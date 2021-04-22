Moody's changes Bed Bath's outlook to stable; affirms Ba3 CFR

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s ("Bed Bath") corporate family rating ("CFR") at Ba3, its probability of default rating at Ba3-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating at B1. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook reflects Bed Bath's continued progress on improving its profitability while increasing its digital sales penetration. Its success in the divestiture of non-core banners and the rationalization of its store base supports its ability to enact its turnaround plan. Bed Bath is expected to continue to make progress on implementing its strategic initiatives which supports its ability to maintain leverage well below 4x in 2021 despite the potential for a more normalized level of demand for home related products as consumers resume spending on travel and leisure" said Senior Vice President, Christina Boni.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5 from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bed Bath's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects its improvement in operating performance as customers shifted spending toward the home after the initial phase of the pandemic during which its stores were temporarily closed. The company has made considerable progress as demand has shifted to the home segment during the pandemic and as it has implemented its strategic initiatives. Bed Bath has been successful in growing its e-commerce business with an 83% increase in its digital sales in 2020, amounting to approximately 40% of its overall sales. Nonetheless the company continues to have intense competition from e-commerce and other value players and traditional discounters and remains at risk to continued market share erosion. Bed Bath continues to focus its efforts on improving assortments and layout, expanding private label, optimizing inventory and supply chain as well an enhancing its omni-channel capabilities to further its turnaround efforts. The company benefits from scale as the largest dedicated retailer of domestic merchandise and home furnishing with a national footprint and significant financial flexibility to support its continued progress. The company plans to introduce at least 8 new owned brands in fiscal 2021, with 6 launches in first six months which will support its margin expansion efforts. Additionally, Bed Bath has worked to rationalize its banners as well as its store base, closing 144 lower performing stores in 2020 with the expectation of 200 closed by the end of 2021. These efforts have enabled the company to focus on core operations and lower occupancy costs.

Bed Bath's rating is also supported by its very good liquidity, its cost reduction efforts, as well as its debt reduction in 2020. Bed Bath will make strategic capital expenditures to continue to invest in stores and supply chain with its investments accelerating to $400 million this year. Bed Bath's current cash balance is approximately $1.4 billion, and its nearest note maturity is 2024 with its undrawn $850 million ABL expiring in June 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Bed Bath's operating performance will continue to improve as the company enacts its business turnaround. The outlook also reflects that Bed Bath will continue to expand operating margins despite cost headwinds as online becomes a larger portion of the business. The outlook also reflects that company will maintain very good liquidity and that its financial strategy will remain balanced.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require that the company maintains consistent sales and operating income growth reflecting continued progress on its business transformation and stabilization of market share. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require operating margins sustained in excess of 5%, debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x and EBIT/interest above 2.0x while maintaining very good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's very good liquidity position deteriorates for any reason, if it is unable to gain traction with respect to key initiatives, including the roll-out of improved omni-channel capabilities, and resetting the cost structure, or if the company experiences significant market share erosion relative to its peers. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if EBIT/interest remains below 1.5x.

Headquartered in Union, NJ, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a onmi-channel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuyBABY, and Decorist. FY 2020 revenues for the period ending February 27, 2021 were approximately $9.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

