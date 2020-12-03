Moody's changes Avast's outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Avast Holding B.V.'s (Avast) corporate family (CFR) at Ba2, as well as its probability of default rating at Ba2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Ba2 instrument ratings of SYBIL SOFTWARE LLC's senior secured Term Loan B and Avast Software B.V.'s senior secured Term Loan B tranches both due in 2023 as well as Avast Software B.V.'s senior secured Revolving Credit Facility due in 2022. The outlook on all entities has changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"We have changed Avast's outlook to positive as a reflection of the strong performance during the last year, a solid market environment and the company's voluntary reduction of debt earlier this year. Avast benefitted from the push towards remote work since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and also weathered the Jumpshot-issue in early 2020 without meaningful adverse effects on the business. We expect the company to maintain its prudent financial policy so that the capital structure will improve further going forward" says Dirk Goedde, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for Avast. "However, the announced dividend policy constrains the free cash flow generation and we see an inherent risk of Avast performing larger, debt-funded acquisitions", Mr Goedde adds.

The positive outlook is based on the expectation of a stable profit generation and a continuous gradual reduction of leverage over the next quarters. The positive outlook does not factor in sizable acquisitions going forward. We estimate that Avast will continue to pursue its track record of positive free cash generation and use the proceeds to voluntarily reduce outstanding debt so that Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will reduce towards 1.5x in the next 12-18 months, a reduction of 0.6x from the last twelve months ended in June 2020. Additionally, Avast maintains strong interest cover above 10x, calculated as Moody's adjusted EBITDA-capex/interest expense. Besides sustained improvements in credit metrics, medium term positive rating pressure requires further gradual improvements in scale as well as customer and end market diversification.

Avast has reported another strong Q3-2020 with organic revenue growth of 8.6% compared to the previous period. The consumer desktop segments contributed again the strongest growth and remains with 82% the by far most important segment. The revenue growth was driven by an increasing customer base where demand was fostered by increasing remote working environment as a result of the coronavirus-pandemic. Additionally, Avast benefitted from a generally higher demand for personal information security as the level of cyber-attacks is increasing. This strong performance helped to compensate the downfall in revenues from the wind-down of the Jumpshot business which had been closed after adverse media attention appeared around the subsidiary selling customer data to third parties.

Moody's believes that Avast's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin will remain above 50% on an adjusted basis in the next 12-18 months. The slight margin decrease in the last twelve month ended in June 2020 compared to the previous period is driven by exceptional costs to wind-down Jumpshot as well as donations the company has made to fight the coronavirus.

Moody's forecasts free cash flow (after interest) in the range of $300-$340 million before dividends in the next 12-18 months. However, given the announced dividend guidance, the free cash flow after dividends is expected around $170 million in the next 12-18 months which is higher than our previous expectation of $150 million for 2019. In September 2020 Avast has used excess cash to again voluntarily repay debt by additional $100 million.

Avast's Ba2 CFR is generally supported by (1) the group's large base of more than 435 million users across desktop and mobile, (2) high Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin above 50% in the last twelve months ended in June 2020 and strong free cash flow generation, (3) a track record of revenue and EBITDA growth, (4) large scale in emerging growth areas such as mobile and (5) good revenue visibility with an average contract tenor of 14 months and a an increasingly sticky customer base.

Conversely, Avast's CFR is constrained by (1) the group's relatively small percentage of paid users (4% in desktop) and some focus on the US, (2) the overall limited scale with low diversification in terms of end-products and customer segments (3) the intense industry competition and inherent technology risks in security software markets, (3) relatively low customer switching costs and (4) lower deleveraging capacity because of dividend payments.

Moody's views Avast's liquidity profile as very good. It is supported by a cash balance of approximately $151 million as of June 2020, forecasted free cash flow (FCF) generation in excess of $170 million in 2020 and full availability under the senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), whose maturity is 2022. The credit facilities are covenant-lite, with only a springing net first lien leverage covenant on the RCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure could develop over time if Avast (1) successfully continues to diversify its revenue and profit streams, (2) maintains Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins well above 50%, (3) maintains Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA sustainably below 2.0x (4) maintains free cash flow after dividend above 15% and (5) pursues a conservative financial policy with no debt-funded acquisitions.

Conversely, negative ratings pressure could materialise if (1) Avast's paid user base declines on a continued basis, (2) adjusted leverage remains sustainably above 3.0x, (3) FCF/debt is consistently lower than 10% or (4) the liquidity profile weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Avast was founded in 1988 in the Czech Republic, and has grown to become a global provider of security software and related solutions primarily focused on the consumer market (including mobile), with small business clients as well. The company is one of the world's largest online service companies in terms of installed user base, with more than 435 million users worldwide.

In the last twelve months ended in June 2020 Avast reported revenue of $879 million and Moody's adjusted EBITDA of $465 million.

The founders of Avast still own 35% in the company with the remainder being free float.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

