Moody's changes BW Gas & Convenience's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised the outlook of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC ("BW Gas & Convenience", dba "Yesway") to positive from stable following the announcement of an equity raise that will be used in part to reduce debt. The company's ratings were affirmed, including its B2 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating.

The change in outlook to positive reflects governance considerations particularly the financial strategy decision to use a portion of the equity proceeds to repay a portion of its existing term loan B. The proceeds of the announced $235 million equity raise will also be used to fund Yesway's raze-and-rebuild and store remodel campaign as well as for additional acquisitions. Yesway acquired the Allsup's Convenience Stores chain, which consisted of 304 convenience stores in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, in late 2019. Its planned raze-and-rebuild strategy will increase the average store size to over 4,800 square feet from 2,400 square feet which allows these stores to offer a better selection of in-store merchandise and private label product offerings. Moody's view positively the ability to offer additional higher margin products in-store and private label offerings as it reduces the reliance on volatile fuel sales.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yesway's credit profile is constrained by its small scale in terms of number of stores and absolute levels of EBITDA. With just over 400 stores, the company is one of the smaller rated convenience stores. The company's small size and concentration in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma exposes it to regional economic swings. While less of a concern than at the time of the acquisition in 2019, the company is still exposed to some degree of integration risk as it integrates the Allsup's stores onto its operating platforms. The rating also reflects governance considerations, particularly the private equity ownership and potential for continued acquisition activity in a consolidating industry.

The company's credit profile benefits from its modest leverage and good interest coverage following the planned debt repayment. Merchandise gross profit margins at Allsup's have remained consistently high -- at around 30% -- driven by a strong foodservice platform and good fuel margins on a cents per gallon basis (CPG) relative to the industry. Allsup's exposure to the growth in the Permian Basin is beneficial to both total gallon volumes as well as CPG due to a favorable mix shift toward higher margin diesel. The mix of merchandise vs fuel gross profit for the combined entity is weighted more towards merchandise at about 60% vs 40% from fuel which we expect will provide more stability in gross profit margins going forward. The combined company also benefits from its very good liquidity and a significant portion of owned real estate in its portfolio of stores.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Yesway's leverage, which will be below its upgrade trigger at approximately 3.8x at the end of 2020 including the planned debt repayment, will likely increase over time as the company continues to grow through acquisitions. The company has stated its intentions to grow its store base by 25% over the next several years.

Yesway has very good liquidity including cash balances of about $200 million and revolver availability of about $75 million following the equity raise. The company's $75 million committed revolving credit facility expires in November 2024. The credit agreement contains a senior secured net leverage financial maintenance covenant (as defined) of 6.25x. We expect the company will maintain adequate cushion to meet this covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. The company also owns a significant portion of its convenience store real estate portfolio providing them with a material source of alternate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Yesway's financial strategies supported debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.0x and EBIT/interest expense sustained above 2.0x. An upgrade would also require the company maintain at least good liquidity. A downgrade could occur if it appears the company is unable to maintain debt/EBITDA above 6.5x or EBIT/interest at or below 1.25x.

Fort Worth, Texas-based BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC, through its operating subsidiaries, operates just over 400 convenience stores in 9 states primarily in the midwest and southern US under the Yesway and Allsup's banners. It is privately owned by Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC. Pro forma for a full year of the Allsup's acquisition, the combined company is expected to generate annual revenue of about $1.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

