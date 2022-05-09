Moody's changes Artera's outlook to negative from stable; ratings affirmed

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed Artera Services, LLC's outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B3 ratings on the senior secured first-lien revolver and term loans and Caa2 rating on the senior secured second-lien term loan.

"The negative outlook reflects Artera's earnings deterioration, increased debt leverage and the refinancing risk of its revolver due in March 2023. We will continue to closely monitor the company's efforts to increase prices to mitigate cost inflation, and the financial impact of its strategic reorientation of the gas transmission and electric businesses. Artera's adequate liquidity, including its large cash balance and available securitization program, is key to affirming its ratings at this stage. However, a rating downgrade could be triggered, if earnings continue to show weakness, free cash flow remains negative or little progress is made to extend the maturity of its revolver," says Jiming Zou, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Artera.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Artera Services, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Artera Services, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Artera's Q1 2022 earnings declined significantly and extended the weakness of the second half of 2021. EBITDA fell to about $9 million for Q1 2022 from $44 million for the comparable quarter a year ago, due to the rising material and fuel costs across business lines, the absence of new large gas transmission projects, and losses in its electric business. Adjusted debt/EBITDA was close to 10x based on the results of the last twelve months ending March 2022. Such weakness contrasted with the growth projection by management in mid-2021 when the company completed the acquisitions of Feeney and KRS.

Artera continues to face the challenges of cost inflation in materials and fuels, volume declines in gas transmission segment and losses in electric business segment. Moody's will evaluate the company's efforts to mitigate cost inflation, reduce debt and preserve liquidity, as well as the company's strategy to exit its electric business and focus on maintenance, upgrade and service projects within gas transmission segment.

Management has recently indicated that it will increase prices to mitigate inflation. It also plans to exit the loss-making electric business and shift its focus to maintenance, repair and upgrade projects for the gas transmission segment, only two years after expanding these businesses through acquisitions. The size and timing of an improvement in financial performance from this strategic reorientation is uncertain.

Liquidity is adequate for business operations. Moody's estimates that the company had access to about $430 million of liquidity at the end of March 2022, including $178 million cash on hand, $105 million (assuming drawdown up to 35% of the principal) of the revolver and $150 million available borrowing base under its securitization program. However, management must stem negative cash flow from business operation and timely extend the March 2023 maturity of its revolver. The planned exit of its electric business by the end of 2022 may help improve liquidity.

Artera's B3 CFR reflects its high debt leverage, expedited business expansions with execution risks and limited end market diversity given it focuses on maintenance, repair and upgrade services to gas and electric utilities. This work is typically covered by master service agreements and blanket contracts, but work order releases can fluctuate and exogenous factors such as weather can delay project completion, leading to periodic inefficiencies in labor and asset utilization and margin compression. Business risks include project safety and service quality, which will affect customer retention and operating results.

Artera's credit profile is supported by the industry fundamentals as utilities focus on replacing aging infrastructure and outsourcing engineering and construction services to third parties. The recurring maintenance, repair and upgrade services for gas and electric distribution networks account for slightly above three quarters of Artera's sales. Exposure to risky large or fixed-price projects are about a quarter of its revenues.

Artera's credit profile also reflects environmental, social and governance factors. In particular, there are execution risks associated with the aggressive growth through acquisitions over the past two years. The company has more than doubled its sales through debt-financed acquisitions. A number of the acquired companies had volatile performance histories. It will take time and efforts for Artera to integrate and realign acquired business to achieve the expected synergies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Artera's ratings could be downgraded if its operating performance remains weak or debt financed acquisitions, or shareholder dividends, result in funds from operations (cash flow from operations before working capital changes) being sustained below 10% of outstanding debt and its leverage ratio remaining above 6.0x. A deterioration in its liquidity profile could also result in a downgrade.

Artera's ratings could experience upward pressure if the company maintains robust profit margins, generates funds from operations (cash flow from operations before working capital changes) in excess of 15% of outstanding debt, produces consistent free cash flow, and sustains a leverage ratio below 5.0x.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Artera Services, LLC is an independent provider of repair, maintenance, replacement, and installation services to the distribution and small transmission segment of the utility industry. The company operates primarily in the East, South, Southwest, and Midwest regions of the United States. Its customers are natural gas and electric utilities and midstream operators. The company generated pro forma revenues of about $2.4 billion in 2021. Clayton, Dublier & Rice ("CD&R") acquired the majority ownership of the company in 2018.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

