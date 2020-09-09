Moody's changes Bazalgette Tunnel's outlook to negative

London, 09 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the
outlook on Bazalgette Tunnel Limited (Bazalgette) and Bazalgette Finance
plc (Bazalgette Finance) to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed Bazalgette's Baa1 corporate family rating
and backed Baa1 senior secured rating, and Bazalgette Finance's
Baa1 senior secured and (P)Baa1 senior secured MTN ratings. Bazalgette
is a special purpose entity developing the Thames Tideway Tunnel.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook follows Bazalgette Finance's announcement on
24 August that it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to delay completion
of the project by nine months and to increase total costs by GBP233 million.[1]
Ofwat, Bazalgette's regulator, has acknowledged that
the company's decision to suspend most activities in March 2020
reflected a "pragmatic balance" between the interests of customers,
workers and the wider community, and has signaled its willingness
to allow the company to recover part of the associated costs. Nonetheless,
Moody's expects the additional costs to exacerbate the project's
over-spend against regulatory allowances. Forecast total
costs have grown from GBP3.1 billion at financial close to GBP3.7
billion (both in 2014-15 prices), including the estimated
COVID-19 impact as well as cost increases in 2019 and 2020.
Part of this over-spend will be absorbed by Bazalgette through
a log-down of its Regulatory Capital Value following System Acceptance.
The cost increases also mean that headroom to the GBP4.1 billion
"threshold outturn" embedded in Bazalgette's licence
has been significantly reduced. Bazalgette could be fully responsible
for cost increases above this level unless Ofwat or the Competition and
Markets Authority (CMA) determine that an additional allowance is appropriate
and reasonable, or the government provides additional equity under
the terms of the Government Support Package (GSP).
Project completion has also been significantly delayed by COVID-19
and previous construction problems. The company now forecasts handover
in March 2025, one year later than the regulatory baseline.
If system acceptance is also delayed by nine months, to September
2026, float to the August 2028 longstop completion date will also
have been significantly reduced. Achieving acceptance by the longstop
date is a condition of Bazalgette's licence, although it can
be extended by Ofwat or the CMA.
--RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION
Affirmation of the Baa1 ratings take into account (1) the GSP, which
provides additional funds in certain defined circumstances and enhances
senior debt recovery in most scenarios; (2) a strong regulatory framework
that ensures ongoing revenues based on a forward-looking capital
expenditure forecast; (3) a financing structure that ensures that
Bazalgette will maintain a prudent financial policy; and (4) front-loaded
equity contribution that enhances recovery prospects for senior lenders
during the construction period in the event of project discontinuation,
when compensation would be payable by the UK government as part of the
GSP . The rating also takes into account the project's significant
progress, with 58% of tunnelling complete as of July 2020.
The rating is constrained by the significant ongoing construction risk
and diminishing headroom to financial targets and completion dates embedded
in the company's licence.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given increasing costs and diminishing financial flexibility, an
upgrade is unlikely prior to successful completion. The rating
could be downgraded if the company is unable to reach a settlement with
Ofwat that substantially mitigates the COVID-19 impact, absent
other measures to strengthen the balance sheet. The rating could
also be downgraded if there were further construction delays or other
construction problems that increase liquidity needs or reliance on the
liquidity and funding provided under the GSP, or increase the likelihood
of project discontinuation. In addition, unfavourable regulatory
developments, adverse changes to the government support package
or lengthy disputes between the various stakeholders in the application
of funds and/or government support, would likely result in a rating
downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Since the last rating actions on this issuer, Moody's has updated
its approach to rating Bazalgette, and currently assigns and monitors
such ratings using the Regulated Water Utilities methodology.
Bazalgette Tunnel Limited is a special purpose entity set up to design,
construct, own, operate and maintain the Thames Tideway Tunnel,
a 25km tunnel running underneath the River Thames through London to collect
excess storm water and sewer discharge between Acton Storm Tanks and Abbey
Mills Pumping Station, from where it will pass through the Lee Tunnel
to be treated at Beckton Wastewater Treatment Works. Bazalgette
is ultimately owned by a consortium comprising Allianz Infrastructure,
INPP and Swiss Life (managed by Amber Infrastructure), Dalmore Infrastructure
Investments, and DIF.
Bazalgette Finance plc is a special purpose financing conduit, set
up to provide its sister company Bazalgette Tunnel Limited with funds
raised from bonds issued under a GBP10 billion MTN programme.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Bazalgette Finance plc Press Release, 24-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
