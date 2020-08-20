Moody's changes Anton's outlook to negative

Hong Kong, August 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Anton Oilfield Services Group's outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1 corporate family and senior unsecured ratings.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Anton's earnings and liquidity will weaken over 2020-21, reducing its buffer against the challenging operating environment and volatile oil prices," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating affirmation reflects that despite this likely temporary weakening, the company's strong domestic market position places it well to benefit from increasing natural gas and shale gas production activity in China, in turn providing it with some business resilience," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Anton's B1 corporate family rating reflects the company's (1) integrated business model; (2) strong market position in the domestic oil field services sector in China (A1 stable); (3) growing capabilities, improved customer mix and more established track record of operating geographically diversified businesses; and (4) modest financial leverage.

At the same time, Anton's rating is constrained by the company's (1) exposure to oil price volatility and risks related to its overseas expansion; (2) small scale and high customer concentration; and (3) weak liquidity.

Moody's expects Anton's revenue will drop 10% in 2020 but grow 8% in 2021, following strong 22.3% growth in 2019. This expectation balances weak demand for Anton's products and services amid low oil prices against a gradual recovery in its domestic business, as Anton is well positioned to benefit from strong growth in China's natural gas sector over the next two years.

Anton's adjusted EBITDA margin will also weaken to 24.5%-25.0% over the next 12-18 months from 30.0% in 2019, mainly due to intense pricing pressure amid weak demand, high fixed costs and additional coronavirus-related expenses. These challenges are only partially offset by sustained cost and expense control measures.

As a result, Moody's expects Anton's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will increase to 3.5x-4.0x over the next 12-18 months from 2.7x in 2019, excluding the USD300 million bonds issued in December 2019 to pre-fund its December 2020 debt maturities. This level of leverage is weaker than Moody's had previously expected, but still provides some buffer against high oil price volatility and its high short-term working capital needs.

Moody's further expects the company to prudently manage its working capital cycle and remain cautious in its capital spending. As a result, Moody's expects the company's overall debt levels to decrease over the next 12-18 months.

Anton's liquidity position has weakened as a result of lower operating cash flow. As of year-end 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB2.42 billion and restricted cash of RMB369 million. These liquidity sources and Moody's expected operating cash flow of about RMB200 million-RMB250 million over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its RMB2.75 billion of short-term debt, RMB410 million of bills payable, and estimated maintenance capital spending of about RMB100 million over the next 12 months. Anton's short-term debt included RMB498 million short-term bank loans, USD300 million (RMB2.1 billion) senior notes due December 2020 (2020 notes), finance lease and lease liabilities.

In March 2020, the company completed a tender offer to purchase USD103 million of its 2020 notes. Moody's further expects the company to repay the remaining outstanding maturities of its 2020 notes by using the proceeds from its USD300 million bond issuance in December 2019 as a source to partially pre-fund this majority.

This weak liquidity position is mitigated by Anton's track record of rolling over its short-term bank loans, especially during the weak oil price environment in 2015 and 2016, and its track record of good access to the domestic bank and debt and equity capital markets.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Firstly, the company is exposed to increasingly stringent regulations for oil and gas operations and access to new resources. However, Anton has to date not experienced any major compliance violations related to air emissions, water discharge or waste disposal.

Secondly, on the governance front, the company's key shareholder, Luo Lin, held a sizeable 24% stake at the end of 2019. In addition, the majority of its board of directors is not independent. Meanwhile, Anton has demonstrated financial prudence as reflected in its USD300 million bond issuance in December 2019 to pre-fund its 2020 maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Anton's ratings is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the negative outlook. The outlook could return to stable if Anton (1) maintains its order backlog, revenue and earnings even amid the challenging operating environment; (2) remains prudent in its working capital management and capital investments, with adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 4.0x-4.5x on a sustained basis; and (3) improves in its free cash flow generation and liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if Anton's (1) order book declines materially; (2) financial leverage weakens, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x on a sustained basis, because of declining profitability or higher debt arising from the pressure on its working capital needs; or (3) liquidity position weakens further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Anton Oilfield Services Group is a major Chinese oil field services company that offers integrated oil and gas field services solutions, covering various phases of field development, including drilling technologies, well completion and oil production services.

Anton was founded by its chairman, Luo Lin, in 1999 and was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2007.

