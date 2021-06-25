Moody's changes BRF's outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 ratings

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed BRF S.A. (BRF)'s Ba2 corporate family rating and its senior unsecured ratings. The outlook changed to positive from stable.

Rating actions:

Issuer: BRF S.A.

Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba2

$109 million GTD SR global notes due 2022: affirmed at Ba2

EUR325 million global notes due 2022: affirmed at Ba2

$234 million global notes due 2023: affirmed at Ba2

$295 million SR global notes due 2024: affirmed at Ba2

$750 million GTD global notes due 2030: affirmed at Ba2

$800 million SR global notes due 2050: affirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BRF S.A.

....Outlook, Changed to positive from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects BRF's stable operational performance, strong liquidity and comfortable debt amortization schedule, which increases the company's flexibility to implement its growth strategy (under its "2030 Vision" announced in December 2020) without increasing liquidity risk. BRF has adequate liquidity as a result of positive free cash flow generation since 2019 and liability management initiatives taken since 2019. With BRL8.7 billion in cash at the end of March 2021 BRF covers all its debt obligations through 2025.

BRF's Ba2 ratings reflect its strong business profile and leadership in both processed foods in Brazil and global poultry exports. Moody's expects the improvements seen in the company's performance in 2019 to be sustained through 2021-2022, reflecting the rationalization measures implemented, a focus on innovation and a higher valued-added mix. BRF continues with its growth strategy, with a new plant in Seropédica (RJ, Brazil) and in Saudi Arabia (acquisition of Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory early in 2021), where BRF plans to establish local production and expand into high value-added products. Furthermore, the long-term growth strategy ("2030 Vision") will allow BRF to significantly improve scale, product and geographic diversification and the share of higher-margin products in its portfolio, bringing more resilience to margins and cash flows.

Offsetting these positive attributes are the relatively low geographic diversity in terms of production footprint and heavy concentration in one protein (poultry), and strong exposure to grain prices and currency volatility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered in case of improvement in operating performance and margins, with BRF showing a resilient performance regardless the underlying macroeconomic environment and consumption patterns in key markets. An upward rating movement would require BRF to maintain a strong liquidity position and improve credit metrics, with leverage, measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDA improving towards 3.5x or below, and CFO/debt trending towards 20%. Moreover, an upward rating movement would also be subject to its relative position to Brazil's sovereign ratings (currently at Ba2 stable).

A downgrade could result from a deterioration in BRF's operating performance and liquidity, with weaker cash flow limiting the company's ability to maintain leverage under the target set by its financial policy. Quantitatively, a downgrade could also occur if total adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4x on a sustained basis. A deterioration in the Government of Brazil's credit quality could hurt BRF's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BRF S.A. (BRF) is one of the largest food conglomerates globally and posted consolidated net revenue of BRL41.1 billion ($7.6 billion, considering average exchange rate) for the twelve months ending March 2021. The company operates 40 meat processing plants, 10 industrial facilities/processing plants for margarine, pasta, dessert and soybean crushing, and 45 distribution centers in the world. BRF exports to more than 130 countries and has a leading position in global poultry exports, with 10.1% of the world's poultry trade according to the USDA.

