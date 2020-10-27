Moody's changes BRP's outlook to positive from negative; affirms B1 CFR

Approximately C$3.1 billion of debt affected
Toronto, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
the rating outlook of Bombardier Rec Products, Inc. ("BRP")
to positive from negative, while affirming all existing ratings,
including its B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1-PD Probability
of Default Rating (PDR), its first lien senior secured revolver
at Ba1 and the B1 ratings on its senior secured term loans. The
Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was upgraded to SGL-1
from SGL-2.
"The positive outlook reflects BRP's stronger than expected
second quarter results, as consumers bought outdoor recreational
vehicles despite the lockdown measures driven by the coronavirus outbreak.
We expect this demand to remain strong as consumers continue to explore
different outdoor recreational activities during the pandemic, "
said Louis Ko, VP-Senior Analyst with Moody's.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
B1 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit
Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD1)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bombardier Rec Products, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
BRP's rating is constrained by: (1) the moderate negative
impact that the coronavirus crisis will have on its revenues and EBITDA
over the next 12 to 18 months; (2) gross debt leverage that will
remain at approximately 4x over the next 12 months; and (3) the company's
focus on high-priced, discretionary consumer products,
which could have a longer recovery period even after the current challenging
economic conditions improve.
However, BRP benefits from: (1) an apparent desire by consumers
to buy BRP's outdoor recreational vehicles during the pandemic;
(2) good market positions in snowmobiles, personal watercraft,
all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles,
defended with diversified product profile and well-recognized global
brands; (3) BRP's demonstrated ability to successfully launch
new products and increase revenue channels; (4) a proven track record
of maintaining conservative financial policies and (5) a very good liquidity
position, in part due to an increase in debt, which raised
gross debt leverage by over a turn.
BRP has very good liquidity (SGL-1). Sources are approximately
C$1.9 billion compared to about C$25 million of cash
usage from term loan amortization over the next 12 months. BRP's
liquidity is supported by cash of more than C$1 billion as at July
31, 2020, full availability under its C$700 million
revolver due May 2024, and our expected free cash flow of around
C$170M in the next four quarters. BRP's strong cash
position is bolstered by its issuance of an additional $600 million
term loan in May which has increased BRP's leverage by a turn (despite
the full repayment of the outstanding amounts under its revolver) as it
improved its liquidity at the expense of leverage to support its operations
during the pandemic. BRP's revolver is subject to a minimum fixed
charge ratio covenant at 1.1x if its revolver availability falls
below a certain threshold. We do not expect this covenant to be
applicable in the next four quarters, but there would be good cushion
for the covenant should it become applicable. BRP has limited flexibility
to boost liquidity from asset sales.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that BRP's
operating results will continue to be marginally impacted by the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic, with leverage expected to reduce to below
4x by FY2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if BRP maintains its strong operating results
through the pandemic, adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x
(projected to be 3.9x for FY2022E), EBIT/Interest is sustained
above 2.5x (projected to be 4.3x for FY2022E), and
it maintains at least good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 5x (projected
to be 3.9x for FY2022E), if EBIT/Interest falls below 1.5x
(projected to be 4.3x for FY2022E), or if there is significant
deterioration of its liquidity position, possibly due to negative
free cash flow generation on a consistent basis.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the
current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
More specifically, BRP's credit profile is susceptible to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the continued weakening of the economy which could lower demand for
luxury consumer products. However, this is partially offset
by stronger demand in the powersports segment as consumers look for new
recreational activities during the pandemic driven lockdown. Today's
action reflects the demonstrated strong demand for BRP's products,
which is expected to persist despite a possibility of an extension to
the pandemic lockdown period.
Governance risks are moderate as BRP is publicly traded on the Toronto
Stock Exchange and NASDAQ and has consistently demonstrated its strong
financial oversight and data transparency. Governance considerations
include the company's track record of maintaining conservative financial
policies as demonstrated by its history of low leverage (around 3x) prior
to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., headquartered in Valcourt,
Quebec, Canada, is a global manufacturer and distributor of
powersports vehicles and marine products. Revenue for the last
12 months ended July 31, 2020 was C$5.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Louis Ko
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653