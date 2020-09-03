Moody's changes B&G's outlook to stable from negative, affirms B1 CFR

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
B&G Foods, Inc.'s ("B&G") rating
outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the company's B1 Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default
Rating, and B2 senior unsecured note ratings. Moody's also
upgraded the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and the
senior secured first lien term loan ratings to Ba1 from Ba2. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1.
The change to a stable outlook reflects the improvement in B&G's operating
earnings and cash flow because the coronavirus pandemic has caused an
increase in at-home food consumption. For the quarter ended
June 27, 2020, revenues increased about 38% year-over-year
and Moody's adjusted EBITDA increased about 42% year-over-year
compared to the prior year's quarter. Improved cash generation
allowed B&G to voluntarily prepay $75 million of it term loan
as well as its revolver borrowings, and build a sizable cash balance
that provides greater capacity to fund the company's ongoing acquisition
strategy within the Moody's 6.0x debt-to-EBITDA leverage
expectation for the B1 rating with comfortably positive free cash flow.
Moody's expects that elevated demand for at-home food consumption
that is benefitting B&G will continue into 2020, albeit at a
moderating pace. Revenue and earnings will likely drop in 2021
because a gradually recovering economy and capacity in out-of-home
eating venues will reverse some of the gains in at-home food consumption.
Moody's nevertheless expects B&G to remain a disciplined acquiror,
maintain the current dividend rate, and sustain net debt-to-EBITDA
leverage within the company's targeted 4.5x-5.5x
range (based on the company calculation; 5.0x LTM June 2020).
The upgrade of the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility
and the senior secured first lien term loan debt reflects B&G's voluntary
prepayment of $75 million of its term loan as well as the repayment
of borrowings under its credit facility, which reduced the mix of
secured debt in the capital structure.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....GTD Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
B2 (LGD5)
Ratings Upgraded:
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
upgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: B&G Foods, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
B&G's B1 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and relatively
aggressive financial policies, highlighted by large dividend payments
and the periodic use of debt to fund potentially large acquisitions.
The credit profile also reflects B&G's moderate but improving scale
relative to more highly rated industry peers and its acquisitive growth
strategy because of a presence in mature and highly competitive product
categories with low growth prospects. The company's debt-to-EBITDA
for the twelve months ended June 27, 2020, was 5.7x
on a Moody's-adjusted basis, an improvement from 2019 year-end
leverage of 6.3x. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA leverage
to remain in a 5x range over the next 12-to-18 months.
B&G's credit profile benefits from relatively high margins,
consistent cash flow generation from a broad food product portfolio with
low cyclical demand volatility, and a largely successful track record
of integrating acquisitions. B&G's willingness to dividend
a high portion (targeted at roughly 50% - 65%) of
its cash from operations less capital spending creates credit risk in
combination with the acquisitive growth strategy because it creates a
greater likelihood the acquisitions will be funded with debt and increase
leverage. This risk is only partially mitigated by the consistency
of the company's cash flow generation and the current sizable cash balance.
B&G's SGL-1 rating reflects very good liquidity because of
modest projected free cash flow, its large, undrawn $700
million revolver expiring in November 2022, and lack of meaningful
debt maturities over the next two years. The cash sources provide
ample resources for reinvestment needs and potential acquisitions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Notwithstanding, B&G and many
other packaged food companies are likely to be more resilient than companies
in other sectors, although some volatility can be expected through
2021 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel shifting,
and the potential for supply chain disruptions and difficult comparisons
following these shifts.
Governance risk includes an acquisitive growth strategy that leads to
frequent use of debt and leverage, and a high dividend payment that
limits the level of free cash flow. B&G's 4.5x-5.5x
target net debt-to-EBITDA leverage (company calculation)
creates some discipline around the acquisitive strategy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
B&G's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain
debt-to-EBITDA below 5.0x while pursuing its acquisition-based
growth strategy, improve retained cash flow (RCF)-to-net
debt such that it approaches 10%, and maintain very good
liquidity. Alternatively, ratings could be downgraded if
debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x, RCF-to-net
debt is sustained below 5%, operating performance weakens
meaningfully, the company raises its dividend faster than operating
cash flow, leverage increases for acquisitions or shareholder distributions,
or if liquidity deteriorates.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
B&G Foods, Inc. ("B&G", NYSE: BGS) based
in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a publicly traded manufacturer
and distributor of a diverse portfolio of largely branded, shelf-stable
food products, many of which have leading regional or national market
shares in niche categories. The company also has a significant
presence in frozen food following the 2015 acquisition of Green Giant
and maintains a small presence in household products. B&G's
brands include Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream
of Wheat, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur,
Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style,
Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands, and Victoria,
among others. B&G sells to a diversified customer base including
grocery stores, mass merchants, wholesalers, clubs,
dollar stores, drug stores, the military and other food service
providers. B&G generated net sales for the twelve months ended
June 30, 2020 of approximately $1.9 billion.
