Moody's changes Alliance Pipeline outlook to negative

Toronto, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa2 senior secured ratings of Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership
(Alliance Canada) and Alliance Pipeline L.P. (Alliance US)
and changed their outlooks to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Approximately two thirds of the Alliance pipeline contracts expire
over the next two years, increasing to 85% by the end of
2023, raising business risk and driving the negative outlook"
said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.
"While the pipeline has added some contracts with a longer maturity,
there remains a significant re-contracting cliff in the next few
years."
The company has been modestly successful in adding some contracts for
term and now has contracts maturing in both 2025 and 2031, however
they are relatively small in terms of the overall size of the pipeline.
With such a high percentage of contracts expiring over the near term,
re-contracting risk has increased and is now more of a ratings
driver. Unless there is an increase in the size and tenor of the
pipeline's contracts, a continued very short contractual profile
may not be consistent with the pipeline's current credit ratings.
In addition, unlike many peers, Alliance does not have any
utility customers that act as anchor shippers that we believe are more
likely to renew contracts for longer terms, adding some stability
to other pipeline contractual profiles. The re-contracting
environment may be more difficult this year in particular owing to weaknesses
in the AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential that began prior
to the onset of COVID-19.
The rating affirmation of Alliance Canada and Alliance US reflects the
still predictable cash flow resulting from contracted revenues and the
pipeline's fundamental credit strengths, including technical specifications
that enable it to run at high pressure and carry liquids rich gas,
a strategic advantage. The pipeline also benefits from its location
in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), particularly its
proximity to liquids rich developments in the Montney, Duvernay
and Bakken. Strong financial metrics are the product of a consistent
operating performance, the contractual profile and amortizing debt.
Offsetting these strengths are its position as a single asset pipeline,
its relatively weak contractual counterparties and shortening contract
tenors.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic
shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating
a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions
and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. We expect Alliance to be resilient
to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because most of its
revenue is generated from contractual agreements with pipeline shippers.
Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate possible long-term
impacts of the virus, such as on contract renegotiations.
As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into
consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more
severe downside scenarios.
Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated
into our credit analysis for Alliance are primarily related to carbon
regulations and social risks related to health and safety and demographic
and societal trends. From an environmental perspective, we
view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon
transition risks. In addition, we believe the pipeline sector
has moderate exposure to social risks. From a governance perspective,
financial strategy and risk management are key considerations, although
the pipeline's financial policies are established by its respective
owners.
The outlooks for both Alliance Canada and Alliance US are negative.
Assuming there are no other adverse developments related to the pipeline,
the outlooks could be returned to stable if there is a material improvement
in the contractual profile, with a higher percentage of contracts
executed with longer tenor. Alliance Canada and Alliance US are
cross defaulted to each other, resulting in a close alignment of
their ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
An upgrade of Alliance Canada and Alliance US is unlikely given the negative
outlook. We could upgrade the ratings if FFO/debt is sustained
above 45% and there is an improvement in the business risk profile,
particularly with regard to the contractual profile.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Alliance Canada and Alliance US could be downgraded if re-contracting
a higher percentage of the pipeline's capacity at longer tenors
is not successful, if there is a deterioration in the credit quality
of its shippers, if the competitive environment becomes more challenging
or key financial metrics deteriorate, including FFO/debt below 25%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Alliance Pipeline System (Alliance) is a high pressure natural gas
pipeline capable of delivering liquid-rich gas from northeastern
British Columbia and northwestern Alberta in the WCSB and the Bakken to
the Aux Sable extraction and fractionation facilities located at the Chicago
market hub. Alliance Canada and Alliance US own the Canadian and
US portions of the system, respectively. Enbridge Inc.
(ENB: Baa2 positive) indirectly owns 50% of each of Alliance
Canada and Alliance US. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (not rated)
owns the other 50% interest in each of Alliance Canada and Alliance
US.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gavin MacFarlane
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653