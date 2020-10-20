Moody's changes Alliance HealthCare's outlook to stable, appends /LD to PDR; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Alliance
HealthCare Services, Inc.'s ("Alliance HealthCare")
to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's appended
an /LD (limited default indicator) to the company's Caa2-PD/LD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's affirmed the
company's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating, Caa1 first lien facilities
ratings and the Ca second lien term loan rating.
On October 13, 2020, Alliance HealthCare amended its credit
agreements in a manner that will significantly reduce cash debt service
requirements. Specifically, the first lien lenders consented
to defer up to 40% of term loan amortization at the company's
options in certain circumstances. In addition, the company's
second lien lenders consented to receive the majority of interest payments
in kind, rather than in cash. The transaction, which
also includes the relaxation of financial covenants, will bolster
the company's liquidity profile in the next 12 months.
Moody's appended /LD indicator to the company's PDR reflecting
a view that these changes resulted in terms less favorable than that provided
in the original credit agreement. As a result, this amendment
qualifies as a distressed exchange, and therefore, a limited
default under Moody's definition. The /LD will be removed within
the next few business days.
The change of outlook to stable reflects the company's improved
liquidity situation after executing amendments to both first and second
lien credit agreements.
The affirmation of the company's Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's view
that the company will continue to face challenges in balancing its cash
outflow with internal cash generation beyond 12 months unless the operating
performance improves substantially. The company's debt has
not been reduced by recent amendments and the debt will continue to increase
if the company exercises its options to defer mandatory principal amortization
and to pay interest in kind (as opposed to in cash). The rating
also reflects the uncertainty that the company's operations will
improve beyond historical performance such that the company's capital
structure will become sustainable.
The following ratings were affirmed:
Issuer: Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating at Caa2
$125 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit
facility expiring 2022 at Caa1 (LGD3)
$405 million senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2023
at Caa1 (LGD3)
$120 million senior secured 2nd lien term loan due 2024
at Ca (LGD5)
The following rating was affirmed and appended with /LD indicator:
Issuer: Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.
Probability of Default Rating Caa2-PD/LD appended /LD
indicator
Outlook Action:
The outlook changed to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Alliance's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's challenging operating environment,
weak cash flow generation in relation to debt repayment obligations and
high financial leverage. The company's near-term liquidity
is adequate following the relief provided by recent amendments to the
company's first and second lien credit agreements. However,
the cash debt service requirements could rise again if the company is
unable to improve its profitability and cash flow in the next 12 months
because of operating challenges including those posed by the coronavirus
pandemic.
Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA was approximately
6.4 times at the end of June 2020, and it will peak in the
next six months in the high 6.0 times range due to coronavirus
impact. We expect that procedure volumes will continue to recover
and will approach 2019 levels over the course of 2021.
The company's rating benefits from a unique business model of partnering
with hospitals in long term contracts and joint venture relationships,
which provide durability to revenue and cash flow. The rating also
benefits from healthy demand for the company's services.
Alliance HealthCare's liquidity is adequate. The company
had a cash balance of $102.1 million as of 6/30/2020 and
it also had access to $4.5 million under its $125
million revolver. Moody's estimates that the company will
generate $70-80 million in cash flow from operations (assuming
$11.25 million interest on second lien term loan paid in
kind) over the next 12 months. In terms of cash needs, the
company will need to cover about $20 million in net capital expenditure
and approximately $45.5 million in long-term debt
and obligations under capital leases respectively coming due within 1
year as of 6/30/2020. If the company exercises its option to defer
mandatory first lien debt amortization, a portion of the maturing
debt obligation (~$8 million) can be deferred. Further,
the company also has made discretionary distributions to its minority
interest holders in the past ($22 million in the 12 months ended
June 2020).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company makes meaningful progress in
improving liquidity such that the prospects for a successful refinancing
improve ahead of the maturity of its existing credit facilities.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity
erodes, or the probability of default including by way of a transaction
that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange were to rise.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Alliance HealthCare is a national provider of freestanding, outsourced
and joint venture healthcare services that include outpatient radiology,
oncology and interventional services, including both mobile and
fixed sites, and ambulatory surgical centers. As of June
30, 2020, Alliance operated 614 diagnostic imaging and radiation
therapy systems, including 70 fixed-site radiology centers
across the country. Additionally, the company operated 34
radiation therapy centers and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) facilities.
With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health systems and
physician practices, Alliance provides healthcare services to over
1,100 hospitals and healthcare partners in 46 states of the United
States of America. Alliance HealthCare is majority owned by Tahoe
Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("Tahoe") through its affiliated
company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
