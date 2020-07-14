Moody's changes Alliance Pipeline outlook to negative

Toronto, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior secured ratings of Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership (Alliance Canada) and Alliance Pipeline L.P. (Alliance US) and changed their outlooks to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Approximately two thirds of the Alliance pipeline contracts expire over the next two years, increasing to 85% by the end of 2023, raising business risk and driving the negative outlook" said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "While the pipeline has added some contracts with a longer maturity, there remains a significant re-contracting cliff in the next few years."

The company has been modestly successful in adding some contracts for term and now has contracts maturing in both 2025 and 2031, however they are relatively small in terms of the overall size of the pipeline. With such a high percentage of contracts expiring over the near term, re-contracting risk has increased and is now more of a ratings driver. Unless there is an increase in the size and tenor of the pipeline's contracts, a continued very short contractual profile may not be consistent with the pipeline's current credit ratings.

In addition, unlike many peers, Alliance does not have any utility customers that act as anchor shippers that we believe are more likely to renew contracts for longer terms, adding some stability to other pipeline contractual profiles. The re-contracting environment may be more difficult this year in particular owing to weaknesses in the AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential that began prior to the onset of COVID-19.

The rating affirmation of Alliance Canada and Alliance US reflects the still predictable cash flow resulting from contracted revenues and the pipeline's fundamental credit strengths, including technical specifications that enable it to run at high pressure and carry liquids rich gas, a strategic advantage. The pipeline also benefits from its location in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), particularly its proximity to liquids rich developments in the Montney, Duvernay and Bakken. Strong financial metrics are the product of a consistent operating performance, the contractual profile and amortizing debt. Offsetting these strengths are its position as a single asset pipeline, its relatively weak contractual counterparties and shortening contract tenors.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, severe global economic shock, low oil prices, and asset price volatility are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We expect Alliance to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because most of its revenue is generated from contractual agreements with pipeline shippers. Nevertheless, we continue to evaluate possible long-term impacts of the virus, such as on contract renegotiations. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.

Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for Alliance are primarily related to carbon regulations and social risks related to health and safety and demographic and societal trends. From an environmental perspective, we view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. In addition, we believe the pipeline sector has moderate exposure to social risks. From a governance perspective, financial strategy and risk management are key considerations, although the pipeline's financial policies are established by its respective owners.

The outlooks for both Alliance Canada and Alliance US are negative. Assuming there are no other adverse developments related to the pipeline, the outlooks could be returned to stable if there is a material improvement in the contractual profile, with a higher percentage of contracts executed with longer tenor. Alliance Canada and Alliance US are cross defaulted to each other, resulting in a close alignment of their ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

An upgrade of Alliance Canada and Alliance US is unlikely given the negative outlook. We could upgrade the ratings if FFO/debt is sustained above 45% and there is an improvement in the business risk profile, particularly with regard to the contractual profile.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Alliance Canada and Alliance US could be downgraded if re-contracting a higher percentage of the pipeline's capacity at longer tenors is not successful, if there is a deterioration in the credit quality of its shippers, if the competitive environment becomes more challenging or key financial metrics deteriorate, including FFO/debt below 25%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Alliance Pipeline System (Alliance) is a high pressure natural gas pipeline capable of delivering liquid-rich gas from northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta in the WCSB and the Bakken to the Aux Sable extraction and fractionation facilities located at the Chicago market hub. Alliance Canada and Alliance US own the Canadian and US portions of the system, respectively. Enbridge Inc. (ENB: Baa2 positive) indirectly owns 50% of each of Alliance Canada and Alliance US. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (not rated) owns the other 50% interest in each of Alliance Canada and Alliance US.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gavin MacFarlane

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

