Moody's changes Anglo American's outlook to negative, affirms Baa2 rating

London, 24 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating and (P)P-2 short term ratings of Anglo American plc ("Anglo American") as well as the Baa2 ratings of the group's senior unsecured instrument rating. Moody's also affirmed the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured rating and (P)P-2 short term rating on Anglo American's medium-term note (MTN) program. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Aaa.za and P-1.za national scale ratings for Anglo American SA Finance Limited. The outlook on all ratings was changed to negative from stable.

"Changing the outlook on Anglo American's ratings to negative reflects the impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on the company's financial profile in 2020 and it reflects our recent rating action on the Government of South Africa sovereign rating which we downgraded to Ba1 with a negative outlook. While we recognise Anglo American's strong liquidity and financial flexibility and believe that a normalisation of commodity demand and commodity prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in 2021-22, we consider the speed of the recovery as less certain. A further material increase of the coronavirus related operational disruptions or a slower than currently expected recovery as well as a further downgrade of the South African sovereign rating could result in the risk of a further rating downgrade to Baa3." says Sven Reinke, a Moody' Senior Vice President.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the Press Release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Anglo American's operating and financial performance will suffer from the disruption of mining operations and the decline of certain commodity prices caused by the coronavirus crisis. The negative impact will be partially offset by production cost reduction due to weaker currencies in most countries where Anglo American operates its mining assets and lower oil prices which the company currently estimates at $1.5 billion in 2020. In addition, Anglo American also targets operating cost savings of $0.5 billion in 2020 as well as a $1 billion reduction of capital expenditure compared with the previously issued capital expenditure guidance for 2020 of $5.0 billion - $5.5 billion.[1]

Anglo American was strongly positioned in the Baa2 rating at the end of 2019 as indicated by strong financial metrics such as Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA at 1.3x and (CFO - dividends)/debt at 43%. Nevertheless, Moody's expects that Anglo American's financial profile will weaken in 2020 partially driven by lower commodity production. For example, Anglo American's South African mines are impacted as the Government of South Africa in response to the pandemic initiated a 21-day lockdown effective 27 March, which has now been extended by an additional two weeks up until the end of April although most of the company's mines in the country are permitted to operate but with a lower workforce and at a reduced production level. Anglo American guided for lower full year 2020 production in particular for diamonds, PGM and thermal coal due to operational disruptions partially related to coronavirus measures. In addition, prices for some key commodities for Anglo American such as copper have reduced materially since the start of 2020.

Based on 5% lower production volumes in 2020 than currently guided for by the company and commodity price assumptions for the rest of 2020 and 2021 for thermal coal ($60/MT), copper ($2.25/lb), iron ore ($60/MT) and lower Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium prices, the rating agency projects Anglo American's Moody's adjusted EBITDA to fall to around $7.1 billion in 2020-21 from $9.5 billion in 2019. EBITDA driven decline in funds from operations (FFO) and higher capital expenditures than in previous years although reduced in 2020 compared to the company's previous guidance result in Moody's adjusted negative free cash flow generation (FCF) of around $2 billion in 2020 and around $1 billion in 2021. Under this base case scenario, Anglo American's financial profile would deteriorate in 2020-21 but would not fall materially outside of Moody's quantitative rating guidance for a Baa2 rating. Moody's forecast's Anglo American's Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA metric to rise to around 2.0x and its (CFO-Dividend) / debt ratio to fall to 25% - 30% in 2020-21 with a gradual recovery in 2022 based on higher production levels and higher commodity prices particularly for copper.

The company's financial profile does not deteriorate more materially under Moody's base case as Anglo American's credit profile has strengthened in recent years driven by the improving production cost profile and significantly reduced debt levels. During the last industry downturn in 2015, Anglo American had Moody's adjusted total debt of around $22 billion and Moody's adjusted net debt of around $15 billion which has reduced significantly to around $12 billion and $6 billion, respectively, at the end of 2019. The company's financial policy is anchored around a prudent approach towards growth investments, a dividend policy, which makes dividend payments dependent on underlying earnings, and a conservative target leverage below 1.5x net debt/EBITDA through the cycle, as calculated by the company.

