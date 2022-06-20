Moody's changes BRF's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Ba2 ratings

New York, June 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed BRF S.A. (BRF)'s Ba2 corporate family rating and its senior unsecured ratings. The outlook changed to stable from positive.

Ratings Affirmed:

Issuer: BRF S.A.

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

$234 million Global Notes due 2023: affirmed at Ba2

$295 million SR Global Notes due 2024: affirmed at Ba2

$690 million GTD Global Notes due 2030: affirmed at Ba2

$800 million SR Global Notes due 2050: affirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: BRF S.A.

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects the challenging operating environment faced by BRF, which has led to weaker than expected performance in 1Q22, as a result of persistently high grain prices and inflationary pressure on costs, combined with fragile demand in Brazil's domestic market. We believe results will gradually improve during 2022, but credit metrics for the year will remain pressured, with leverage (total adjusted debt/EBITDA) at around 5x.

BRF's Ba2 ratings is supported by its strong business profile and leadership in both processed foods in Brazil and global poultry exports, as well as the company's adequate liquidity and comfortable debt amortization schedule. With BRL9.1 billion in cash at the end of March 2022, BRF covers all its debt obligations through 2025.

Offsetting these positive attributes are the relatively low geographic diversity in terms of production footprint and heavy concentration in poultry and strong exposure to grain prices and currency volatility.

Moody's continues to believe that the long-term growth strategy ("2030 Vision") will allow BRF to significantly improve scale, product and geographic diversification and the share of higher-margin products in its portfolio, bringing more resilience to margins and cash flows. However, given the current macroeconomic environment, with higher interest rates and inflation affecting purchasing power, and the challenges faced by the protein industry (poultry and pork segments), Moody's believes that BRF will make changes in its capital allocation strategy in the short-term, delaying the M&A initiatives contemplated in the long-term growth plan.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BRF will improve its operational performance and maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain its financial discipline on capital allocation while it implements its growth strategy and will maintain leverage at the levels set by its financial policy.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Protein producers in Brazil are facing increasing scrutiny from major stakeholders related to cattle raising linked to deforestation of the Amazon and other biomes. As a major poultry and pork producer, BRF is less exposed than beef producers to deforestation risk than its Brazilian peers that primarily produce beef. BRF maintains a sustainable grain purchasing policy to avoid links with deforestation. The company has communicated that it targets traceability for 100% of its Amazon and Cerrado grain purchases through 2025 and requires that its suppliers comply with the socioenvironmental criteria under its Sustainable Grain Purchasing Policy.

BRF is a publicly owned company, with shares listed on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (Ba1 stable). BRF's ownership structure is diffused, with Marfrig Global Foods S.A. currently holding 33.25% of total shares, two pension funds - Fundação Petrobras de Seguridade Social (Petros) and Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionários do Bando do Brasil - holding 11.39% of its total shares and Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda holding 5.14%. ADRs represent 20.27%, while board members hold about 0.46% of total shares, treasury shares represent 0.46% and the remaining 29.21% corresponds to free float. The Board currently has 10 members, out of which six are independent. Marfrig has appointed board members and the Chairman of the Board, Marcos Molina, who is Marfrig's controlling shareholder.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be considered in case of improvement in operating performance and margins, with BRF showing a resilient performance regardless the underlying macroeconomic environment and consumption patterns in key markets. An upward rating movement would require BRF to maintain a strong liquidity position and improve credit metrics, with leverage, measured by total adjusted debt/EBITDA improving towards 3.5x or below, and CFO/debt trending towards 20%. Moreover, an upward rating movement would also be subject to its relative position to Government of Brazil's sovereign ratings (currently at Ba2 stable).

A downgrade could result from a deterioration in BRF's operating performance and liquidity, with weaker cash flow limiting the company's ability to maintain leverage under the target set by its financial policy. Quantitatively, a downgrade could also occur if total adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 4x on a sustained basis. A deterioration in the Government of Brazil's credit quality could hurt BRF's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BRF S.A. (BRF) is one of the largest food conglomerates globally and posted consolidated net revenue of BRL49.8 billion ($9.3 billion, considering average exchange rate) for the twelve months ending March 2022. The company operates 40 meat processing plants, 13 industrial facilities/processing plants for margarine, pasta, dessert and soybean crushing, and 54 distribution centers in the world. BRF exports to more than 127 countries and has a leading position in global poultry exports, with 9% of the world's poultry trade according to the USDA.

