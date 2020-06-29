Moody's changes American Dental Partners, Inc.'s outlook to negative, confirms the B3 CFR

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
American Dental Partners, Inc.'s ("American Dental")
ratings including the Corporate Family Rating at B3, the Probability
of Default Rating at B3-PD, and the first lien senior secured
debt rating at B2. At the same time, Moody's changed the
outlook to negative from rating under review. This concludes the
rating review that was initiated on March 27, 2020.
The confirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's view that American
Dental has adequate liquidity and can reduce variable costs and growth
capital expenditures to manage through the public health emergency.
While Moody's expects that there will be significant erosion of
operating performance in the second quarter and third quarters,
and perhaps beyond, depending on the duration of the coronavirus
crisis, Moody's believes that American Dental will be able
to restore its credit metrics by the end of 2021, including reducing
debt/EBITDA to below 6.0x.
The change of outlook to negative reflects the downside risks of a more
severe or prolonged virus impact than Moody's currently forecasts.
Further, the negative outlook reflects modest liquidity cushion
should operating results deviate negatively from Moody's current
forecasts.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: American Dental Partners, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: American Dental Partners, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
American Dental's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high leverage,
moderate free cash flow, and an aggressive growth strategy.
Despite elevated spending to open new dental offices and acquire practices
in recent years, revenues and earnings have remained relatively
flat. The credit profile is also constrained by weaker operational
performance resulting from volume declines experienced amidst the coronavirus
pandemic. The rating benefits from American Dental's solid
market presence within the growing dental service organization industry.
American Dental has an adequate liquidity profile with $29 million
of cash and a fully drawn $36 million revolving credit facility
expiring March 2023. Moody's expects American Dental to generate
negative free cash flow in 2020 due to the weakness related to the coronavirus
pandemic. Further, there is a rising likelihood of a covenant
breach over the next several quarters. However, Moody's
expects that the company will conserve liquidity by reducing new office
openings and growth capital expenditures.
Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk
to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, American
Dental faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the
access and affordability of healthcare services. However,
Moody's does not consider the DSOs to face the same level of social
risk as many other healthcare providers. From a governance perspective,
Moody's views American Dental's growth strategy to be aggressive
given its history of acquisitions and high leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics fail to improve once
the pandemic ebbs, financial policies become more aggressive,
or if there is any weakening of liquidity. Sustained negative free
cash flow and weak interest coverage could also negatively affect the
ratings.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company significantly increases its
revenue and diversity, and leverage approaches 5.0 times.
Further, an upgrade would require meaningful improvement in free
cash flow and liquidity.
American Dental Partners, Inc. provides management services
to affiliate dental centers, which are primarily focused on general
dentistry and hygiene, with a growing focus on aesthetic segments
(orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics). American
Dental Partners, Inc. currently operates approximately 304
offices across 21 states. American Dental is majority-owned
by JLL Partners, Inc. The company generated about $290
million in net patient service revenue as of March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
