Moody's changes BIM Land's outlook to negative; affirms B2 ratings

Singapore, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of BIM Land Joint Stock Company.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 senior unsecured rating on its US-dollar bond. The bond is guaranteed by most of BIM Land's subsidiaries.

Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that BIM Land's liquidity buffer will reduce over the next 12-18 months as cash collection cycle lengthens amid a tougher business environment. At the same time, tightened credit conditions in Vietnam will increase refinancing risk for the company's upcoming debt maturities, which include a VND1 trillion domestic bond maturing in January 2024," says Yu Sheng Tay, a Moody's Analyst.

"The B2 ratings reflect BIM Land's continued access to bank financing and ability to meet our contracted sales expectations in 2022," adds Tay.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects BIM Land's contracted sales to rise to around VND8.7 trillion in 2022 and VND10 trillion in 2023, from VND8 trillion in 2021. However, cash collection has slowed as homebuyers eschew increasingly costly mortgages and make payments based on construction schedule. This has lengthened the cash collection cycle by up to three years compared with mortgages which allowed the company to collect 95% of sale prices upfront.

Consequently, BIM Land's operating cash flow turned negative in the first nine months of 2022. In conjunction with high capital spending, the company incurred negative free cash flow of VND2.2 trillion which eroded its cash and deposits to around VND1.3 trillion in September 2022 from VND3.5 trillion in December 2021. The decline in liquidity reduces the company's ability to absorb further volatility in cash flow, particularly if cash collection remains slow because of the challenging business environment.

BIM Land's liquidity is adequate over the next 12-18 months. Together with operating cash flow of around VND2.5 trillion, the company has sufficient cash sources to meet its debt obligation of around VND2.7 trillion through March 2024. However, it will not be sufficient to cover all discretionary spending such as expansionary capital expenditure and dividend payments.

Nonetheless, BIM Land has demonstrated its ability to access bank financing amid tightened credit conditions, having refinanced around VND1.8 trillion of matured debt in the first nine months of 2022.

BIM Land's B2 ratings also reflect the company's established track record in developing tourism-led townships in Vietnam's (Ba2 stable) fastest-growing tourist destinations. At the same time, the rating captures BIM Land's exposure to Vietnam's evolving regulatory environment, as well as governance risk stemming from the company's concentrated ownership and private company status.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. However, Moody's could return the outlook to stable if the operating environment recovers, such that BIM Land's cash collection and free cash flow improves. Moody's also expects the company to address its upcoming debt maturities and bolster its liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade BIM Land's rating if cash flow fails to improve and its access to funding weakens such that liquidity deteriorates over the next six months; or there is evidence of cash leaking from BIM Land to fund-affiliated companies, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates.

Metrics indicative of a rating downgrade include adjusted debt/homebuilding EBITDA above 4.0x and adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest expense below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade BIM Land's senior unsecured bond rating to reflect legal subordination risk if the company increases secured debt significantly, such that the proportion of secured debt remains higher than unsecured debt on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BIM Land Joint Stock Company (BIM Land) is a property developer focusing on creating tourism-led townships in Vietnam. Its flagship projects are in areas with high potential for tourism development, such as Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province and Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province. BIM Land is wholly owned by BIM Group, which in turn is owned by founders Doan Quoc Viet and his wife, Khong Thi Hien.

