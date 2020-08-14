Moody's changes Angamos' outlook to negative; affirms ratings

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa3 senior secured rating of Empresa Electrica Angamos SpA (Angamos) and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

On 8 August 2020, AES Gener S.A. (Baa3 stable) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Angamos entered into agreements with its two key off-takers regarding the amounts due and the form of the payments in connection with the early termination of their Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Moody's anticipates that the recent agreements will become binding after the parties meet certain conditions on 31 August 2020. Angamos' key off-takers are Minera Escondida Limitada (MEL; Baa2 stable) and Minera Spence S.A. (Spence), since their contracts represent 86% of Angamos' contracted capacity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating action reflects the execution risk associated with Angamos' planned early redemption of the 144(Reg)A senior secured notes" said Nati Martel, Vice President -- Senior Analyst. "This risk heightens the uncertainty over Angamos' credit quality amid our expectation that the agreements achieved between Angamos and its key off-takers to terminate their PPAs will become effective on 31 August 2020", added Martel.

The affirmation of Angamos' Baa3 senior secured rating factors in the announcement of its parent company, AES Gener S.A. (Gener, Baa3 stable), on 8 August 2020, that the subsidiary reached agreements with its two key off-takers, namely Minera Escondida Limitada (MEL) and Minera Spence S.A. (Spence), regarding the final amount and the timing of the payments related to the early termination of their contracts. The affirmation assumes that the agreements will become binding at the end of August 2020 after certain conditions are met.

While the contract termination and the likely receipt of more than $700 million is a credit positive development, the lack of mandatory redemption clause language raises the prospect that a portion some of the bonds will remain outstanding after the termination of the contracts, leaving bondholders' exposed to merchant risk. Gener's management has disclosed that it plans to redeem the notes at nominal value before year-end 2020. As of June 2020, the outstanding balance under the amortizing notes aggregated $388 million with the next debt service payments due in November 2020. Management has also indicated the possibility of an early redemption of at least a portion of the local bank loan, subject to the costs of unwinding the bank loan hedges. The outstanding balance under the loan was $135 million at the end of June 2020.

Gener plans to fund the early redemption of the Angamos' notes with net proceeds (after tax payments) received from Spence's termination payment of $110 million that will become due at the end of August 2020. In addition, Gener will also use the net proceeds of $610.4 million received in connection with the monetization of MEL's future contract payments. To that end, Gener entered into a financial arrangement with a financial institution. The agreements reached on August 8 will become binding after these three conditions are met.

Outlook

The negative outlook factors in the execution risk of the full redemption of the notes and the uncertainty around Angamos' credit quality going forward, should any notes amount remain outstanding after the completion of the debt early redemption process. The credit deterioration considers that Angamos will largely operate as a merchant power generation project after the early termination of the PPAs with MEL (342 MW) and Spence (90MW) becomes effective at the end of August 2021. The negative outlook also considers the uncertainty around Angamos' counterparty risk exposure under its remaining contract with Quebrada Blanca expansion (QB2; unrated) that is scheduled to expire in 2037.

ESG considerations

Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for Angamos factor in its significant fossil fuel exposure (100% coalfired facility), the Chilean carbon regulations and carbon reduction targets, as well as the high aggressive penetration of cleaner fuels (particularly solar and wind) amid the country's aggressive renewables and the mining industry sustainability goals.

We acknowledge that Angamos' variable costs compare (that remain below $30/MWh) well with those of its Chilean peers, including Gener's other coal fired plants such as Cochrane (over $30/MWh), as well as Norgener and Ventanas (over $30/MWh), and with the average spot power prices that currently hover around $40/MWh. We also factor in that Angamos' base coal-fired load generation is still needed for reliability purposes in Chile which drives our expectation that Angamos will further collect capacity payments until the maturity of its outstanding debt in 2029.

However, after the termination of the MEL and Spence PPAs (86% of its contracted load) becomes effective, Angamos will become largely a merchant plant given the challenges to r-contract coal-fired facilities load. The robust terms of Angamos' PPAs underpinned our view that its historical exposure to carbon transition risk was moderate within the power generation sector. The availability-based PPAs include fixed charges that are sized to cover the generator's fixed costs, including its debt service; and monthly indexation clauses and energy allowance clauses that secure the plant's cash flow during the annual maintenance and major overhaul periods, as well as during certain extended forced outages. The remuneration for ancillary services is still pending in Chile, while the continued decline in the cost of renewables and battery storage poses a substantial ongoing pressure on the local power prices and exposes coal-fired generation companies to uncertainties over the long term. Angamos' ability to collect capacity payments along with the reduced contracted cash flows under its remaining 80MW availability based PPA with QB2 may not suffice to cover all of the issuer's fixed costs. Therefore, from a credit perspective, an early redemption of the projects' notes is important.

Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, as well as demographic and societal trends. Corporate governance considerations include the financial policy and risk management of Angamo's shareholder Gener. A strong financial position is an important characteristic for managing environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

After the early termination of the MEL and Spence, PPAs become effective and to the extent that any amounts remain outstanding under the notes, a rating downgrade is possible particularly given the project's partial exposure to market risk or if we assess that there is a deterioration in Angamos' counterparty risk. A downgrade is also likely if we perceive that Angamos' exposure to carbon transition risk increases because of its largely merchant-based operations do not insulate the plant's cash flow from the declining coal-fired output amid the growing penetration of renewables in the Chilean energy mix.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Limited upward pressure exists on Angamos' rating over the next few years, given the termination of its two largest contracts, and the uncertainties around the issuer's future exposure to counterparty risk following the release of QB2's shareholders' guarantees, as well as to carbon transition risk. In the absence of a material deterioration in Angamos' business risk profile, including off-taker risk, the rating could experience positive momentum if Angamos is able to maintain a DSCR in excess of 1.9x, based on its contracted cash flow, on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

