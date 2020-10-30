Moody's changes BW Gas & Convenience's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

New York, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") revised
the outlook of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings, LLC ("BW
Gas & Convenience", dba "Yesway") to positive
from stable following the announcement of an equity raise that will be
used in part to reduce debt. The company's ratings were affirmed,
including its B2 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability
of Default Rating, and B2 senior secured bank credit facility rating.
The change in outlook to positive reflects governance considerations particularly
the financial strategy decision to use a portion of the equity proceeds
to repay a portion of its existing term loan B. The proceeds of
the announced $235 million equity raise will also be used to fund
Yesway's raze-and-rebuild and store remodel campaign
as well as for additional acquisitions. Yesway acquired the Allsup's
Convenience Stores chain, which consisted of 304 convenience stores
in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, in late 2019.
Its planned raze-and-rebuild strategy will increase the
average store size to over 4,800 square feet from 2,400 square
feet which allows these stores to offer a better selection of in-store
merchandise and private label product offerings. Moody's view positively
the ability to offer additional higher margin products in-store
and private label offerings as it reduces the reliance on volatile fuel
sales.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings,
LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BW Gas & Convenience Holdings,
LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Yesway's credit profile is constrained by its small scale in terms
of number of stores and absolute levels of EBITDA. With just over
400 stores, the company is one of the smaller rated convenience
stores. The company's small size and concentration in Texas,
New Mexico and Oklahoma exposes it to regional economic swings.
While less of a concern than at the time of the acquisition in 2019,
the company is still exposed to some degree of integration risk as it
integrates the Allsup's stores onto its operating platforms. The
rating also reflects governance considerations, particularly the
private equity ownership and potential for continued acquisition activity
in a consolidating industry.
The company's credit profile benefits from its modest leverage and good
interest coverage following the planned debt repayment. Merchandise
gross profit margins at Allsup's have remained consistently high
-- at around 30% -- driven by a strong foodservice platform
and good fuel margins on a cents per gallon basis (CPG) relative to the
industry. Allsup's exposure to the growth in the Permian Basin
is beneficial to both total gallon volumes as well as CPG due to a favorable
mix shift toward higher margin diesel. The mix of merchandise vs
fuel gross profit for the combined entity is weighted more towards merchandise
at about 60% vs 40% from fuel which we expect will provide
more stability in gross profit margins going forward. The combined
company also benefits from its very good liquidity and a significant portion
of owned real estate in its portfolio of stores.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Yesway's leverage,
which will be below its upgrade trigger at approximately 3.8x at
the end of 2020 including the planned debt repayment, will likely
increase over time as the company continues to grow through acquisitions.
The company has stated its intentions to grow its store base by 25%
over the next several years.
Yesway has very good liquidity including cash balances of about $200
million and revolver availability of about $75 million following
the equity raise. The company's $75 million committed
revolving credit facility expires in November 2024. The credit
agreement contains a senior secured net leverage financial maintenance
covenant (as defined) of 6.25x. We expect the company will
maintain adequate cushion to meet this covenant over the next 12 to 18
months. The company also owns a significant portion of its convenience
store real estate portfolio providing them with a material source of alternate
liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if Yesway's financial strategies supported debt/EBITDA
sustained below 5.0x and EBIT/interest expense sustained above
2.0x. An upgrade would also require the company maintain
at least good liquidity. A downgrade could occur if it appears
the company is unable to maintain debt/EBITDA above 6.5x or EBIT/interest
at or below 1.25x.
Fort Worth, Texas-based BW Gas & Convenience Holdings,
LLC, through its operating subsidiaries, operates just over
400 convenience stores in 9 states primarily in the midwest and southern
US under the Yesway and Allsup's banners. It is privately owned
by Brookwood Financial Partners, LLC. Pro forma for a full
year of the Allsup's acquisition, the combined company is expected
to generate annual revenue of about $1.8 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
