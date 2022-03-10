Moody's changes B&B's outlook to positive; CFR affirmed at Caa1

Frankfurt am Main, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) has today affirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Casper MidCo SAS, the holding company of the French hotel operator B&B Hotels (B&B). At the same time, the instrument ratings of the Â€715 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B3 (TL-B3), Â€100 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B4 (TL-B4) and Â€120 million equivalent guaranteed 1st lien senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Casper BidCo SAS were affirmed at Caa1. The rating of the Â€155 million 2nd lien guaranteed senior secured term loans issued by Casper BidCo SAS was affirmed at Caa3. The rating outlook both entities ratings was changed to positive from negative.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

“B&B's outlook change to positive reflects improvements in the company's key credit metrics and potential for a further recovery. B&B's performance has recovered over the course of H2 2021 in particular, which we expect to continue in the next 12-18 months on the back of market demand and a successful implementation of their growth strategy” says Oliver Schmitt, a VP-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for B&B.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects B&B's relative outperformance of many peers during the pandemic. B&B was able to avoid heavy discounts and kept prices relatively stable, and increased its market share in the budget and economy segment. Moody's expects B&B's credit metrics to recover towards pre-pandemic levels in the next 12-18 months.

The company grew its hotel base by a total of 77 hotels in 2020 and 2021, and we anticipate further growth. Moody's also notes the positive development of revenue per available room (RevPar) in 2021, which returned to a level above 80% of 2019 RevPar on average during the second half of the year from 50% during 2020. We expect further recovery of B&B's RevPar in 2022 driven by the continued reopening of economies and return of business travelers, however, not yet fully reaching 2019 levels. The development will be supported by the return of demand in Germany, B&B's most profitable market (43% of 2019 EBITDA). We expect B&B to also continue to grow its hotel base in 2022, supported by improvement in liquidity in 2021 and cash on hand of above Â€180 million. One of the company's weaknesses remains a negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow, partially driven by continued expansion. We also consider the implications of the military conflict in the Ukraine with its possible effects on inflation, consumer sentiment and travel activity.

RATIONAL FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the recovery expectations for key credit metrics in the next 12-18 months. We expect B&B to benefit further from the demand recovery in particular in Germany. The positive outlook also reflects our expectations that B&B will successfully implement their growth strategy. The outlook does not reflect a spillover of geopolitical tensions on the European travel market.

LIQUIDITY

B&B's liquidity is adequate and is supported by Â€186 million of cash, which benefitted from capital increase of Â€80 million and term loan B increase of Â€100 million in 2021, Â€20 million additional equity to enter the restricted group in 2022 and a committed undrawn revolving credit facility of Â€120 million as of 31 December 2021. The RCF has a springing covenant of net leverage below 8.5x if drawn above 40%. We expect the company to be moderately free cash flow negative in 2022 on the back of their growth strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS - UP

» Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably below 7.5x;

» Clear visibility towards break-even free cash flow generation, and an at least adequate liquidity profile

» Further operational improvements driven by continued market outperformance and successful execution of the development strategy;

» Moody's adjusted EBITA / Interest above 1.0x

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS -- DOWN

Inability to preserve a sufficient liquidity profile on the back of sustainably negative free cash flows. Another demand shock, for example as a consequence of a resurfacing of COVID related restrictions or a spreading of geopolitical tensions, can also weaken the company profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

In the loss-given-default (LGD) assessment for B&B hotels, Moody's ranks pari passu the senior secured Â€715 million existing TL-B3, the Â€100 million additional TL-B4 issued in 2021, and Â€120 million RCF, which share the same security and are guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of the group accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. We also consider at the same level the total Â€120 million additional financing received throughout the pandemic from operating entities.

The term loan is covenant-light with a spring net leverage covenant set at 8.5x only applicable to the revolver if it is drawn over 40% (undrawn in December 2021). The rating of the term loan B and the RCF reflects a lower relative amount of loss absorption by the second lien term loan given the increased first lien debt amount in 2021 and additional state loans on the operating entity levels.

The Â€155 million guaranteed 2nd lien senior secured second lien loans are ranked junior to the 1st lien term loan B and RCF, they share the same security with 1st lien term loan B and RCF and are also guaranteed by subsidiaries of the group accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. This is reflected in the Caa3 rating on these loans.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Casper BidCo SAS

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

..Issuer: Casper MidCo SAS

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Based in Paris, France, B&B Hotel Group is a limited-service hotel chain with 595 hotels in 13 European countries and Brazil as of December 2021. B&B focuses on the “econo-chic” concept – the more upscale part of the budget segment. The company follows an asset-light business strategy leasing almost all its hotels. In 2021 B&B generated Â€491.4 million in revenues, 22% below 2019 revenues of Â€632 million.

ESG

B&B is owned by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. As a result, we expect B&B's financial policy to favour shareholders over creditors, evidenced by the company's high debt burden and the continued aggressive debt-fueled growth. The coronavirus pandemic constitutes a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

