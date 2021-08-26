Moody's changes Apache's outlook to stable; Ba1 ratings affirmed

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Apache Corporation's (Apache) rating outlook to stable from negative. Apache's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba1 senior unsecured notes rating were affirmed. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-1. This rating action follows the company's completion of a tender offer repurchasing approximately $1.7 billion of outstanding senior notes.

"Apache's substantial debt reduction achieved with its tender offer and increased flexibility to further reduce debt through free cash flow greatly enhanced its resilience to future oil and gas price volatility," commented Pete Speer, Moody's Senior Vice President. "This also gives the company more flexibility to boost capital investments to sustaining levels and thereby stabilize production and reserves."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Apache Corporation

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Apache Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of Apache's outlook to stable reflects the substantial debt reduction achieved to date and enhanced visibility for further debt reduction through the end of 2021 which greatly eased the risk of future downgrade. The company's key financial leverage metrics looking out to 2022 using oil and gas price assumptions in the middle of Moody's medium term price ranges ($50/bbl WTI, $55/bbl Brent and $2.50/MMBtu Henry Hub) are now supportive of the company's Ba1 CFR. This enhanced financial flexibility combined with near term oil and gas prices poised to remain at or above the upper end of our medium term expectations and the progress the company is making in improving its contractual arrangements in Egypt should allow Apache to consider increasing capital investment and stem declines in production and reserves while still generating substantial free cash flow.

Apache's Ba1 CFR reflects the benefits of its large asset base that is diversified geographically, geologically and by hydrocarbon. Its mix of unconventional and conventional reservoirs moderates its capital intensity compared to its more shale focused peers. Apache's property portfolio benefits from having producing assets in the North Sea and Egypt that provide exposure to Brent oil pricing and generates meaningful cash flow even in a low oil price environment. This adds diversification to its large acreage position in the Permian Basin. The company also benefits from a continued claim on the prospective acreage position in Suriname with many discoveries reported to date.

The company's strong business profile is offset by weaker credit metrics than its similarly rated peers, even with the substantial debt reduction achieved in 2021. Apache's cash flow based credit metrics are lower and its leverage on production and proved developed (PD) reserves is higher than its Ba1 and many Ba2 rated peers.

Apache's SGL-1 rating indicates very good liquidity as underpinned by its $4 billion committed revolving credit facility that matures in March 2024 and forecasted free cash flow generation. As of June 30, 2021, Apache had $947 million of cash (excluding cash at Altus Midstream) and there was approximately $3.2 billion of availability on the revolver after taking into account around $800 million of letters of credit outstanding, most of that being made up of letters of credit posted for asset retirement obligations in the UK North Sea. The senior notes tender offer completed in August 2021 required about $1.8 billion (inclusive of premiums paid), which was funded with cash and revolver borrowings. The company should continue to generate substantial free cash flow for the remainder of this year, repaying most of the revolver borrowings by the end of 2021.

The credit facility has one financial maintenance covenant for which Apache has ample headroom for future compliance. The company has limited debt maturities through the revolver maturity in 2024, with no debt maturities in 2021, followed by $214 million maturing in April 2022 and $123 million in January 2023.

Apache's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, the same as the CFR. The company's revolving credit facility and senior notes are all unsecured with no subsidiary guarantees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In order for a ratings upgrade to Baa3 to be considered, Apache has to continue to reduce debt and return to modest production and reserves growth at competitive returns with oil and gas prices in the middle of Moody's medium term ranges. A Leveraged Full-Cycle Ratio (LFCR) above 1.5x, RCF/Debt above 40%, and Debt/PD approaching $8/boe could support a ratings upgrade.

Apache's ratings could be downgraded if its investment returns and financial leverage metrics deteriorate. An LFCR below 1x, Retained Cash Flow (RCF)/Debt below 20%, or Debt/PD above $12/boe could result in a ratings downgrade.

Apache Corporation is a large independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded APA Corporation (APA). The company operates in the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, with acreage spanning the Midland, Delaware and Central Basin Platform sub-basins. Core international operating areas are in Egypt and the North Sea. An exploration and appraisal program is underway in Suriname which is owned by another APA subsidiary, for which Apache holds a claim on that asset.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

