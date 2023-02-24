Moody's changes BP's outlook to positive; affirms A2 rating

London, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to positive from stable for BP p.l.c. (BP, the company) and its subsidiaries that carry outlooks. Moody's has also affirmed BP's issuer rating of A2 and the ratings of its guaranteed subsidiaries as well as of wholly-owned subsidiary BP Corporation North America, Inc.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this Press Release.

"The positive outlook reflects the substantial reduction in debt in the last two years and a capital allocation policy that enables further debt reductions if oil and gas prices remain at current or higher levels. In combination with a moderate base dividend, and despite substantial ongoing share buybacks, BP's improved balance sheet strength appears likely to persist through various market environments." says Tobias Wagner, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer at Moody's and lead analyst for BP.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook reflects a significant reduction of Moody's-adjusted gross debt to $77 billion at year-end 2022 from its recent peak in 2020 of $107 billion, a 28% reduction in two years and to levels last seen in 2015. It also reflects Moody's expectation that BP's capital allocation priorities provide for further potential to reduce debt if oil and gas prices remain at current or higher levels, while a moderate base dividend should provide flexibility to protect credit metrics in case of a weaker price environment. However, in the current price environment BP is also executing significant share buybacks while also increasing its investment plans.

The risks arising to oil & gas companies from the energy transition continue to remain the central business challenge for BP and its peers, and remains a key factor balancing the improving balance sheet. While BP has a clear and advanced energy transition strategy within its peer group, the transition continues to bear significant execution risks and uncertainties regarding the future business profile and cash flow strength. The stronger balance sheet provides greater flexibility to navigate these uncertainties with further potential for gradual debt reduction should oil and gas prices remain high. Given the reduced debt levels, BP's Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow to net debt metric is likely to remain above the 30% threshold of our upgrade guidance even at prices at the lower end of our medium term oil price range assumption of $50-$70.

In its recent full year 2022 results, BP amended some of its strategic goals for 2030, including a lower reduction in oil production as well as more investments in both oil and gas (Resilient Hydrocarbons) and energy transition businesses (Transition Growth Engines). The transition businesses include bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle (EV) charging, Hydrogen and Renewables & Power. BP also reallocated more future investments towards bioenergy, convenience, EV charging within its transition spending, reflecting a more cautious approach towards renewable projects with a focus on adding integration value with the company's existing network of assets.

These developments highlight the challenges and sometimes conflicting pressures for the sector to balance energy transition and energy security as the companies refine their strategies and react to developments. The additional investments will underpin greater profit and cash flow generation, but investments in oil and gas remain exposed to energy transition risks while investments into certain future energy businesses have yet to demonstrate the targeted returns. Moody's would also expect continued small- and medium-sized acquisition and divestment activities, which are included in the company's guided investment plans, although the rating does not consider any larger scale transaction outside of the company's guidance.

BP's ratings remain underpinned by its strong business profile as a large scale, integrated and diversified company. It retains a durable, large and competitive oil and gas resource base including LNG operations. This portfolio is combined with broad downstream operations including sizeable refining, oil products and lubricants (Castrol), B2B, aviation, midstream and trading operations as well as a large, global service station network (convenience and retail fuels). The broad asset portfolio continues to generate significant cash flows while the company seeks to diversify and grow its lower carbon operations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the company's strong financial position. BP's credit metrics are likely to continue to exceed the requirements for the A2 rating, notwithstanding the central challenge from the energy transition.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

BP's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact over time. BP has high environmental risk exposure and very high social risk exposure partially mitigated by positive governance practices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would build should BP make progress towards successfully establishing a large-scale and profitable low carbon business, improve its cash flow generation and reduce debt, with RCF/net debt solidly positioned above 30%. Conversely, a deterioration of BP's financial profile, with RCF/net debt remaining sustainably below 20% as a result of a combination of lower oil prices, high shareholder remuneration or increasing net debt level, could exert negative pressure on BP's rating. The rating could also come under negative pressure should the material capital investments into the expansion of low carbon operations over the next decade, not result in meaningful profit and cash flow generation growth of BP's convenience & mobility and low carbon electricity and energy segments.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BP p.l.c.

.... Long Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Atlantic Richfield Company

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2 (Assumed by BP Company North America Inc.)

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets America Inc

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets B.V.

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets p.l.c.

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Long Term Junior Subordinate, Affirmed Baa1

....BACKED Short Term Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

..Issuer: BP Corporation North America, Inc.

.... Long Term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....BACKED Short Term Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: California Pollution Control Financing Auth.

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Delaware County Industrial Dev. Auth., PA

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Mississippi Business Finance Corporation

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: OHIO (STATE OF)

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Port of Bellingham Industrial Dev. Corp., WA

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Standard Oil Company

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Whiting (City of) IN

....BACKED Long Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BP p.l.c.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Atlantic Richfield Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets America Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BP Capital Markets p.l.c.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: BP Corporation North America, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Standard Oil Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

