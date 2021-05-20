Moody's changes Ascent's rating outlook to positive

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's (Ascent) rating outlook to positive from stable. Additionally, Moody's affirmed Ascent's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), its B3 second lien term loan rating and its Caa1 senior unsecured notes rating.

"Ascent's rating outlook change to positive reflects the company's progress on free cash flow generation, restrained capital spending and improved capital markets access," commented Sreedhar Kona, Moody's senior analyst. "Improvement in the company's cash flow metrics through debt reduction and simplification of its capital structure could significantly improve the company's credit profile."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's changed Ascent's rating outlook to positive based on expectations of sustained capital spending discipline and free cash flow generation aided by the company's commodity hedges that provide strong cash flow visibility.

Ascent's B2 CFR reflects the company's still high debt burden which makes its credit profile vulnerable to prolonged periods of weak natural gas prices. The company's natural gas weighted production profile yields lower cash margins than an oil-weighted production base on an equivalent unit of production, notwithstanding the company's good capital efficiency. Ascent is also constrained by its single basin focus in the Utica Shale and significant firm transportation (FT) commitments that, while providing flow assurance, could prove burdensome if the company's production drops. Ascent's production meets its FT requirements and will continue to meet them at current production levels.

Ascent benefits from a significant reserve base in the highly productive, low-cost Utica Shale and a comprehensive hedging program that should provide meaningful protection to debt service and its drilling program through 2022. The company increased its commodity hedge position, taking advantage of the recovery in natural gas prices, which provides good visibility to company's cash flow through 2021 and to some extent through 2022 as well. Ascent demonstrates competitive metrics and capital efficiency in comparison to its Appalachian peers.

Ascent's second lien term loan is rated B3, one notch below the CFR reflecting the significant size and priority ranking of the company's $1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit facility due April 2024 ($888 million outstanding as of March 31, 2021). The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, two notches below the CFR, owing to the size of the priority claim of the revolver and the second lien term loan to the company's assets ahead of the notes.

Ascent will maintain adequate liquidity and generate free cash flow through 2022. As of March 31, 2021, Ascent had $6 million of cash and approximately $813 million of availability under its $1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in April 2024. Under the credit agreement, Ascent is required to maintain its net debt/EBITDAX ratio below 4x (cash netting limited to $50 million) and a current ratio above 1x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its financial covenants through 2022. The company's next significant maturity will be in 2024 when the revolver is due.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ascent's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves substantial debt reduction improving its ability to maintain production and credit metrics through periods of weaker gas prices, and simplifies its capital structure. The company must generate significant free cash flow and sustain its retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio above 30%.

Ascent's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to achieve consistent free cash flow generation and debt reduction or if natural gas fundamentals deteriorate significantly. Ratings could be downgraded if its RCF/debt ratio falls below 20%. A weakening of liquidity could also pressure the ratings

Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC is a private independent E&P company with operations in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017.

