Moody's changes Altadia's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B2 ratings

Stockholm, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Timber Servicios Empresariales, S.A.'s (Altadia or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings for the €1,200 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and the €175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects expectations that softer end market demand will delay Altadia's deleveraging trajectory compared with Moody's previous estimates. Demand for Altadia's products is directly linked to the production volumes of ceramic tiles, which, in turn, are driven by overall construction activity. Furthermore, the production of ceramic tiles is natural gas-intensive. As such, Moody's expects the energy crisis in Europe, where Altadia generates the majority of its sales, along with high inflation and higher interest rates, to reduce demand for its products in 2023, pressuring earnings. Moody's expects Altadia's gross leverage, estimated at around 6.7x for the last twelve months ended June 2022 (as adjusted and defined by Moody's), to remain above 6x over the next 12-18 months.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects Altadia's cost structure to decline with the realisation of synergies from the Rocher integration, at least partly offsetting lower expected volumes over the next 12 months. The company uses natural gas for its kilns in the production process, which it cannot substitute in the short term, although it benefits from hedges on some of its natural gas exposure in Europe at a favourable price compared to current European market prices.

Altadia has a global manufacturing footprint and can to some extent relocate its European production, primarily located in Spain, to other countries with lower energy costs.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's strong global market positions in its product segments; good profitability; good liquidity profile supported by its undrawn €175 million RCF; and experienced management team.

NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on Altadia's B2 rating highlights increased risks of production cuts at Altadia's or its customers' production sites as a result of sustained high energy costs or potential energy supply disruptions, which would likely result in credit metrics weaker than expected for its B2 rating over the next 12 to 18 months. The current rating does not assume a material deterioration of the liquidity profile.

LIQUIDITY

Altadia has good liquidity. As of the end of June 2022, the company had around €61 million of cash on balance and access to an undrawn €175 million RCF. In combination with forecast funds from operations, these sources are sufficient to cover capital spending and day-to-day cash needs. Altadia also has access to other credit lines to manage working capital swings, which it used to fund higher working capital in the first half of 2022. Most of these lines are committed for a short-term horizon. In a downturn, Moody's expects working capital usage to decline, resulting in a lower utilization of the working capital facilities.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's views the chemical industry as being exposed to very high environmental risks. Chemical companies mainly face risks related to water and soil leaks during the production, storage or distribution process. Furthermore, new research findings or changes in regulation on environmental costs could increase costs or hurt revenue.

Moody's governance assessment for Altadia incorporates its highly leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owners. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to generate returns for its owners.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's rates the senior secured facilities B2, in line with the company's CFR. The senior secured facilities benefit from guarantors representing at least 80% of EBITDA in certain jurisdictions (Spain, Italy and Brazil), and the security package includes share pledges as well as pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables. The RCF and term loan share the same guarantor coverage and collateral, and rank pari passu.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Altadia's rating if its liquidity profile deteriorates or RCF/debt declined to below 5% on a sustained basis. A downgrade would also be likely if Moody's adjusted leverage would remain above 6x or if the company's EBITDA margin would decline to the low teens, both on a sustainable basis.

An upgrade is unlikely over the next few years given the magnitude of improvement in credit metrics necessary for a B1 rating. Moody's would consider upgrading Altadia's rating if Moody's adjusted leverage would decline to below 5.0x and its EBITDA margin would remain well above 15%, both on a sustainable basis. An upgrade furthermore would require Moody's adjusted RCF/debt consistently exceeding the double digits and maintenance of good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Headquartered in Villarreal, Spain, Altadia is a global manufacturer of intermediate products for the ceramic tile industry. The group's offering comprises a full range of products that determine the key properties of floor and wall tiles, including surface colours, glazing products and body colouring materials. The company generated revenue of around €1.1 billion and company-defined EBITDA of €196 million for the last twelve months ended June 2022. Altadia is majority owned by the Carlyle Group.

