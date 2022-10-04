Moody's changes Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Milan Branch)'s outlook to negative

New York, October 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Milan Branch)'s Aa2 long-term issuer and deposit ratings and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV (Milan Branch)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Aa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Negative from Stable

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Negative from Stable

.... ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Negative from Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Aa2, Negative from Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON SA/NV (Milan Branch)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV (Milan Branch)'s ratings reflects its position as a branch of The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV ("SA/NV"), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's ("BNY Mellon") primary European banking subsidiary. The Milan Branch's ratings are equated with SA/NV's ratings with the exception of its long-term deposit ratings and long-term counterparty risk assessment, which are both one notch lower than the respective SA/NV ratings due to considerations stemming from the Milan Branch's Italian domicile.

The negative outlook on the Milan Branch's ratings is consistent with the negative outlook on the Government of Italy's (Italy) ratings (Baa3/Negative). The negative outlook on Italy reflects accumulating risks to its profile because of the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and domestic political developments, including heightened risk that the political environment will impede the implementation of structural reforms. Italy's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aa3, six notches above the sovereign rating, with the affirmation of Italy's ratings. However, if Italy were to be downgraded, the country ceiling would also decline.

The Milan Branch's long-term issuer, deposit, and counterparty risk ratings and counterparty risk assessment currently all pierce the country ceiling for Italy by one notch, which is supported by several factors. Specifically, the Milan Branch is a very small entity with a limited amount of liabilities, especially relative to BNY Mellon's and SA/NV's liquid resources and overall financial strength, reflected in their a1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA). Further, SA/NV is liable for the Milan Branch's obligations in case it fails to make payments, and Moody's believes there is a strong incentive for SA/NV to honor any potential liabilities in full on a timely basis to avoid any reputational impacts. Lastly, both Milan Branch and SA/NV both operate in the euro area, which shares a common currency as well as strong common institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks, and liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms.

However, Moody's views the Milan Branch's creditworthiness as sensitive to further changes in sovereign creditworthiness, given that changes in the sovereign environment could ultimately impact the ability for the Milan Branch's depositors and creditors to be repaid in full and on a timely basis. A change in sovereign creditworthiness could also lead to the elimination of any piercing of the country ceiling if Moody's views the change as indicative of a more meaningful weakening in the ability of SA/NV to meet the liabilities of the Milan branch.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the negative outlook on the Government of Italy. However, Moody's could move the Milan Branch's ratings back to stable if the outlook on Italy was also revised to stable or if Moody's gains increased certainty around the prospects for SA/NV to support the Milan Branch. The ratings of the branch could be downgraded if the ratings on Italy were downgraded or if there were a downgrade of the BCA or ratings of SA/NV.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methdology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Clayton Montgomery

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Donald Robertson

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

