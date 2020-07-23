Moody's changes Atlantia's and Autostrade per l'Italia's outlooks to developing

Madrid, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Ba2 long term corporate family rating, the Ba3
senior unsecured rating and the (P)Ba3 rating of the senior unsecured
euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme of Atlantia S.p.A.
(Atlantia). Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 senior unsecured ratings
and the (P)Ba3 senior unsecured EMTN programme rating of toll road operator
Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. (ASPI). Concurrently
Moody's has changed the outlook on both entities to developing from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to developing from negative is driven by the preliminary
agreement between ASPI, Atlantia and the Italian government to settle
the ongoing dispute over alleged negligence by ASPI in management of its
toll road network after the collapse of the Polcevera viaduct in Genoa
on 14 August 2018 [1]. Whilst this is the first sign -
after almost two years of negotiations between ASPI, Atlantia and
the government - of a compromise, there are still specific
points that will need to be agreed and finalised before the government
formally withdraws its proposal to revoke ASPI's concession.
The rating action recognises the uncertainty regarding the final terms,
timing and execution of the agreement.
The developing outlook balances the potential for an improvement in ASPI's
and Atlantia's credit worthiness if the final agreement is in line
with the proposed terms as set out in the 15 July 2020 press release by
the Italian Council of Ministers and the government formally withdraws
its proposal to revoke ASPI's concession, with the risks that
a failure to complete the transaction could lead to protracted discussions
and revocation of ASPI's concession.
In addition, the developing outlook for ASPI recognises that there
are some uncertainties related to (1) future tariff evolution following
the application of the new tariff framework; (2) the final terms
and conditions of the amended concession contract that will need to be
signed between ASPI and the government; and (3) the new capital structure
of ASPI, its financial policy and targeted financial leverage going
forward.
Moreover, the developing outlook for Atlantia reflects uncertainties
related to (1) the total amount that Atlantia will receive from a divesture
of ASPI; (2) the use of the proceeds from the transaction; and
(3) the capital structure of Atlantia and, more broadly, the
strategy of the group going forward.
Notwithstanding the above, the rating of ASPI continues to positively
reflect (1) the essentiality of its toll road network, comprising
more than 50% of the country motorway system; (2) the resilient
cash flow profile demonstrated in the past; and (3) the long term
concession contract expiring in 2038. However, ASPI's fundamentals
are susceptible to downside risks linked to the consequences of the coronavirus
pandemic. Moody's assumes that after the severe cuts in traffic
volumes resulted from lockdown measures imposed by the government,
traffic will continue to gradually recover throughout the year.
Whilst this will result in weak credit metrics for ASPI in 2020,
Moody's expects that the company will be able to recover its financial
profile over the next 12 to 18 months. ASPI's rating also
takes into consideration its sizeable investment programme and increasing
maintenance requirements that will limit the ability of the company to
deleverage over the medium term.
Likewise, the Ba2 LT corporate family rating of the Atlantia group
continues to be supported by (1) Atlantia's large size and focus on the
toll road and airport sectors; 2) the strong fundamentals of the
group's toll road network, with a high degree of diversification
driven by the large network operated by Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
(Abertis), which comprises essential motorway links mostly located
in Spain, France, Italy, Chile, Brazil and Mexico;
3) the reasonably established regulatory framework for its toll road operations,
albeit characterised by high political pressures in Italy; (4) a
track record of relatively prudent financial policies; and (5) the
additional financial flexibility provided by Atlantia's other subsidiaries
and equity investments. These factors are balanced by (1) the group's
fairly complex structure following the Abertis acquisition, with
minority shareholders and debt at intermediate holding companies;
(2) the relatively shorter average concession life of the Abertis group;
and (3) the material increase in consolidated debt leverage post acquisition
of Abertis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on ASPI's ratings could build once there is more clarity
on the final terms and financial implications of any formal agreement,
as well as a high likelihood that the transaction will be completed such
that the government will withdraw its proposal to revoke ASPI's
concession. The magnitude of a potential upgrade would depend on
the final terms of the agreement and its implications on the business
risk and financial profile of the group.
In addition, upward pressure on Atlantia's ratings could build once
there is more visibility in relation to the terms of the divesture transaction
of ASPI and the implications that it will have on Atlantia's capital
structure and the future business strategy of the group.
Downward pressure on Atlantia's and ASPI's ratings would materialise in
case (1) a formal agreement with the government is not achieved;
and (2) the government starts the revocation process for ASPI's concession
or takes any additional detrimental action. Additional downward
pressure could result from a material deterioration in the liquidity profile
of the Atlantia group.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Atlantia S.p.A. is the holding company for a group
active in the infrastructure sector. Its main subsidiaries include
Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A., Abertis Infraestructuras
S.A., Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
and Azzurra Aeroporti S.p.A. (holding company for
Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur, the latter rated Baa2
negative).
Autostrade per l'Italia S.p.A. is the country's largest
operator of tolled motorways, which together with its subsidiaries,
manages a network of 3,020 km of motorways under long-term
concession agreements granted by the Italian government.
