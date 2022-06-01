Moody's changes Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s outlook to negative from stable

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to the proposed $600 million backed senior secured notes due 2027

Milan, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s ("AMP" or "the company"), a Luxembourg-based manufacturer of metal containers for the beverage industry. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), the Ba2 rating on the $1,150 million equivalent backed senior secured notes due 2028 and the B3 rating on the $1,500 million equivalent backed senior unsecured notes due 2029, both co-issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC, wholly owned subsidiaries of AMP.

Finally, Moody's has assigned a Ba2 rating to the proposed $600 million backed senior secured notes due 2027 also co-issued by Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC.

Proceeds from this issuance, together with €250 million perpetual preferred shares issued by AMP and to be fully subscribed by its parent company Ardagh Group S.A., will be used for general corporate purposes and pay transaction fees.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects the increase in AMP's financial leverage relative to our previous expectations, the company's more aggressive than expected financial policy and our expectation that the company will need to incur additional funding in the next 12 to 18 months to support its growth investment plan and preserve an adequate liquidity profile, slowing down its deleveraging trajectory," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for AMP.

Financial Strategy and Risk Management is a governance consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

"At the same time, the rating remains supported by AMP's leading position in the consolidated but equally competitive metal beverage can industry, and potential for significant earnings growth supported by contracted capacity additions and positive demand trends for beverage cans," adds Ms Maso.

A full list of new ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects the increase in the company's leverage to 6.7x from 5.7x at the end of Q1 2022 and pro forma for the debt issuance, and Moody's expectation that AMP will need to secure additional external sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to fund its growth investment plan and the announced shareholder distributions, which may delay any deleveraging.

Although the rating assumes that the company's revenues and EBITDA will benefit from the additional built capacity, backed by customer contracts, Moody's expects that AMP's leverage will remain above 6x until 2024, which is high for the B1 rating category. Moody's also notes that in the current macroeconomic environment, the expected earnings growth may be delayed owing to cost inflation and the rephasing and resizing of the planned investments and the cost of these investments could be higher than budgeted, further straining its free cash flow generation and liquidity.

The rating is also constrained by the appetite for high leverage of the broader group. AMP has recently increased its net leverage target to 3.75x – 4.0x based on next twelve months exepcted EBITDA from the previous target of 3.0x-3.5x based on reported EBITDA, and announced a dividend distribution in 2022 as well as share buyback of $200 million by 2023.

The B1 rating continues to reflect (1) AMP's business concentration in terms of product, end-market and customers; a degree of exposure to fluctuating input prices and currencies, albeit mitigated by pass though clauses in the majority of customers contracts, hedging, and by the debt being issued in different currencies matching cash flows; (2) the execution risk associated with over $2 billion investment plan across multiple facilities, countries and regions which commenced in 2021; (3) potential for industry overcapacity with negative effect on prices and profitability if the anticipated demand for beverage cans does not materialise; and (4) the expectation of negative free cash flow (FCF) until 2024, driven by the announced large capital spending as well as shareholders distributions.

The B1 rating remains supported by (1) the company's leading market position as the world's third largest beverage can manufacturer in a consolidated but equally competitive industry with some barriers to entry; (2) positive market fundamentals for beverage cans driven by sustainability trends, the emergence of new drinks categories and undersupply in certain regions, which combined with the contracted capacity additions will support EBITDA growth in the next few years; and (3) its 2020 resilient performance during the coronavirus pandemic as well as the strong performance in 2021.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views AMP's liquidity as adequate for its near term requirements. Pro forma for the transaction, AMP will have approximately $1.1 billion of cash on balance sheet at closing, $225 million availability under its $325 million asset based loan facility (ABL) due 2026; and access to uncommitted non-recourse factoring arrangements. The nearest debt maturity is in 2027, when the proposed $600 million backed senior secured notes are due. However, the expected negative FCF over the next two years due to the large investment spending and shareholder distributions is likely to result in increasing funding needs.

The ABL facility is subject to a springing financial covenant that would require AMP to maintain a 1.0x fixed charge coverage ratio, tested quarterly, if 90% or more of the facility is drawn. Moody's expects AMP to maintain adequate flexibility under the covenant over the next 12 to 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1-PD PDR is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% recovery rate, as is customary for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt.

The Ba2 instrument rating on the guaranteed senior secured notes is two notches above the CFR, mainly reflecting the significant amount of debt ranking junior to the notes.

The B3 instrument rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is two notches lower than the CFR, reflecting their subordination to the sizeable amount of senior secured debt that ranks ahead. The backed senior secured notes are secured by share pledges and floating charges over assets in England, Wales and the US. The backed senior secured notes rank junior with respect to the ABL facility's collateral. Both senior secured and senior unsecured notes are guaranteed by the parent guarantor (AMP) and its subsidiaries, which accounted for 76% of AMP's aggregate assets and 68% of its consolidated EBITDA as of March 2022.

The backed senior secured notes issued within the AMP restricted group are ring fenced, with no cross-default provisions with the debt sitting at its parent company (Ardagh Group S.A.) and there are no upstream or downstream guarantees.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risks posed by the execution of the company's growth investment plan and by its financial policy which may prevent AMP to reduce its gross leverage to below 6.0x. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation that AMP will maintain a stable customer base and an adequate liquidity profile, addressing its funding requirements on a timely manner.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, positive pressure on the rating could develop overtime if AMP executes and completes successfully its can capacity growth plan and demonstrates a track record of consistent and prudent financial policies maintaining a Moody's adjusted leverage sustainably below 4.5x and generating sustained positive free cash flow. Given the weight of AMP's parent company on its financial policy decisions, upward pressure on the rating would also be dependent upon an improvement in credit quality of the parent.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if the company fails to gradually reduce its Moody's adjusted leverage below 6.0x; its FCF remains sustainably negative beyond 2024, and its liquidity weakens. A more aggressive financial policy or a deterioration on AMP's parent company's rating could also add pressure on its rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

AMP is a global manufacturer of metal cans for the beverage industry. AMP operates through 24 plants located in 9 countries across Europe, North America and Brazil. For the financial year ending 31 December 2021, AMP generated approximately $4 billion of revenue and $662 million of EBITDA, as reported by the company.

AMP is a Luxembourg based company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange since August 2021. AMP is majority owned by Ardagh Group S.A. with a 75% stake.

