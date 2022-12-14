Moody's changes BAE Systems' outlook to positive; affirms Baa2 ratings

London, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer rating of BAE SYSTEMS plc (BAE Systems or the company). Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the Baa2 ratings of the senior unsecured debt instruments issued by BAE Systems, and the backed senior unsecured debt instruments issued by the company's subsidiaries BAE Systems Finance Inc. and BAE Systems Holdings Inc. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating of the backed commercial paper programme issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc. Moody's has changed the outlook on all the ratings to positive from stable.

Today's rating action reflects:

• The solid medium to long term growth prospects for the company's programme portfolio notwithstanding elements of supply chain pressure expected to continue in 2023

• Reducing leverage as a result of strong trading, debt repayment and reduction in the company's pension-related accounting deficit

• Expectations that the company will maintain a balanced financial policy which will maintain financial metrics at around current levels, and deleveraging to restore metrics following any larger debt-financed acquisitions

A full list of ratings is shown later in this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings reflect: (1) the company's large scale, long-term defence contracts and position as a strategic supplier to the UK government and a critical supplier to the US, Saudi Arabian and Australian governments; (2) growing defence budgets globally driven by geopolitical tensions and requirement for equipment modernisation; (3) a diversified product base with programmes across electronic systems, military aircraft, submarines, surface ships and cyber which are well oriented to defence priorities, alongside a substantial proportion of stable support and services revenue; (4) a solid track record of contract execution; and (5) and balanced financial policies with share buybacks and smaller-scale acquisitions funded by cash flows.

The ratings also reflect: (1) the company's geographical concentration in the UK, the US and Saudi Arabia, exposing the company to political risk or shifting priorities; (2) supply chain constraints and high inflation which are likely to impede growth in 2023; (3) risks over export licence regimes in relation to Saudi Arabia; (4) likely continued volatility of defined benefit pension obligations; (5) potential for releveraging events from acquisitions or distributions, however in the context of a stable financial policy under which the company is expected to restore its financial metrics.

The company's portfolio is well oriented to defence priorities and major long term and well-funded strategic programmes, including Lockheed Martin Corporation's (A3 stable) F-35 Lightning II combat aircraft, the UK's Astute and Dreadnought submarine programmes, advanced electronic systems and electronic warfare, the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Hunter-class heavy frigate for the Royal Australian Navy, and in cyber and intelligence. Its portfolio has gradually transitioned to a more mature phase of sustained growth and increasing cash generation alongside the potential for margin improvements. BAE Systems secured new orders of Â£28 billion in 2022 through to mid-November, a book-to-bill ratio in excess of 1.2x.

The defence sector is characterised by high geopolitical tensions which have amplified since the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to rising defence budgets and strong demand for equipment modernisation as well as replenishment of munition stocks. This is, however, partially offset by supply chain constraints, particularly for microchips for electronic systems, labour shortages, inflation, and pressure on government budgets, notably in the UK. BAE Systems has navigated these headwinds well with strong contractual protection against inflation and it has continued to generate positive organic revenue and EBIT growth in 2022. Moody's expects constraints to ease gradually but continue to limit growth rates in 2023, with stronger growth in at least mid-single digit percentage rates thereafter.

BAE Systems' Moody's-adjusted leverage has reduced to 2.7x at June 2022, from 3.4x at December 2021, driven by solid trading performance, a supportive financial policy and most significantly a Â£2 billion reduction in the company's pension-related accounting deficit, reflecting higher discount rate assumptions applied to calculate pension liabilities. Whilst this deficit is likely to remain volatile, discount rates are now closer to long term historic averages, and the pensions schemes were shown to be fully funded at the last valuation carried out in the first half of 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Debt issued by BAE SYSTEMS plc is structurally subordinated to debt issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc. and BAE Systems Finance Inc. The long-term issuer rating of BAE SYSTEMS plc takes into consideration the levels of debt relative to cash flow at structurally senior levels within the group, the company's financial policy regarding the position of debt across the group and its future debt issuance. Currently the company's financial debt (before leases and overdraft) is issued as follows: Â£3.0 billion by BAE SYSTEMS plc, Â£1.7 billion by BAE Systems Holdings Inc. and Â£0.4 billion by BAE Systems Finance Inc. Including lease obligations, pensions and other debt, which is held in operating companies, about 41% of the group's debt resides at BAE SYSTEMS plc as at June 2022. As a result, there is limited headroom within the current rating category for further debt issuance at BAE Systems Holdings Inc. or BAE Systems Finance Inc.

LIQUIDITY

BAE Systems has strong liquidity, with cash and cash equivalents of around Â£2.0 billion as of June 2022 and an undrawn revolving credit facility of Â£2.0 billion expiring in April 2025. The company's debt contains a balance of short- and long-dated maturities with $800 million (around Â£654 million) due in 2024 and $750 million (around Â£613 million) in 2025. Moody's note the seasonality of the company's working capital with large receipts towards the end of the year and around Â£1 billion of working capital outflow in the first half of the year. Strong liquidity is an important consideration, given the potential for large working capital swings and for certain programmes to remain cash consumptive over lengthy development phases.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The company has balanced financial policies with a commitment to maintaining a strong investment grade rating, whilst returning surplus cash to shareholders. It is focused largely on smaller in-fill acquisitions of complementary technologies and has demonstrated rapid deleveraging to restore financial metrics following larger debt-financed acquisitions.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the robust nature of the company's programme portfolio which is expected to remain stable or growing over the next 3-5 years, enabling the company to generate at least low to mid-single digit percentage growth in EBITDA. The outlook assumes that the company's organic revenue growth rates will improve over the next 12-18 months as supply chain pressures start to ease.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company builds a sustained track record maintaining:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x

• Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt above 25%

• Operating margins above 10%

An improvement in growth rates for organic revenue and operating profit, alongside the easing of supply chain pressures would support a ratings upgrade. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain financial policies consistent with the above framework in the context of debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder return initiatives, and would also require the company to maintain strong liquidity. In addition, an upgrade would require continued demonstration of effective contract execution, and a solid outlook for the company's programme portfolio.

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 4.0x

• Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt is sustained below 15%

• Operating margins reduce materially below 7%

The ratings could also be downgraded if there are significant execution issues on key contracts, a declining profile for the company's programme portfolio or indications that the company may no longer be a critical supplier to the US or UK governments. A more aggressive financial policy tolerating higher leverage through shareholder return initiatives or material acquisitions, or weakening liquidity, could also lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could also be downgraded if there is material new debt issuance or increase in debt by BAE Systems' subsidiary companies.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BAE Systems Finance Inc.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: BAE Systems Holdings Inc.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: BAE SYSTEMS plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BAE Systems Finance Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BAE Systems Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BAE SYSTEMS plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

BAE Systems is the UK's leading defence contractor and a significant supplier and contractor to the US government, as well as other global markets including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Australia. With a broad product line, BAE Systems operates its business through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air and Maritime. Headquartered in London, England, the company generated Â£21.3 billion in sales in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

