Moody's changes All3media's outlook to negative, affirms B2 ratings

London, 27 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the ratings outlook for DLG Acquisitions Limited ("All3Media"), the UK-based television content producer to negative from stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's has also affirmed the B2 ratings on the EUR405 million first lien term loan (due 2026), the GBP50 million revolving credit facility (due 2025) and the Caa1 rating on the GBP75 million second lien term loan (due 2027), all issued by DLG Acquisitions Limited.

"The decision to change the ratings outlook of All3media to negative reflects the material contraction in the company's revenue and EBITDA expected in 2020 due to the coronavirus related disruptions to its content production business, leading to a spike in Moody's adjusted gross leverage to up to or over 10.0x." says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for All3Media.

While we expect a recovery in credit metrics in 2021, visibility currently remains somewhat limited. Nonetheless, we take comfort from the company's current adequate liquidity position as well as its supportive shareholders," adds Ms. Dixit.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects All3Media to report revenue and EBITDA growth of around 11% and 13% respectively in 2019 through a combination of strong organic growth and acquisition of good content businesses. In 2020, the agency however foresees significant declines in revenue and EBITDA of up to 20% and 40% respectively as coronavirus-driven global lockdown measures have disrupted content productions. While some productions have recently resumed in countries such as New Zealand, the US and Germany, other regions where All3media operates still remain impacted. Around 40% of All3media's productions are forecasted to take place in the UK in 2021, where productions are yet to resume and Moody's currently expects a gradual resumption from July 2020. All3media's cost base has a significant variable component and the company has been taking measures to control some of its fixed costs during the closure period to support its profitability.

Driven by steady revenue and EBITDA growth, All3Media is likely to have de-levered to a Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA of around 6.3x for the year ended December 2019 compared to 6.9x at the end of 2018. Around 0.9x of the company's 2019 leverage relates to about GBP80 million of acquisition related earn-out obligations included in Moody's adjusted debt calculation for All3Media. Moody's recognizes that the earn-out payments are being consistently funded by All3Media's shareholders, although there is no contractual obligation to do so, and GBP16 million of these payments were made in Q1 2020 with a further GBP3.7m to be paid later in the year. All of the GBP19.8m was funded by the shareholders in Q1 2020 . Around 0.4x of All3Media's 2019 leverage will reflect the adverse impact from the implementation of IFRS16 compared to Moody's prior adjustment for operating leases.

The coronavirus disruptions in 2020 will lead to a decline in EBITDA and cash generation and hence a spike in Moody's adjusted leverage to up to or above 10.0x including the negative impact from the adjustment to debt for earn-outs. While visibility on 2021 is low, we expect a good recovery subject to coronavirus-related disruptions fading away, resulting in visible de-leveraging.

Following the acquisition of All3Media by DLG Acquisitions Limited in 2014, All3Media has received considerable support from shareholders - Discovery Inc. ("Discovery", Baa3 stable at the Discovery Communications, LLC level) and Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global", Ba3 stable) to build the business by acquisition, both in terms of upfront costs and earn-outs. The parent companies have provided such funds in the form of long-dated shareholder loans (structured to receive 100% equity credit under our hybrid methodology). In total, the shareholders have injected nearly GBP167.8 million (including GBP19.7million in Q1 2020) of additional capital into the company over the past five years to help support the growth.

All3Media generated negative free cash flow and suffered from adverse working capital movements during 2016-19 driven by a rise in scripted investments in line with All3Media's growth strategy. For scripted shows, the primary broadcaster usually only partially funds the production in exchange for the domestic rights, with the remainder being deficit funded by the distributor through an advance recouped against future international sales, tax credits and co-production agreements.

While the advance is an upfront cash outflow, on average, the advances are substantially recouped in the first three years. Moody's expects growth in annual advances to start to normalise only from 2021 (as working capital movements in 2020 will remain negatively affected due to the disruptions), easing net cash outflows as new advances begin to get funded from receipts of previous advances. The company will likely turn free cash flow positive from 2021 onwards and will rely less on production financing (included in Moody's adjusted debt calculation) going forward.

Moody's considers All3Media's liquidity to be adequate for its near term operational needs. Liquidity provision is supported by on balance sheet cash of GBP44.3 million (excluding GBP9.7 million production cash) at the end of March 2020 and access to GBP50 million revolving credit facility, of which GBP18 million is drawn as of March 2020. Moody's anticipates continued shareholder support for funding acquisitions as it is an important element of All3Media's liquidity. Following the earnout payment in Q1 2020, the company does not anticipate any further material payments until Q2 2021.

Given the presence of a second lien loan in this all bank loan structure and a springing financial covenant, the agency has used a 50% family recovery rate in its Loss Given Default methodology. Moody's has ranked the RCF and the first lien term loan first, together with All3Media's trade payables and the second lien term loan second together with the lease rejection claims. However, the B2 rating of the first lien term loan nevertheless has been affirmed, in line with the CFR level, as the uplift provided by the second lien term loan is not sufficient given the relatively small amount of the 2nd lien term loan as well as the current weak positioning of the CFR at the B2 level. The Caa1 rating of the second lien loan has also been affirmed.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. All3Media's business has been affected by the cancellation and postponement of productions, both scripted and non-scripted, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the social distancing measures and lockdowns imposed in most of the countries where it operates.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on All3Media of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the pressures on company's revenues and EBITDA in 2020 as well as the current limited visibility into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The B2 CFR is currently weakly positioned due to high leverage and no upgrade in the near term is anticipated. However, positive rating momentum may arise over time, should (1) the company deliver on its business plan; especially with regard to the development of the US business; (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage fall sustainably below 5.0x; (3) its RCF/Net Debt improves above 10% and (4) liquidity improve such that All3Media is able to meet earn-out obligations on a self-financing basis.

Negative rating momentum may develop if (1) Moody's adjusted leverage remains well above 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) free cash flow remains materially negative beyond 2020; (3) All3Media fails to deliver growth in its core markets; (4) the shareholders rein in their strategic and financial support particularly for funding future acquisition earn-out payments.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: DLG Acquisitions Limited

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, First Lien, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Second Lien, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: DLG Acquisitions Limited

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DLG Acquisitions Limited is a joint venture of Discovery Inc. and Liberty Global plc. John Malone, the US cable communications entrepreneur, is a key shareholder and board member of both companies. DLG Acquisitions is a holding company, which owns All3Media Holdings Limited, which it acquired in 2014. All3media is, through its subsidiaries, an internationally active producer and distributor of television programming. In 2019, Moody's expects All3Media to generate revenues of around GBP750 million and a Moody's adjusted EBITDA of GBP85 million.