Moody's has downgraded the South African sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and maintained the negative outlook on 27 March 2020. Today's outlook change to negative on Anglo American's ratings also reflects the company's large exposure to South Africa. Moody's estimates that Anglo American generates around 40% - 45% of its reported EBITDA in South Africa and the company is also subject to exchange controls imposed by the South African Reserve Bank. We note the announcements made by the South African Minister of Finance during the recent budget speech which included a shift from the current policy of exchange controls to a risk-based capital flow management system. This could provide companies in South Africa, including Anglo American, with increased flexibility to manage cash resources to optimal effect in the future.

Anglo American has operated successfully in South Africa for many decades and Moody's does not expect a moderately weaker sovereign creditworthiness to impact the company's South African operations materially. However, the rating agency also believes that Anglo American's operating performance might not be fully unaffected should the operating environment in South Africa deteriorate severely and is therefore less likely to tolerate a widening of the rating differential between the South African sovereign rating and the company's rating beyond two rating notches until Anglo American has improved its geographic diversification away from South Africa. Moody's expects that the expected commissioning of the Quellaveco project in Peru in 2022 could materially increase earnings outside the country.

The Baa2 rating continues to reflect Anglo American's solid position as a large, diversified metals and minerals mining company with a diversified portfolio of mining assets, the company's conservative financial policy as well as the materially improved financial profile since the last industry downturn supported by positive FCF generation between 2016 and 2019, rising EBITDA generation and lower capital spending.

RATING OUTLOOK

Despite Moody's expectation of relative resilience during the current crisis, Anglo American's strong liquidity and its stated commitment to maintain strong financial credit metrics, the negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty about the magnitude of operational disruption over the next few weeks as well as the timing of the recovery of Anglo American's financial performance. The negative outlook also reflects the possibility of a rating downgrade should Moody's downgrade the current Ba1 South African sovereign rating.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The mining sector is one of the sectors that could be significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and sentiment. More specifically, Anglo American's credit profile, is vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Anglo American remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

LIQUIDITY

Anglo American's strong liquidity position, backed by $6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents reported at the end of 2019 and $8.7 billion in committed undrawn credit facilities, continues to support Anglo American's credit profile. At the end of 2019 the company faced limited near term debt maturities of $0.6 billion in 2020 and $1.1 billion in 2021. It is worth noting that $5.0 billion of the $6.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 was legally owned by subsidiaries of the South African sub-group of Anglo American and is currently subject to exchange controls. As part of the Group cash pooling arrangement, $4.6 billion of the $5.0 billion of cash that is legally owned by the South African sub-group is managed outside of South Africa mostly by Anglo American's London based Treasury team, held in US Dollars and is available for general business purposes. Anglo American has yesterday affirmed that it currently has a liquidity position of around $14.5 billion including more than $6 billion of cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the volatility in commodities and potential for wide swings in performance, as well as Anglo American's exposure to assets located in South Africa, further upward rating movement is limited in the medium term. Moody's will continue to monitor the impact of the South African sovereign rating on Anglo American's ability to finance and operate its assets within South Africa. While the rating agency would likely continue to tolerate a 2 notch rating differential between the South African sovereign rating and Anglo American's rating, allowing a higher rating differential could potentially require a more balanced exposure with more profits and cash flow generated by assets located outside of South Africa. Accordingly, the ratings could be upgraded:

- should Anglo American increase the scale and geographic diversification of its mining asset portfolio thereby reducing its exposure to assets located in South Africa and

- if the company maintain its conservative financial policy and sustain strong cash flow generation and coverage of debt, with (CFO-Dividends) / debt consistently at or above 40% and adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 1.5x

The company's ratings could be strained if the rating differential with respect to the South African sovereign rating increases beyond two notches. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if the company were to allow for:

- higher leverage, with adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained at or above 2.0x and (CFO - dividends)/debt below 30%, both on a sustained basis

- a weakening liquidity position, which could also strain the ratings

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Anglo American Capital Plc

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Anglo American plc

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Anglo American SA Finance Limited

....NSR Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za

....NSR Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed P-1.za

....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....NSR Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aaa.za

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Anglo American Capital Plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Anglo American plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Anglo American SA Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, Anglo American is a global diversified mining company with a market cap of around $24 billion on 23 April 2020. The group reported sales of $29.9 billion and generated Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion (31.8% adjusted EBITDA margin) in 2019. Its mining portfolio comprises Platinum Group Metals (platinum, palladium and rhodium), diamonds, bulk commodities (iron ore and coal) and base metals (copper and nickel).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company press release 24-Apr-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

