Moody's changes Barry Callebaut's outlook to positive; affirms Baa3 ratings

Milan, January 25, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Barry Callebaut AG's ("Barry Callebaut" or "the company") Baa3 long term issuer rating and the Baa3 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Barry Callebaut Services N.V.. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

"The outlook change to positive reflects Barry Callebaut's strong operating performance and our expectation that its profitability and cash flow generation will be relatively immune to the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, leading to further strengthening in its credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months," said Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Barry Callebaut.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Barry Callebaut's rating is strongly positioned in the rating category in light of the solid rebound in operating performance following the coronavirus pandemic and Moody's expectations that the chocolate industry and the company's performance will remain relatively immune to the current contraction in consumer spending and deteriorating macro-economic environment.

The company's credit metrics have improved significantly over the last couple of years and Moody's expects further improvement over the next 12 to 18 months in light of the company's prudent financial policy and ability to manage working capital needs. The company's gross debt to EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, reduced to 2.9x as of fiscal year ending (FYE) August 2022, from 3.6x in FYE 2021 and from 4.5x in FYE 2020.

An ongoing solid liquidity profile and sound free cash flow generation, together with further reduction in gross adjusted leverage could result in a rating upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months. In this respect, Moody's expects the company to apply part of its existing high cash balance to reduce its gross leverage, including the redemption of its USD400 million backed senior unsecured bond due in June this year.

Barry Callebaut's rating remains supported by (1) the company's leading market position in both chocolate and cocoa products; (2) its established presence in all major global markets and the growing contributions from emerging markets; (3) the steady growth in chocolate consumption; (4) the company's resilient profitability in the chocolate segment because of its cost-plus business model and hedging strategy; (5) its sizeable inventories, a portion of which could be monetised (RMI - readily marketable inventory, as defined by the company) in case of need ; and (6) its solid and predictable free cash flow.

The rating is constrained by (1) the volatility in the cocoa segment, both in terms of operating performance and working capital needs particularly at times when cocoa prices rise sharply; (2) the risk of cocoa supply disruptions because 63% of supply comes from 2 countries, Cote d'Ivoire (Ba3 positive) and Ghana (Ca stable); (3) the contraction in consumer spending which might result in demand volatility, particularly across the higher-margin gourmet business; and (4) the debt requirements to fund seasonal inventory purchases that temporarily inflate gross debt during the year.

LIQUIDITY

The company needs to maintain plenty of liquidity resources to protect it from unexpected spikes in cocoa bean prices caused by weather conditions or geopolitical events in the sourcing countries.

The company's liquidity is excellent, supported by the currently higher than usual cash balance and by Moody's expectation that Barry Callebaut will continue to generate positive FCF and maintain good availability under its €0.9 billion revolving credit facility, currently fully available, and maturing in October 2027. Barry Callebaut has historically relied on short-term debt, including its €750 million commercial paper (CP) to finance seasonal purchase of inventories. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects the company to use mainly existing cash to finance inventory purchases, reducing the reliance on short term debt for seasonal needs.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the credit rating reflects the expectation that further improvement in the company's credit metrics - on the back of stable operating performance, free cash flow generation, and gross debt reduction - could result in a rating upgrade.

The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to successfully manage any working capital swings, maintaining its prudent financial policies with a predictable and moderate dividend distribution policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Barry Callebaut continues to improve its operating performance and financial profile, such that its gross debt/EBITDA reduces towards 2.5x and its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt ratio remains above 25% (both on a Moody's-adjusted basis), accompanied with continued strong liquidity management.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if the company's profitability deteriorates or if its adjusted leverage rises sustainably above 3.5x with no expectation of improvement while its adjusted retained cash flow/net debt ratio drops below 20% on a sustained basis. Although the rating tolerates temporary deviations from Moody's expectations for the Baa3 rating owing to periods of short-term volatility, increasing supply risk or a deterioration in the company's liquidity could lead to downward pressure on the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Barry Callebaut AG

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Barry Callebaut Services N.V.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Barry Callebaut AG

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Barry Callebaut Services N.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Barry Callebaut AG (Barry Callebaut) is the world's leading supplier of premium cocoa and chocolate products by sales volume, servicing customers across the global food industry. Barry Callebaut reported annual sales of CHF8.1 billion and EBITDA of CHF860.6 million in fiscal 2022. As of 31 August 2022, the company sold products in 144 countries, operated 66 production facilities and employed more than 13,000 people. Barry Callebaut is 30.1% owed by Jacobs Holding AG.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

