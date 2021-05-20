Moody's changes Ascent's rating outlook to positive

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's (Ascent) rating outlook
to positive from stable. Additionally, Moody's affirmed
Ascent's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), its B2-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR), its B3 second lien term loan
rating and its Caa1 senior unsecured notes rating.
"Ascent's rating outlook change to positive reflects the company's
progress on free cash flow generation, restrained capital spending
and improved capital markets access," commented Sreedhar Kona,
Moody's senior analyst. "Improvement in the company's
cash flow metrics through debt reduction and simplification of its capital
structure could significantly improve the company's credit profile."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)
....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Credit
Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's changed Ascent's rating outlook to positive based
on expectations of sustained capital spending discipline and free cash
flow generation aided by the company's commodity hedges that provide
strong cash flow visibility.
Ascent's B2 CFR reflects the company's still high debt burden which
makes its credit profile vulnerable to prolonged periods of weak natural
gas prices. The company's natural gas weighted production
profile yields lower cash margins than an oil-weighted production
base on an equivalent unit of production, notwithstanding the company's
good capital efficiency. Ascent is also constrained by its single
basin focus in the Utica Shale and significant firm transportation (FT)
commitments that, while providing flow assurance, could prove
burdensome if the company's production drops. Ascent's production
meets its FT requirements and will continue to meet them at current production
levels.
Ascent benefits from a significant reserve base in the highly productive,
low-cost Utica Shale and a comprehensive hedging program that should
provide meaningful protection to debt service and its drilling program
through 2022. The company increased its commodity hedge position,
taking advantage of the recovery in natural gas prices, which provides
good visibility to company's cash flow through 2021 and to some extent
through 2022 as well. Ascent demonstrates competitive metrics and
capital efficiency in comparison to its Appalachian peers.
Ascent's second lien term loan is rated B3, one notch below the
CFR reflecting the significant size and priority ranking of the company's
$1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit
facility due April 2024 ($888 million outstanding as of March 31,
2021). The senior unsecured notes are rated Caa1, two notches
below the CFR, owing to the size of the priority claim of the revolver
and the second lien term loan to the company's assets ahead of the notes.
Ascent will maintain adequate liquidity and generate free cash flow through
2022. As of March 31, 2021, Ascent had $6 million
of cash and approximately $813 million of availability under its
$1.85 billion borrowing base senior secured revolving credit
facility expiring in April 2024. Under the credit agreement,
Ascent is required to maintain its net debt/EBITDAX ratio below 4x (cash
netting limited to $50 million) and a current ratio above 1x.
Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with its financial
covenants through 2022. The company's next significant maturity
will be in 2024 when the revolver is due.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ascent's ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves substantial
debt reduction improving its ability to maintain production and credit
metrics through periods of weaker gas prices, and simplifies its
capital structure. The company must generate significant free cash
flow and sustain its retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio above 30%.
Ascent's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to achieve
consistent free cash flow generation and debt reduction or if natural
gas fundamentals deteriorate significantly. Ratings could be downgraded
if its RCF/debt ratio falls below 20%. A weakening of liquidity
could also pressure the ratings
Based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ascent Resources Utica Holdings,
LLC is a private independent E&P company with operations in the Utica
Shale in Eastern Ohio.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
