Paris, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Armorica Lux S.àr.l. (idverde), the parent company of idverde. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of idverde as well as the B3 rating on the €335 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2028 and the €50 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative follows the announcement of the company's 2021 full year unaudited results to its lenders, which were weaker than Moody's expected, due to a number of material and unexpected costs, including some exceptional items. In FY2021, Moody's adjusted EBITDA was €59 million (€33 million including all one-off costs) and lower than our previous forecast of €67 million, while adjusted debt was €540 million compared with the €487 million that we forecast. This led to an adjusted debt/EBITDA of 9.1x for FY2021 significantly higher than the 7.3x forecasted in July 2021 when Moody's assigned the rating.

These one-off costs also drove a deterioration in free cash flow (FCF) and liquidity compared to our expectations, with negative FCF of €42 million for 2021, much weaker than the negative €13 million Moody's had initially expected. In addition to this, the company has a limited track record of positive FCF generation.

The materiality and unexpected nature of costs incurred in 2021 in such a short period of time also raises concerns regarding management's credibility, track record and transparency of information as well as management's controls and processes. These are governance considerations in accordance with Moody's ESG framework.

The one-off costs were primarily due to the weak performance of the UK division in the creation and housebuilder segment, which was impacted by a number of operational issues mainly during the second half of 2021. These include lower volumes on the creation and housebuilder segment due to management's decision to stop bidding on large projects, outdated pricing catalogues used for new projects, a cyber-attack which affected two weeks of work and losses on some specific complex contracts due to unfavorable on-site conditions.

The company's operating performance in other parts of the business such as its maintenance segment as well as in France and Denmark was ahead of expectations due to strong demand for their services, but insufficient to offset the aforementioned unexpected cost items.

Moody's expects idverde to achieve EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of around €70 million in FY2022 which will reduce leverage to around 8x while free cash flow (FCF) generation is expected to be slightly negative for FY2022. This is under the assumption that the UK operations will improve in line with budget, no material increase in one-off costs and no deterioration in operating performance from inflationary pressures due to indexation clauses embedded in most of their contracts.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers idverde's liquidity to be adequate with cash balance of €55 million and access to undrawn RCF of €30 million as of December 2021. €20 million of the RCF was drawn during FY2021 for bolt-on acquisitions. The RCF has a springing senior secured net leverage covenant of 7.4x when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. idverde has ample capacity under this covenant given senior secured net leverage (as per the SFA definition) was 3.4x as at 31 December 2021. Moody's notes that there are no imminent debt maturities but improvement in performance is required to avoid cash outflows which can further weaken liquidity.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the company's weaker than expected operating performance across its UK creation and housebuilder division driven by management's poor execution and operational issues. This has resulted in significantly higher leverage and weaker FCF and liquidity than previously anticipated. As such, the negative outlook also reflects the delay in deleveraging to around 7x by FY2023 instead.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A stabilisation of the outlook would require idverde to improve its operating performance in the creation and housebuilder segment such that FCF generation is at least slightly positive, liquidity improves and growth in EBITDA reduces leverage towards 7x in the next 12-18 months.

The rating is weakly positioned but positive pressure could develop in case idverde 1) reduces its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.0x; 2) generates positive cash flow generation with FCF/debt of around 5%; and 3) maintains adequate liquidity.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if the company's 1) operating performance doesn't improve resulting in leverage remaining sustainably above 7.0x; 2) free cash flow generation continues to be negative; 3) liquidity becomes weak; or 4) debt-funded acquisitions evidence a more aggressive financial policy than currently reflected in the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Armorica Lux S.àr.l. is the parent company of idverde, a leading provider landscaping services in Europe offering a broad range of services for public or private clients across all segments (creation and maintenance) and service types (e.g. design, mowing, gritting). The company has a network of approximately 150 branches covering France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark and recently Germany, employing more than 7,100 employees. Idverde has a highly diversified customer base, with approximately 14,000 customers, including both large and small public and private entities. In 2021, the company generated €839 million of revenue and €59 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

