Moody's changes Ascott Residence Trust's outlook to stable; affirms Baa3 rating

Singapore, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of Ascott Residence Trust (ART).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the SGD2.0 billion multicurrency medium-term securities program issued by Ascott REIT MTN Pte. Ltd. — a wholly owned subsidiary of ART — and the Baa3 ratings on the backed senior unsecured notes issued under the program.

Moody's has also changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation that ART's credit metrics will improve as leisure and business travel resume on easing of movement restrictions and opening up of borders across most countries," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

At the same time, the stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that ART will remain financially prudent while executing its planned investments in longer-stay accommodation.

"ART's strategy to invest in longer-stay accommodation will improve its earnings diversification and buffer against the volatile hospitality sector. To date, the trust has funded its investments with a mix of debt, proceeds from asset divestments and equity issuance," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's forecasts ART's EBITDA will rise to around SGD230 million in 2022, compared with SGD166 million in the previous year. The improvement is supported by Moody's expectation of a recovery in business and leisure travel in the second half of 2022 as borders reopen.

ART's portfolio revenue per available unit (RevPAU) increased to SGD67 in Q1 2022 from SGD55 in Q1 2021 even as demand for travel was adversely impacted by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Moody's expects ART's leverage, as measured by net debt/EBITDA, will improve to around 13x in 2022 and trend toward 9.0x by 2024, a level commensurate with its Baa3 rating. ART's EBITDA interest coverage will also improve to more than 4.0x in 2023-24. In 2021, ART had a net debt/EBITDA of 17x and an EBITDA interest coverage of 2.8x.

ART is increasing the proportion of longer-stay accommodation such as rental housing and student accommodation in its portfolio. Since 2021, the trust has announced around SGD900 million of investments in this segment, including a SGD125 million acquisition of five properties in Japan announced in March 2022.

These investments were partially funded by debt and around SGD700 million of proceeds from asset divestments and equity issuance over the last two years.

The investment in longer-stay accommodation is credit positive as it improves ART's earnings diversification and balances the inherent volatility in the hospitality sector. Rental housing and student accommodation typically have 1-2 years of average stay compared with much shorter tenures in the hotel and serviced residence portfolios. At the same time, demand for longer-stay accommodation remained resilient during the pandemic, with occupancy rates of more than 90% in 2021.

ART targets to increase its asset allocation in longer-stay accommodation to 25%-30% of its total portfolio value, compared with 17% as of March 2022 and around 5% in 2020.

ART's Baa3 issuer rating remains supported by its good scale and portfolio of quality assets. The trust had 95 properties located mainly in key gateway cities of 15 countries as of 31 March 2022 and caters to different customer segments through its portfolio of hotels, serviced residences, rental housing and student accommodation.

ART benefits from revenue visibility under its master leases and management contracts with minimum guaranteed income. These arrangements have mechanism which provides fixed income that protects against volatility in the hospitality sector. In 2020 and 2021, ART generated annual revenue of SGD110 million-SGD120 million from such sources, which helped to cushion the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ART has good liquidity. As of 31 December 2021, the trust had SGD346 million of cash, and together with undrawn facilities of SGD690 million and a SGD200 million bond issued in April 2022, these sources are sufficient to cover its debt maturities and capital expenditure through June 2023. Furthermore, ART has a proven track record of access to debt and equity capital markets and has proactively managed its debt maturities.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk, Moody's has considered governance risk stemming from related-party transactions between ART and its sponsor, The Ascott Limited. This risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the board, which for the majority consists of independent directors. Furthermore, there is an alignment of interest between ART and its sponsor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited, which in turn owns 39% of the trust.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ART's rating if the trust executes its growth plans while demonstrating sustained improvement in its credit metrics. In addition, a well-managed debt maturity profile and maintenance of excellent liquidity will also be required. Credit metrics supportive of higher rating include: net debt/EBITDA below 8.5x, EBITDA/interest coverage of more than 3x, and debt/total deposited assets below 40%, all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the operating environment deteriorates further, leading to higher vacancy levels and a decline in operating cash flow; or the trust's credit metrics do not recover to a level more appropriate for its ratings. Specific credit metrics that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include: net debt/EBITDA exceeding 9.5x, EBITDA/interest coverage below 2.5x, and debt/total deposited assets exceeding 45%. An over-reliance on debt to fund its investments will also be credit negative.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Ascott Residence Trust (ART) is a hospitality REIT that owns a portfolio of serviced residences, hotels, rental housing and student accommodation. As of 31 December 2021, the trust had a total asset size of around SGD7.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

YuSheng Tay

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

