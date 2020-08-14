Moody's changes Angamos' outlook to negative; affirms ratings

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa3 senior secured rating of Empresa Electrica Angamos SpA (Angamos)
and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
On 8 August 2020, AES Gener S.A. (Baa3 stable) announced
that its wholly-owned subsidiary Angamos entered into agreements
with its two key off-takers regarding the amounts due and the form
of the payments in connection with the early termination of their Power
Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Moody's anticipates that the
recent agreements will become binding after the parties meet certain conditions
on 31 August 2020. Angamos' key off-takers are Minera
Escondida Limitada (MEL; Baa2 stable) and Minera Spence S.A.
(Spence), since their contracts represent 86% of Angamos'
contracted capacity.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Today's rating action reflects the execution risk associated
with Angamos' planned early redemption of the 144(Reg)A senior secured
notes" said Nati Martel, Vice President -- Senior
Analyst. "This risk heightens the uncertainty over Angamos'
credit quality amid our expectation that the agreements achieved between
Angamos and its key off-takers to terminate their PPAs will become
effective on 31 August 2020", added Martel.
The affirmation of Angamos' Baa3 senior secured rating factors in
the announcement of its parent company, AES Gener S.A.
(Gener, Baa3 stable), on 8 August 2020, that the subsidiary
reached agreements with its two key off-takers, namely Minera
Escondida Limitada (MEL) and Minera Spence S.A. (Spence),
regarding the final amount and the timing of the payments related to the
early termination of their contracts. The affirmation assumes that
the agreements will become binding at the end of August 2020 after certain
conditions are met.
While the contract termination and the likely receipt of more than $700
million is a credit positive development, the lack of mandatory
redemption clause language raises the prospect that a portion some of
the bonds will remain outstanding after the termination of the contracts,
leaving bondholders' exposed to merchant risk. Gener's
management has disclosed that it plans to redeem the notes at nominal
value before year-end 2020. As of June 2020, the outstanding
balance under the amortizing notes aggregated $388 million with
the next debt service payments due in November 2020. Management
has also indicated the possibility of an early redemption of at least
a portion of the local bank loan, subject to the costs of unwinding
the bank loan hedges. The outstanding balance under the loan was
$135 million at the end of June 2020.
Gener plans to fund the early redemption of the Angamos' notes with
net proceeds (after tax payments) received from Spence's termination
payment of $110 million that will become due at the end of August
2020. In addition, Gener will also use the net proceeds of
$610.4 million received in connection with the monetization
of MEL's future contract payments. To that end, Gener
entered into a financial arrangement with a financial institution.
The agreements reached on August 8 will become binding after these three
conditions are met.
Outlook
The negative outlook factors in the execution risk of the full redemption
of the notes and the uncertainty around Angamos' credit quality
going forward, should any notes amount remain outstanding after
the completion of the debt early redemption process. The credit
deterioration considers that Angamos will largely operate as a merchant
power generation project after the early termination of the PPAs with
MEL (342 MW) and Spence (90MW) becomes effective at the end of August
2021. The negative outlook also considers the uncertainty around
Angamos' counterparty risk exposure under its remaining contract
with Quebrada Blanca expansion (QB2; unrated) that is scheduled to
expire in 2037.
ESG considerations
Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for
Angamos factor in its significant fossil fuel exposure (100% coalfired
facility), the Chilean carbon regulations and carbon reduction targets,
as well as the high aggressive penetration of cleaner fuels (particularly
solar and wind) amid the country's aggressive renewables and the mining
industry sustainability goals.
We acknowledge that Angamos' variable costs compare (that remain below
$30/MWh) well with those of its Chilean peers, including
Gener's other coal fired plants such as Cochrane (over $30/MWh),
as well as Norgener and Ventanas (over $30/MWh), and with
the average spot power prices that currently hover around $40/MWh.
We also factor in that Angamos' base coal-fired load generation
is still needed for reliability purposes in Chile which drives our expectation
that Angamos will further collect capacity payments until the maturity
of its outstanding debt in 2029.
However, after the termination of the MEL and Spence PPAs (86%
of its contracted load) becomes effective, Angamos will become largely
a merchant plant given the challenges to r-contract coal-fired
facilities load. The robust terms of Angamos' PPAs underpinned
our view that its historical exposure to carbon transition risk was moderate
within the power generation sector. The availability-based
PPAs include fixed charges that are sized to cover the generator's fixed
costs, including its debt service; and monthly indexation clauses
and energy allowance clauses that secure the plant's cash flow during
the annual maintenance and major overhaul periods, as well as during
certain extended forced outages. The remuneration for ancillary
services is still pending in Chile, while the continued decline
in the cost of renewables and battery storage poses a substantial ongoing
pressure on the local power prices and exposes coal-fired generation
companies to uncertainties over the long term. Angamos' ability
to collect capacity payments along with the reduced contracted cash flows
under its remaining 80MW availability based PPA with QB2 may not suffice
to cover all of the issuer's fixed costs. Therefore,
from a credit perspective, an early redemption of the projects'
notes is important.
Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, as well
as demographic and societal trends. Corporate governance considerations
include the financial policy and risk management of Angamo's shareholder
Gener. A strong financial position is an important characteristic
for managing environmental and social risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
After the early termination of the MEL and Spence, PPAs become effective
and to the extent that any amounts remain outstanding under the notes,
a rating downgrade is possible particularly given the project's
partial exposure to market risk or if we assess that there is a deterioration
in Angamos' counterparty risk. A downgrade is also likely
if we perceive that Angamos' exposure to carbon transition risk
increases because of its largely merchant-based operations do not
insulate the plant's cash flow from the declining coal-fired output
amid the growing penetration of renewables in the Chilean energy mix.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Limited upward pressure exists on Angamos' rating over the next few years,
given the termination of its two largest contracts, and the uncertainties
around the issuer's future exposure to counterparty risk following the
release of QB2's shareholders' guarantees, as well as to carbon
transition risk. In the absence of a material deterioration in
Angamos' business risk profile, including off-taker risk,
the rating could experience positive momentum if Angamos is able to maintain
a DSCR in excess of 1.9x, based on its contracted cash flow,
on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
