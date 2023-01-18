Moody's changes AmeriGas' outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed AmeriGas Partners, L.P.'s (AmeriGas) outlook to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed AmeriGas' Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Ba3 and senior unsecured notes ratings at B1. AmeriGas' Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

"The change in AmeriGas' outlook to negative reflects elevated financial leverage that needs to decline to levels that remain supportive of the rating as well as refinancing needs for a series of debt maturities beginning 2024 against the backdrop of higher interest rates," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in AmeriGas' outlook to negative from stable reflects execution risks in the company reducing financial leverage, refinancing needs for annual debt maturities beginning in 2024, and the accompanying negative implications of higher interest rates on cash flow.

AmeriGas' Ba3 CFR reflects high financial leverage, limited product offering, and weather-dependent volumes offset by large size, strong market position and broad geographic footprint in US propane distribution that supports economies of scale. AmeriGas benefits from broad diversification across customers and end markets. As of September 30, 2022, debt/EBITDA was in the mid-5x area, up from roughly 5x twelve months earlier, primarily due to lower retail volumes and higher operating and administrative expenses. AmeriGas completed its business transformation initiatives program, which included reducing certain costs, and increasing operating, sales and transportation efficiencies.

Key to offsetting longer-term decline in propane demand and to increase market share are continued long-term growth in volumes from AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange (ACE), Cynch home delivery and National Accounts programs, and continued reduction in customer churn following efforts to address customer service issues. Challenging organic growth is the highly competitive nature of the propane distribution market. AmeriGas intends to drive growth in part by resuming its roll-up acquisition strategy, providing benefits from economies of scale and synergies, leveraging its transportation and logistics infrastructure with increased service area density. The rating considers that AmeriGas' parent company, UGI Corporation, depends on cash flow from its subsidiaries to service its own debt, to support its commitment to dividend growth, and to reallocate capital for growth across its businesses.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that AmeriGas will maintain adequate liquidity into 2024. The company's $600 million revolver due September 2026 has a springing maturity 91 days prior to the maturity of the senior notes due May 2024, May 2025 or August 2026 if more than $150 million of any of these notes are outstanding 91 days prior to their maturities. Consequently, maintaining adequate liquidity is predicated in part on the company proactively refinancing its senior notes due 2024, thereby avoiding the springing maturity of its revolver. As of September 30, 2022, AmeriGas had $11 million of cash and $131 million of borrowings outstanding on its $600 million revolver ($2 million in letters of credit were outstanding). Average daily and peak borrowings on the revolver during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, were $181 million and $388 million, respectively. Revolver financial covenants are comprised of maximum leverage ratios and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Moody's expects that covenant compliance cushion could remain tight absent further progress in reducing financial leverage.

AmeriGas' $2.575 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 are rated B1. The notes are not guaranteed by AmeriGas Propane, L.P., the principal operating subsidiary. Consequently, the notes are structurally subordinated to AmeriGas Propane, L.P.'s $600 million senior unsecured revolver which results in the notes being rated one notch below the Ba3 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA remaining above 5x, weakening liquidity, or significant negative free cash flow, or larger than expected distributions to UGI Corporation.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt/EBITDA declining toward 4x on a sustained basis, growth of less weather-dependent volumes, and conservative financial policies. The financial policies and liquidity at AmeriGas' parent company, UGI Corporation, will also be considered.

AmeriGas is distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies in the US. It is a subsidiary of publicly traded UGI Corporation, a holding company.

