Moody's changes Bazalgette Tunnel's outlook to negative

London, 09 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Bazalgette Tunnel Limited (Bazalgette) and Bazalgette Finance plc (Bazalgette Finance) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Bazalgette's Baa1 corporate family rating and backed Baa1 senior secured rating, and Bazalgette Finance's Baa1 senior secured and (P)Baa1 senior secured MTN ratings. Bazalgette is a special purpose entity developing the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook follows Bazalgette Finance's announcement on 24 August that it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to delay completion of the project by nine months and to increase total costs by GBP233 million.[1] Ofwat, Bazalgette's regulator, has acknowledged that the company's decision to suspend most activities in March 2020 reflected a "pragmatic balance" between the interests of customers, workers and the wider community, and has signaled its willingness to allow the company to recover part of the associated costs. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the additional costs to exacerbate the project's over-spend against regulatory allowances. Forecast total costs have grown from GBP3.1 billion at financial close to GBP3.7 billion (both in 2014-15 prices), including the estimated COVID-19 impact as well as cost increases in 2019 and 2020. Part of this over-spend will be absorbed by Bazalgette through a log-down of its Regulatory Capital Value following System Acceptance. The cost increases also mean that headroom to the GBP4.1 billion "threshold outturn" embedded in Bazalgette's licence has been significantly reduced. Bazalgette could be fully responsible for cost increases above this level unless Ofwat or the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) determine that an additional allowance is appropriate and reasonable, or the government provides additional equity under the terms of the Government Support Package (GSP).

Project completion has also been significantly delayed by COVID-19 and previous construction problems. The company now forecasts handover in March 2025, one year later than the regulatory baseline. If system acceptance is also delayed by nine months, to September 2026, float to the August 2028 longstop completion date will also have been significantly reduced. Achieving acceptance by the longstop date is a condition of Bazalgette's licence, although it can be extended by Ofwat or the CMA.

--RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION

Affirmation of the Baa1 ratings take into account (1) the GSP, which provides additional funds in certain defined circumstances and enhances senior debt recovery in most scenarios; (2) a strong regulatory framework that ensures ongoing revenues based on a forward-looking capital expenditure forecast; (3) a financing structure that ensures that Bazalgette will maintain a prudent financial policy; and (4) front-loaded equity contribution that enhances recovery prospects for senior lenders during the construction period in the event of project discontinuation, when compensation would be payable by the UK government as part of the GSP . The rating also takes into account the project's significant progress, with 58% of tunnelling complete as of July 2020.

The rating is constrained by the significant ongoing construction risk and diminishing headroom to financial targets and completion dates embedded in the company's licence.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given increasing costs and diminishing financial flexibility, an upgrade is unlikely prior to successful completion. The rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to reach a settlement with Ofwat that substantially mitigates the COVID-19 impact, absent other measures to strengthen the balance sheet. The rating could also be downgraded if there were further construction delays or other construction problems that increase liquidity needs or reliance on the liquidity and funding provided under the GSP, or increase the likelihood of project discontinuation. In addition, unfavourable regulatory developments, adverse changes to the government support package or lengthy disputes between the various stakeholders in the application of funds and/or government support, would likely result in a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Since the last rating actions on this issuer, Moody's has updated its approach to rating Bazalgette, and currently assigns and monitors such ratings using the Regulated Water Utilities methodology.

Bazalgette Tunnel Limited is a special purpose entity set up to design, construct, own, operate and maintain the Thames Tideway Tunnel, a 25km tunnel running underneath the River Thames through London to collect excess storm water and sewer discharge between Acton Storm Tanks and Abbey Mills Pumping Station, from where it will pass through the Lee Tunnel to be treated at Beckton Wastewater Treatment Works. Bazalgette is ultimately owned by a consortium comprising Allianz Infrastructure, INPP and Swiss Life (managed by Amber Infrastructure), Dalmore Infrastructure Investments, and DIF.

Bazalgette Finance plc is a special purpose financing conduit, set up to provide its sister company Bazalgette Tunnel Limited with funds raised from bonds issued under a GBP10 billion MTN programme.

