Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt improving to 10% on a sustained basis; (3) Affidea significantly increases its scale such that it can achieve greater economies of scale and reduce its significant operating leverage;

Conversely, downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) the company's Moody's-adjusted (gross) remains sustainably in excess of 6.0x; (2) if its liquidity deteriorates or its Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve towards 5% on a sustained basis; (3) its profitability were to deteriorate due to regulatory developments, competitive pressure or significant cost inflation; or (4) the company performs large debt-financed acquisitions or engages in material distributions to shareholders.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Affidea B.V.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Affidea B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Affidea is the leading, pan-European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging (ADI), outpatient and cancer care. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company operates a network of 270 centers, as of end-2019, across 16 countries, with key markets including Italy, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and Hungary. Affidea is 100% owned by Waypoint Capital Group since 2014. Waypoint Capital Group is a holding company, controlled by the Bertarelli family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

