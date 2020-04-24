Moody's changes Anglo American's outlook to negative, affirms Baa2 rating

London, 24 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long
term issuer rating and (P)P-2 short term ratings of Anglo American
plc ("Anglo American") as well as the Baa2 ratings of the group's senior
unsecured instrument rating. Moody's also affirmed the (P)Baa2
senior unsecured rating and (P)P-2 short term rating on Anglo American's
medium-term note (MTN) program. Concurrently, Moody's
affirmed the Aaa.za and P-1.za national scale ratings
for Anglo American SA Finance Limited. The outlook on all ratings
was changed to negative from stable.
"Changing the outlook on Anglo American's ratings to negative reflects
the impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on the company's financial
profile in 2020 and it reflects our recent rating action on the Government
of South Africa sovereign rating which we downgraded to Ba1 with a negative
outlook. While we recognise Anglo American's strong liquidity and
financial flexibility and believe that a normalisation of commodity demand
and commodity prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in
2021-22, we consider the speed of the recovery as less certain.
A further material increase of the coronavirus related operational disruptions
or a slower than currently expected recovery as well as a further downgrade
of the South African sovereign rating could result in the risk of a further
rating downgrade to Baa3." says Sven Reinke, a Moody' Senior
Vice President.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the Press Release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Anglo American's
operating and financial performance will suffer from the disruption of
mining operations and the decline of certain commodity prices caused by
the coronavirus crisis. The negative impact will be partially offset
by production cost reduction due to weaker currencies in most countries
where Anglo American operates its mining assets and lower oil prices which
the company currently estimates at $1.5 billion in 2020.
In addition, Anglo American also targets operating cost savings
of $0.5 billion in 2020 as well as a $1 billion reduction
of capital expenditure compared with the previously issued capital expenditure
guidance for 2020 of $5.0 billion - $5.5
billion.[1]
Anglo American was strongly positioned in the Baa2 rating at the end of
2019 as indicated by strong financial metrics such as Moody's adjusted
debt / EBITDA at 1.3x and (CFO - dividends)/debt at 43%.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects that Anglo American's
financial profile will weaken in 2020 partially driven by lower commodity
production. For example, Anglo American's South African
mines are impacted as the Government of South Africa in response to the
pandemic initiated a 21-day lockdown effective 27 March,
which has now been extended by an additional two weeks up until the end
of April although most of the company's mines in the country are
permitted to operate but with a lower workforce and at a reduced production
level. Anglo American guided for lower full year 2020 production
in particular for diamonds, PGM and thermal coal due to operational
disruptions partially related to coronavirus measures. In addition,
prices for some key commodities for Anglo American such as copper have
reduced materially since the start of 2020.
Based on 5% lower production volumes in 2020 than currently guided
for by the company and commodity price assumptions for the rest of 2020
and 2021 for thermal coal ($60/MT), copper ($2.25/lb),
iron ore ($60/MT) and lower Platinum, Palladium and Rhodium
prices, the rating agency projects Anglo American's Moody's
adjusted EBITDA to fall to around $7.1 billion in 2020-21
from $9.5 billion in 2019. EBITDA driven decline
in funds from operations (FFO) and higher capital expenditures than in
previous years although reduced in 2020 compared to the company's
previous guidance result in Moody's adjusted negative free cash flow generation
(FCF) of around $2 billion in 2020 and around $1 billion
in 2021. Under this base case scenario, Anglo American's
financial profile would deteriorate in 2020-21 but would not fall
materially outside of Moody's quantitative rating guidance for a Baa2
rating. Moody's forecast's Anglo American's Moody's
adjusted debt / EBITDA metric to rise to around 2.0x and its (CFO-Dividend)
/ debt ratio to fall to 25% - 30% in 2020-21
with a gradual recovery in 2022 based on higher production levels and
higher commodity prices particularly for copper.
The company's financial profile does not deteriorate more materially
under Moody's base case as Anglo American's credit profile has strengthened
in recent years driven by the improving production cost profile and significantly
reduced debt levels. During the last industry downturn in 2015,
Anglo American had Moody's adjusted total debt of around $22
billion and Moody's adjusted net debt of around $15 billion
which has reduced significantly to around $12 billion and $6
billion, respectively, at the end of 2019. The company's
financial policy is anchored around a prudent approach towards growth
investments, a dividend policy, which makes dividend payments
dependent on underlying earnings, and a conservative target leverage
below 1.5x net debt/EBITDA through the cycle, as calculated
by the company.
Moody's has downgraded the South African sovereign rating to Ba1
from Baa3 and maintained the negative outlook on 27 March 2020.
Today's outlook change to negative on Anglo American's ratings
also reflects the company's large exposure to South Africa.
