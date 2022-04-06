Moody's changes Artivion's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B2 CFR

New York, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for Artivion, Inc. (Artivion) to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and B1 rating of senior secured first lien credit facilities.

The change of outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Artivion may be unable to achieve credit metrics consistent with its ratings over the next 12-24 months, including adjusted net debt/EBITDA approaching 5x. While Moody's expects Artivion to continue to post strong organic revenue growth in the high single-digits, forward earnings growth may continue to be constrained by challenging labor and supply chain conditions, which negatively impacted profitability in FY2021. Earnings growth and free cash flow generation will also be impacted by heightened R&D spend in FY2022 ? particularly to support Artivion's On-X ProAct Xa clinical project. As a result, Moody's expects Artivion's leverage to remain elevated (7.5x net debt/EBITDA on Moody's adjusted basis as of December 31, 2021).

The affirmation of Artivion B2 CFR continues to be supported by the company's very good liquidity profile, with cash balances of approximately $55 million as of December 31, 2021. The company also has full access to its $30 million revolving credit facility and adequate covenant headroom.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Artivion, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Artivion, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Artivion's B2 CFR reflects its narrow focus on aortic medical devices and tissue processing, as well as limited scale, with revenue of approximately $300 million as of December 31, 2021. The company is reliant on three product groups for 71% of its revenue. Furthermore, Moody's expects that Artivion will continue to be impacted by challenging labor and supply chain conditions that impacted profitability in FY2021. In addition, the company will continue to deploy heightened R&D spend to support potential new product launches that may constrain the pace of earnings growth over the next 12-24 months. As a result, Moody's expects the company to generate a free cash flow deficit of -$10 million in FY2022. That said, in FY2023, Moody's expects strong earnings growth to support an inflection to positive free cash flow generation. Moody's expects net debt to EBITDA to trend toward the high-5x area over the next 12-24 months, driven entirely by organic earnings growth.

The ratings also reflect Moody's expectations that the company's volumes will continue to experience very strong growth over the next few years, following 18% year-over-year revenue growth in FY2021. Artivion has a credible market presence in its key products, as well as a meaningful level of geographic diversification with approximately 46% of sales generated outside the United States. Moody's notes that demand for the company's products face limited impact from the waning impact of the pandemic, as patients with severe conditions cannot defer procedures for an extended period. The rating also reflects Artivion's moderate financial policies as a public company.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-1 reflects Moody's expectation that Artivion's liquidity will remain very good over the next 12 to 18 months. Artivion's liquidity is supported by $55 million of cash as of December 31, 2021. While Moody's expects a -$10 million free cash flow deficit in 2022, the company can comfortably absorb the free cash flow deficit with internal sources. Furthermore, Moody's expects $10 million of positive free cash flow generation in FY2023 driven by organic earnings growth. The company continues to have full access under its $30 million revolving credit facility. The company is subject to a springing leverage test of net first lien leverage of 5.25x if more than 25% of the revolving credit facility is utilized. Moody's does not anticipate the covenant will be tested and there is adequate headroom if it were tested. While Moody's does not anticipate any material asset sales, the company does have discrete product lines that could be sold to raise cash, providing potential alternate sources of liquidity.

Social and governance considerations are material to the rating. For Artivion, social risks arise from risks associated with responsible production. As a manufacturer of medical devices that are inserted into the body, such as heart valves and stent grafts, the company can have exposure to risks such as product recalls, regulatory actions or product liability litigation. The significant majority of the company's products such as heart valves and stent grafts are used to treat severe medical conditions. The company is reliant on a few, though varied, products for most revenue. Governance risks considerations include the company's moderate financial policies as a public company. While the company has a track record of acquisitions, a meaningful portion of the cost has been funded by equity.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Artivion may be unable to achieve credit metrics consistent with its ratings over the next 12-24 months, including adjusted net debt/EBITDA approaching 5x, and positive free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to delever towards 5x Moody's adjusted net debt/EBITDA over the next 12-24 months. This scenario could include persistent headwinds from labor cost inflation and supply chain disruption, negatively impacting the cadence of earnings growth and deleveraging. In addition, ratings could be downgraded if Artivion's financial policies became more aggressive, or if the company does not sustain its very good liquidity profile, including a return to meaningful positive free cash flow generation in FY2023.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain high single digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA. Further diversification of the portfolio by product and geography would also support a positive rating action. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if net debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4 times while maintaining very good liquidity.

Headquartered outside Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. Revenues are approximately $300 million as of December 2021, and the company is publicly traded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

