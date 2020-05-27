Moody's changes All3media's outlook to negative, affirms B2 ratings

London, 27 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the ratings outlook
for DLG Acquisitions Limited ("All3Media"), the UK-based
television content producer to negative from stable. At the same
time, the agency has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR).
Moody's has also affirmed the B2 ratings on the EUR405 million first
lien term loan (due 2026), the GBP50 million revolving credit facility
(due 2025) and the Caa1 rating on the GBP75 million second lien term loan
(due 2027), all issued by DLG Acquisitions Limited.
"The decision to change the ratings outlook of All3media to negative reflects
the material contraction in the company's revenue and EBITDA expected
in 2020 due to the coronavirus related disruptions to its content production
business, leading to a spike in Moody's adjusted gross leverage
to up to or over 10.0x." says Gunjan Dixit,
a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer,
and lead analyst for All3Media.
While we expect a recovery in credit metrics in 2021, visibility
currently remains somewhat limited. Nonetheless, we take
comfort from the company's current adequate liquidity position as
well as its supportive shareholders," adds Ms. Dixit.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press
Release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects All3Media to report revenue and EBITDA growth of
around 11% and 13% respectively in 2019 through a combination
of strong organic growth and acquisition of good content businesses.
In 2020, the agency however foresees significant declines in revenue
and EBITDA of up to 20% and 40% respectively as coronavirus-driven
global lockdown measures have disrupted content productions. While
some productions have recently resumed in countries such as New Zealand,
the US and Germany, other regions where All3media operates still
remain impacted. Around 40% of All3media's productions
are forecasted to take place in the UK in 2021, where productions
are yet to resume and Moody's currently expects a gradual resumption
from July 2020. All3media's cost base has a significant variable
component and the company has been taking measures to control some of
its fixed costs during the closure period to support its profitability.
Driven by steady revenue and EBITDA growth, All3Media is likely
to have de-levered to a Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA of
around 6.3x for the year ended December 2019 compared to 6.9x
at the end of 2018. Around 0.9x of the company's 2019
leverage relates to about GBP80 million of acquisition related earn-out
obligations included in Moody's adjusted debt calculation for All3Media.
Moody's recognizes that the earn-out payments are being consistently
funded by All3Media's shareholders, although there is no contractual
obligation to do so, and GBP16 million of these payments were made
in Q1 2020 with a further GBP3.7m to be paid later in the year.
All of the GBP19.8m was funded by the shareholders in Q1 2020
. Around 0.4x of All3Media's 2019 leverage will reflect
the adverse impact from the implementation of IFRS16 compared to Moody's
prior adjustment for operating leases.
The coronavirus disruptions in 2020 will lead to a decline in EBITDA and
cash generation and hence a spike in Moody's adjusted leverage to
up to or above 10.0x including the negative impact from the adjustment
to debt for earn-outs. While visibility on 2021 is low,
we expect a good recovery subject to coronavirus-related disruptions
fading away, resulting in visible de-leveraging.
Following the acquisition of All3Media by DLG Acquisitions Limited in
2014, All3Media has received considerable support from shareholders
- Discovery Inc. ("Discovery", Baa3 stable at the
Discovery Communications, LLC level) and Liberty Global plc ("Liberty
Global", Ba3 stable) to build the business by acquisition,
both in terms of upfront costs and earn-outs. The parent
companies have provided such funds in the form of long-dated shareholder
loans (structured to receive 100% equity credit under our hybrid
methodology). In total, the shareholders have injected nearly
GBP167.8 million (including GBP19.7million in Q1 2020) of
additional capital into the company over the past five years to help support
the growth.
All3Media generated negative free cash flow and suffered from adverse
working capital movements during 2016-19 driven by a rise in scripted
investments in line with All3Media's growth strategy. For
scripted shows, the primary broadcaster usually only partially funds
the production in exchange for the domestic rights, with the remainder
being deficit funded by the distributor through an advance recouped against
future international sales, tax credits and co-production
agreements.
While the advance is an upfront cash outflow, on average,
the advances are substantially recouped in the first three years.
Moody's expects growth in annual advances to start to normalise
only from 2021 (as working capital movements in 2020 will remain negatively
affected due to the disruptions), easing net cash outflows as new
advances begin to get funded from receipts of previous advances.
The company will likely turn free cash flow positive from 2021 onwards
and will rely less on production financing (included in Moody's
adjusted debt calculation) going forward.
Moody's considers All3Media's liquidity to be adequate for its near term
operational needs. Liquidity provision is supported by on balance
sheet cash of GBP44.3 million (excluding GBP9.7 million
production cash) at the end of March 2020 and access to GBP50 million
revolving credit facility, of which GBP18 million is drawn as of
March 2020. Moody's anticipates continued shareholder support for
funding acquisitions as it is an important element of All3Media's liquidity.
Following the earnout payment in Q1 2020, the company does not anticipate
any further material payments until Q2 2021.
Given the presence of a second lien loan in this all bank loan structure
and a springing financial covenant, the agency has used a 50%
family recovery rate in its Loss Given Default methodology. Moody's
has ranked the RCF and the first lien term loan first, together
with All3Media's trade payables and the second lien term loan second together
with the lease rejection claims. However, the B2 rating of
the first lien term loan nevertheless has been affirmed, in line
with the CFR level, as the uplift provided by the second lien term
loan is not sufficient given the relatively small amount of the 2nd lien
term loan as well as the current weak positioning of the CFR at the B2
level. The Caa1 rating of the second lien loan has also been affirmed.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. All3Media's business has
been affected by the cancellation and postponement of productions,
both scripted and non-scripted, due to the coronavirus outbreak
and the social distancing measures and lockdowns imposed in most of the
countries where it operates.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on All3Media of
the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the pressures on company's revenues
and EBITDA in 2020 as well as the current limited visibility into 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The B2 CFR is currently weakly positioned due to high leverage and no
upgrade in the near term is anticipated. However, positive
rating momentum may arise over time, should (1) the company deliver
on its business plan; especially with regard to the development of
the US business; (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage fall sustainably
below 5.0x; (3) its RCF/Net Debt improves above 10%
and (4) liquidity improve such that All3Media is able to meet earn-out
obligations on a self-financing basis.
Negative rating momentum may develop if (1) Moody's adjusted leverage
remains well above 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) free cash
flow remains materially negative beyond 2020; (3) All3Media fails
to deliver growth in its core markets; (4) the shareholders rein
in their strategic and financial support particularly for funding future
acquisition earn-out payments.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: DLG Acquisitions Limited
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
First Lien, Affirmed B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Second Lien, Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: DLG Acquisitions Limited
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DLG Acquisitions Limited is a joint venture of Discovery Inc. and
Liberty Global plc. John Malone, the US cable communications
entrepreneur, is a key shareholder and board member of both companies.
DLG Acquisitions is a holding company, which owns All3Media Holdings
Limited, which it acquired in 2014. All3media is, through
its subsidiaries, an internationally active producer and distributor
of television programming. In 2019, Moody's expects
All3Media to generate revenues of around GBP750 million and a Moody's
adjusted EBITDA of GBP85 million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