Moody's estimates that Anglo American generates around 40% -
45% of its reported EBITDA in South Africa and the company is also
subject to exchange controls imposed by the South African Reserve Bank.
We note the announcements made by the South African Minister of Finance
during the recent budget speech which included a shift from the current
policy of exchange controls to a risk-based capital flow management
system. This could provide companies in South Africa, including
Anglo American, with increased flexibility to manage cash resources
to optimal effect in the future.
Anglo American has operated successfully in South Africa for many decades
and Moody's does not expect a moderately weaker sovereign creditworthiness
to impact the company's South African operations materially. However,
the rating agency also believes that Anglo American's operating performance
might not be fully unaffected should the operating environment in South
Africa deteriorate severely and is therefore less likely to tolerate a
widening of the rating differential between the South African sovereign
rating and the company's rating beyond two rating notches until
Anglo American has improved its geographic diversification away from South
Africa. Moody's expects that the expected commissioning of
the Quellaveco project in Peru in 2022 could materially increase earnings
outside the country.
The Baa2 rating continues to reflect Anglo American's solid position as
a large, diversified metals and minerals mining company with a diversified
portfolio of mining assets, the company's conservative financial
policy as well as the materially improved financial profile since the
last industry downturn supported by positive FCF generation between 2016
and 2019, rising EBITDA generation and lower capital spending.
RATING OUTLOOK
Despite Moody's expectation of relative resilience during the current
crisis, Anglo American's strong liquidity and its stated commitment
to maintain strong financial credit metrics, the negative outlook
reflects the current uncertainty about the magnitude of operational disruption
over the next few weeks as well as the timing of the recovery of Anglo
American's financial performance. The negative outlook also
reflects the possibility of a rating downgrade should Moody's downgrade
the current Ba1 South African sovereign rating.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The mining sector is one
of the sectors that could be significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Anglo American's credit profile, is vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Anglo American
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
LIQUIDITY
Anglo American's strong liquidity position, backed by $6.3
billion of cash and cash equivalents reported at the end of 2019 and $8.7
billion in committed undrawn credit facilities, continues to support
Anglo American's credit profile. At the end of 2019 the company
faced limited near term debt maturities of $0.6 billion
in 2020 and $1.1 billion in 2021. It is worth noting
that $5.0 billion of the $6.3 billion of cash
and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 was legally owned by subsidiaries
of the South African sub-group of Anglo American and is currently
subject to exchange controls. As part of the Group cash pooling
arrangement, $4.6 billion of the $5.0
billion of cash that is legally owned by the South African sub-group
is managed outside of South Africa mostly by Anglo American's London based
Treasury team, held in US Dollars and is available for general business
purposes. Anglo American has yesterday affirmed that it currently
has a liquidity position of around $14.5 billion including
more than $6 billion of cash.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the volatility in commodities and potential for wide swings in performance,
as well as Anglo American's exposure to assets located in South Africa,
further upward rating movement is limited in the medium term. Moody's
will continue to monitor the impact of the South African sovereign rating
on Anglo American's ability to finance and operate its assets within South
Africa. While the rating agency would likely continue to tolerate
a 2 notch rating differential between the South African sovereign rating
and Anglo American's rating, allowing a higher rating differential
could potentially require a more balanced exposure with more profits and
cash flow generated by assets located outside of South Africa.
Accordingly, the ratings could be upgraded:
- should Anglo American increase the scale and geographic diversification
of its mining asset portfolio thereby reducing its exposure to assets
located in South Africa and
- if the company maintain its conservative financial policy and
sustain strong cash flow generation and coverage of debt, with (CFO-Dividends)
/ debt consistently at or above 40% and adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably
below 1.5x
The company's ratings could be strained if the rating differential
with respect to the South African sovereign rating increases beyond two
notches. In addition, the ratings could be downgraded if
the company were to allow for:
- higher leverage, with adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained at
or above 2.0x and (CFO - dividends)/debt below 30%,
both on a sustained basis
- a weakening liquidity position, which could also strain
the ratings
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Anglo American Capital Plc
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Anglo American plc
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
..Issuer: Anglo American SA Finance Limited
....NSR Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed Aaa.za
....NSR Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
P-1.za
....Backed Other Short Term, Affirmed
(P)P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....NSR Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa.za
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Anglo American Capital Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Anglo American plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Anglo American SA Finance Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London and Johannesburg stock
exchanges, Anglo American is a global diversified mining company
with a market cap of around $24 billion on 23 April 2020.
The group reported sales of $29.9 billion and generated
Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion (31.8%
adjusted EBITDA margin) in 2019. Its mining portfolio comprises
Platinum Group Metals (platinum, palladium and rhodium), diamonds,
bulk commodities (iron ore and coal) and base metals (copper and nickel).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company press release 24-Apr-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
