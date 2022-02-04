Moody's changes Bazalgette's outlook to stable

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on Bazalgette Tunnel Limited (Bazalgette) and Bazalgette Finance plc (Bazalgette Finance) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Bazalgette's Baa1 Corporate Family Rating and backed Baa1 senior secured rating, and Bazalgette Finance's Baa1 senior secured and (P)Baa1 senior secured MTN ratings. Bazalgette is a special purpose entity developing the Thames Tideway Tunnel.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The rating action reflects a provisional agreement reached between Bazalgette and Ofwat, its regulator, to limit the negative impact of prevailing low interest rates and coronavirus-related costs on the company's allowed revenue.

An amendment to the Financing Cost Adjustment Mechanism (FCAM) will fix revenue deductions related to interest rate declines since 2015 at GBP 18.5 million per year over the period from April 2022 to March 2032. Absent this change, Moody's estimates that the FCAM deduction would have grown to over GBP 50 million per year if current real interest rates had persisted. Compared to this scenario, the amendment will increase Bazalgette's revenue by around GBP 200 million over the 2022-32 period, although the actual benefit would be larger if real interest rates fall further or smaller if they rise.

Ofwat has also provisionally agreed that Bazalgette will bear only 15% of coronavirus-related costs incurred before July 2020 and 20% of costs incurred between July 2020 and June 2021, compared to the standard rate of 40% currently prescribed by its licence. If Ofwat ultimately agrees with Bazalgette's GBP 184 million estimate of coronavirus-related costs, Moody's estimates that this change will increase Bazalgette's Regulatory Capital Value (RCV) by GBP 43-44 million (1.5% of March 2021 RCV) compared to the status quo. The RCV, plus an allowed return, will be recovered from customers over the life of the project.

The rating action also reflects continued progress in delivery of the Tideway project, which was 70% complete as of September 2021, including 76% of primary tunneling. Although project completion has been significantly delayed by COVID-19 and previous construction problems, there has been no further extension to the company's forecast of handover in March 2025 or increases to forecast total costs of GBP 3.6 billion (in 2014-15 prices).

--RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION

Affirmation of the Baa1 ratings take into account (1) the Government Support Package (GSP), which provides additional funds in certain defined circumstances and enhances senior debt recovery in most scenarios; (2) a strong regulatory framework that ensures ongoing revenues based on a forward-looking capital expenditure forecast; (3) a financing structure that ensures that Bazalgette will maintain a prudent financial policy; and (4) front-loaded equity contribution that enhances recovery prospects for senior lenders during the construction period in the event of project discontinuation, when compensation would be payable by the UK government as part of the GSP .

The rating is constrained by the remaining construction risk and limited headroom to financial targets and completion dates embedded in the company's licence. Based on the company's current forecast, handover will be one year late relative to the regulatory baseline, although management continues to expect system acceptance well ahead of the August 2028 longstop date. Forecast costs of GBP 3.6 billion are significantly above initial forecasts of GBP 3.1 billion and provide limited headroom to the GBP 4.1 billion 'threshold outturn' embedded in the licence.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given increasing costs and diminishing financial flexibility, an upgrade is unlikely prior to successful completion. Upward pressure could develop after successful handover and acceptance, subject to (1) Bazalgette establishing a track record of successful operations and conservative financial policy, and (2) a continuing transparent and predictable regulatory approach with allowed returns not less than the company's cost of capital. Any potential upgrade during the operations period would also consider the company's capital structure and financial policy at that point in time.

The ratings could be downgraded if there were further construction delays or other construction problems that increase liquidity needs or reliance on the liquidity and funding provided under the GSP or increase the likelihood of project discontinuation. In addition, unfavourable regulatory developments, adverse changes to the government support package or lengthy disputes between the various stakeholders in the application of funds and/or government support, would likely result in a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bazalgette Tunnel Limited is a special purpose entity set up to design, construct, own, operate and maintain the Thames Tideway Tunnel, a 25km tunnel running underneath the River Thames through London to collect excess storm water and sewer discharge between Acton Storm Tanks and Abbey Mills Pumping Station, from where it will pass through the Lee Tunnel to be treated at Beckton Wastewater Treatment Works. Bazalgette is ultimately owned by a consortium comprising Allianz Infrastructure, INPP International Public Partnerships Limited and Swiss Life (managed by Amber Infrastructure), Dalmore Infrastructure Investments, and DIF Capital Partners.

Bazalgette Finance plc is a special purpose financing conduit, set up to provide its sister company Bazalgette Tunnel Limited with funds raised from bonds issued under a GBP10 billion MTN programme.

