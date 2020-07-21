Moody's changes Airxcel's ratings outlook to stable; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the ratings outlook for Airxcel, Inc. (Airxcel) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the company's Caa2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa2-PD probability of default rating (PDR), along with its Caa2 rating on its senior secured first lien term loan and Ca rating on the second lien term loan.

"The change to stable outlook reflects the company's improved liquidity and recent improvement in recreational vehicle (RV) production trends, from the trough levels in April, which moderates the expected decline in Airxcel's earnings and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Airxcel. "While the market conditions are expected to remain challenging, weakening Airxcel's earnings and cash flow over the course of 2020, the recent recovery in RV demand and lower dealer inventory levels points to a less severe contraction in 2020 and prospects of relatively stable operating environment in 2021", added Singh.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Airxcel, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Airxcel, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATING RATIONALE

Airxcel's Caa2 CFR broadly reflects the high financial risk that results from the company's modest scale, high customer concentration and significant exposure to the cyclical RV markets, which is compounded by its aggressive financial policies and debt-financed acquisitions. Moody's expects the company's earnings and cash flow to weaken in 2020, but recent improvement in liquidity provides better capacity to absorb anticipated sales erosion. In addition, the company's aftermarket presence supporting an installed base of 9 million RVs could moderate earnings volatility, to a certain extent. The rating is also supported by the company's strong market position.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Airxcel's free cash flow will remain at break-even to modestly positive levels despite the weakening of the earnings and credit metrics in 2020 with some recovery in 2021.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Notwithstanding some early signs that the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Airxcel and the deterioration in credit quality that it triggered may be relatively short-lived and subsiding, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and consumer sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Airxcel's earnings growth and free cash flow remain positive, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 7.0x and EBITA-to-interest is sustained above 1.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings decline result in weaker liquidity including increased cash consumption and revolver usage such that default risk rises further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Airxcel manufactures products such as air conditioning and ventilation systems, furnaces, water heaters, window coverings and roofing membranes for RV's. The company also manufactures specialty air conditioners, environmental control units and heat pumps for the telecommunications, education and multi-tenant housing end markets. Airxcel is owned by financial sponsor L Catterton.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

