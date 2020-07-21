Moody's changes Airxcel's ratings outlook to stable; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for
Airxcel, Inc. (Airxcel) to stable from negative. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the company's Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) and
Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), along with its
Caa2 rating on its senior secured first lien term loan and Ca rating on
the second lien term loan.
"The change to stable outlook reflects the company's improved
liquidity and recent improvement in recreational vehicle (RV) production
trends, from the trough levels in April, which moderates the
expected decline in Airxcel's earnings and credit metrics over the
next 12-18 months", says Shirley Singh, Moody's
lead analyst for Airxcel. "While the market conditions are
expected to remain challenging, weakening Airxcel's earnings
and cash flow over the course of 2020, the recent recovery in RV
demand and lower dealer inventory levels points to a less severe contraction
in 2020 and prospects of relatively stable operating environment in 2021",
added Singh.
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Airxcel, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Airxcel, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATING RATIONALE
Airxcel's Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the high financial risk that results
from the company's modest scale, high customer concentration
and significant exposure to the cyclical RV markets, which is compounded
by its aggressive financial policies and debt-financed acquisitions.
Moody's expects the company's earnings and cash flow to weaken in 2020,
but recent improvement in liquidity provides better capacity to absorb
anticipated sales erosion. In addition, the company's aftermarket
presence supporting an installed base of 9 million RVs could moderate
earnings volatility, to a certain extent. The rating is also
supported by the company's strong market position.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Airxcel's
free cash flow will remain at break-even to modestly positive levels
despite the weakening of the earnings and credit metrics in 2020 with
some recovery in 2021.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that
the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Airxcel and the deterioration
in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived
and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market
demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Airxcel's earnings growth and free cash
flow remain positive, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 7.0x and EBITA-to-interest is sustained above
1.0x.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings
decline result in weaker liquidity including increased cash consumption
and revolver usage such that default risk rises further.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Airxcel manufactures products
such as air conditioning and ventilation systems, furnaces,
water heaters, window coverings and roofing membranes for RV's.
The company also manufactures specialty air conditioners, environmental
control units and heat pumps for the telecommunications, education
and multi-tenant housing end markets. Airxcel is owned by
financial sponsor L Catterton.
