Moody's changes American Dental Partners, Inc.'s outlook to negative, confirms the B3 CFR

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed American Dental Partners, Inc.'s ("American Dental") ratings including the Corporate Family Rating at B3, the Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD, and the first lien senior secured debt rating at B2. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from rating under review. This concludes the rating review that was initiated on March 27, 2020.

The confirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that American Dental has adequate liquidity and can reduce variable costs and growth capital expenditures to manage through the public health emergency. While Moody's expects that there will be significant erosion of operating performance in the second quarter and third quarters, and perhaps beyond, depending on the duration of the coronavirus crisis, Moody's believes that American Dental will be able to restore its credit metrics by the end of 2021, including reducing debt/EBITDA to below 6.0x.

The change of outlook to negative reflects the downside risks of a more severe or prolonged virus impact than Moody's currently forecasts. Further, the negative outlook reflects modest liquidity cushion should operating results deviate negatively from Moody's current forecasts.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: American Dental Partners, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: American Dental Partners, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

American Dental's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage, moderate free cash flow, and an aggressive growth strategy. Despite elevated spending to open new dental offices and acquire practices in recent years, revenues and earnings have remained relatively flat. The credit profile is also constrained by weaker operational performance resulting from volume declines experienced amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The rating benefits from American Dental's solid market presence within the growing dental service organization industry.

American Dental has an adequate liquidity profile with $29 million of cash and a fully drawn $36 million revolving credit facility expiring March 2023. Moody's expects American Dental to generate negative free cash flow in 2020 due to the weakness related to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, there is a rising likelihood of a covenant breach over the next several quarters. However, Moody's expects that the company will conserve liquidity by reducing new office openings and growth capital expenditures.

Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, American Dental faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider the DSOs to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. From a governance perspective, Moody's views American Dental's growth strategy to be aggressive given its history of acquisitions and high leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics fail to improve once the pandemic ebbs, financial policies become more aggressive, or if there is any weakening of liquidity. Sustained negative free cash flow and weak interest coverage could also negatively affect the ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly increases its revenue and diversity, and leverage approaches 5.0 times. Further, an upgrade would require meaningful improvement in free cash flow and liquidity.

American Dental Partners, Inc. provides management services to affiliate dental centers, which are primarily focused on general dentistry and hygiene, with a growing focus on aesthetic segments (orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics). American Dental Partners, Inc. currently operates approximately 304 offices across 21 states. American Dental is majority-owned by JLL Partners, Inc. The company generated about $290 million in net patient service revenue as of March 31, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016

