Moody's changes Alliance HealthCare's outlook to stable, appends /LD to PDR; affirms Caa2 CFR

New York, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.'s ("Alliance HealthCare") to stable from negative. At the same time, Moody's appended an /LD (limited default indicator) to the company's Caa2-PD/LD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's affirmed the company's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating, Caa1 first lien facilities ratings and the Ca second lien term loan rating.

On October 13, 2020, Alliance HealthCare amended its credit agreements in a manner that will significantly reduce cash debt service requirements. Specifically, the first lien lenders consented to defer up to 40% of term loan amortization at the company's options in certain circumstances. In addition, the company's second lien lenders consented to receive the majority of interest payments in kind, rather than in cash. The transaction, which also includes the relaxation of financial covenants, will bolster the company's liquidity profile in the next 12 months.

Moody's appended /LD indicator to the company's PDR reflecting a view that these changes resulted in terms less favorable than that provided in the original credit agreement. As a result, this amendment qualifies as a distressed exchange, and therefore, a limited default under Moody's definition. The /LD will be removed within the next few business days.

The change of outlook to stable reflects the company's improved liquidity situation after executing amendments to both first and second lien credit agreements.

The affirmation of the company's Caa2 CFR reflects Moody's view that the company will continue to face challenges in balancing its cash outflow with internal cash generation beyond 12 months unless the operating performance improves substantially. The company's debt has not been reduced by recent amendments and the debt will continue to increase if the company exercises its options to defer mandatory principal amortization and to pay interest in kind (as opposed to in cash). The rating also reflects the uncertainty that the company's operations will improve beyond historical performance such that the company's capital structure will become sustainable.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating at Caa2

$125 million senior secured 1st lien revolving credit facility expiring 2022 at Caa1 (LGD3)

$405 million senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2023 at Caa1 (LGD3)

$120 million senior secured 2nd lien term loan due 2024 at Ca (LGD5)

The following rating was affirmed and appended with /LD indicator:

Issuer: Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc.

Probability of Default Rating Caa2-PD/LD appended /LD indicator

Outlook Action:

The outlook changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alliance's Caa2 CFR reflects the company's challenging operating environment, weak cash flow generation in relation to debt repayment obligations and high financial leverage. The company's near-term liquidity is adequate following the relief provided by recent amendments to the company's first and second lien credit agreements. However, the cash debt service requirements could rise again if the company is unable to improve its profitability and cash flow in the next 12 months because of operating challenges including those posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA was approximately 6.4 times at the end of June 2020, and it will peak in the next six months in the high 6.0 times range due to coronavirus impact. We expect that procedure volumes will continue to recover and will approach 2019 levels over the course of 2021.

The company's rating benefits from a unique business model of partnering with hospitals in long term contracts and joint venture relationships, which provide durability to revenue and cash flow. The rating also benefits from healthy demand for the company's services.

Alliance HealthCare's liquidity is adequate. The company had a cash balance of $102.1 million as of 6/30/2020 and it also had access to $4.5 million under its $125 million revolver. Moody's estimates that the company will generate $70-80 million in cash flow from operations (assuming $11.25 million interest on second lien term loan paid in kind) over the next 12 months. In terms of cash needs, the company will need to cover about $20 million in net capital expenditure and approximately $45.5 million in long-term debt and obligations under capital leases respectively coming due within 1 year as of 6/30/2020. If the company exercises its option to defer mandatory first lien debt amortization, a portion of the maturing debt obligation (~$8 million) can be deferred. Further, the company also has made discretionary distributions to its minority interest holders in the past ($22 million in the 12 months ended June 2020).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company makes meaningful progress in improving liquidity such that the prospects for a successful refinancing improve ahead of the maturity of its existing credit facilities.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens, liquidity erodes, or the probability of default including by way of a transaction that Moody's would deem a distressed exchange were to rise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alliance HealthCare is a national provider of freestanding, outsourced and joint venture healthcare services that include outpatient radiology, oncology and interventional services, including both mobile and fixed sites, and ambulatory surgical centers. As of June 30, 2020, Alliance operated 614 diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems, including 70 fixed-site radiology centers across the country. Additionally, the company operated 34 radiation therapy centers and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) facilities. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health systems and physician practices, Alliance provides healthcare services to over 1,100 hospitals and healthcare partners in 46 states of the United States of America. Alliance HealthCare is majority owned by Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd. ("Tahoe") through its affiliated company.

