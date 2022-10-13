Moody's changes Alam Sutera's ratings outlook to negative following tender offer announcement

Singapore, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) (Alam Sutera).

Moody's has also affirmed the Caa1 senior secured ratings of the 2024 notes and 2025 notes issued by Alam Sutera. The notes are guaranteed by most of Alam Sutera's subsidiaries and secured by a mortgage over the [email protected] Sutera land lot and a commercial land lot.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

The change in outlook follows Alam Sutera's tender offer and consent solicitation announcement on 10 October 2022. Under the terms of the tender offer for its $171 million senior secured notes due in 2024, bondholders have to put in bids with a minimum offer price of $820 for every $1000. The consent solicitation seeks to remove substantially all restrictive covenants and reporting requirements under the 2024 bonds.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectations that the recovery rate of Alam Sutera's 2025 bonds is uncertain following the company's willingness to push ahead with a tender offer that would likely result in an economic loss for its 2024 bondholders," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"At the same time, the negative outlook considers the tight funding conditions as well as weaker operating environment characterized by inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes, which we believe would affect property demand in Indonesia over the next 12 months," adds Chua, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Alam Sutera.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The announced bond buyback will be primarily funded with a new IDR1.75 trillion syndicated term loan. The eight-year amortizing secured term loan was led by Bank Central Asia Tbk (P.T.) (Baa2 stable) and will carry a floating interest rate of around 9% currently. If fully tendered, Moody's believes there will be annual interest savings of around $8 million, assuming Indonesia's interest rate remains unchanged.

Moody's expects Alam Sutera will continue to have an unsustainable and overleveraged capital structure with weak credit metrics over the next 12-18 months. Moody's forecasts leverage, as measured by debt/homebuilding EBITDA, will be around 8x-9x. The company's interest coverage will remain weak at just above 1x.

Moody's believes it is unlikely that the company will meet its full-year sales target on the back of the rating agency's expectation of weakening property demand. Although the company reported marketing sales of IDR1.5 trillion during the first six months of 2022 or around 44% of its full-year target of IDR3.4 trillion, one-third of the marketing sales were from the sale of a commercial land plot to a single party.

Against the backdrop of a seven-year high inflation in Indonesia and rising interest rates, Moody's believes property demand from the low-to-middle income segment of the property market where most buyers take on mortgage loans to fund their property purchases will be affected.

While the tender offer, if successful, will address the 2024 bond maturity, the company still has a large maturity wall in 2025 when its other US dollar bond comes due.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from Alam Sutera's (1) weak financial management, as its debt maturity wall has resulted in significant refinancing risk and the proposed tender offer; and (2) concentrated ownership by its promoter as well as its five-member board of commissioners, of which only two members are independent. Nonetheless, the company is run by experienced professionals and has a track record of reducing capital spending to preserve liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could return to stable if the company continues to execute its business plans and address its refinancing needs through 2025 well ahead of time.

Moody's could downgrade Alam Sutera's ratings if: (1) the operating environment further deteriorates, leading to much weaker marketing sales; or (2) it fails to secure financing for its debt maturing through 2025; or (3) it pushes ahead with a refinancing plan that results in a significant economic loss to its 2025 bondholders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in November 1993 and listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in December 2007, Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) is an integrated property developer in Indonesia that focuses on the sale of land lots in accordance with township planning requirements, as well as property development in residential and commercial segments in Indonesia. As of 30 June 2022, the family of The Ning King owned around 45.3% of the company.

