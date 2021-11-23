Moody's changes Bharti's outlook to positive

Hong Kong, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s
(Bharti) and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) B.V.'s
ratings outlook to positive from stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Bharti's Ba1 corporate
family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating, as well as the
Ba1 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by Bharti Airtel
Int'l (Netherlands) B.V.
"The outlook change to positive reflects Bharti's improving
operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained,
could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18
months," says Annalisa Di Chiara, a Moody's Senior
Vice President.
"The continued expansion of profitability, particularly at
its core Indian mobile business, together with a steady reduction
in its balance sheet debt, is needed to mitigate the potential effect
on Bharti's credit metrics of significant investments in 5G and
the compounding growth of deferred liabilities during the moratorium period,"
added Di Chiara, who is also Moody's lead analyst for Bharti.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bharti's Ba1 CFR considers the company's position as one of the
largest telecom service operators globally in terms of subscribers (471
million), its solid market position in India's (Baa3 stable) high-growth
mobile market and its large spectrum holdings. Bharti's proven
ability to access capital markets and the benefits of its strong and supportive
shareholder base are also reflected in the ratings.
The company reported a 27% increase in its consolidated reported
EBITDA to INR272 billion for the six months ended 30 September 2021 compared
with the same period in 2020. Moody's expects Bharti's consolidated
adjusted EBITDA to increase toward INR570 billion -INR585 billion
by the end of fiscal 2022, which ends 31 March 2022 -- around
a 25% increase over fiscal 2021's.
This expectation is based on its continued expansion of its 4G subscriber
base and the increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) at the company's
core Indian mobile services segment -- which contributes around 53%
of consolidated EBITDA. The company's recently announced
tariff increase is a meaningful step to drive ARPUs higher and supports
our expectation of rising profitability over the next 12-18 months.
At the same time, Moody's forecasts stable EBITDA growth in
the 10%-15% range for Bharti's African operations,
which are held through its 56%-owned subsidiary, Airtel
Africa Limited, and contribute around 30% of consolidated
EBITDA.
In August 2021, Bharti announced a INR210 billion rights issue that
included an upfront payment and two tranches to be raised over the next
three years. The company raised the upfront amount of INR52.5
billion in October 2021, the proceeds of which Moody's expects
will be used to reduce debt. Bharti has said it will close on additional
tranches to support debt reduction and its 5G investments as needed.
Moody's believes the Government of India's recently announced
reform package for the financially stressed telecommunications industry
will not only help strengthen Bharti's cash flow, but will
help ensure the longer-term health of the sector.
Bharti has accepted the four-year moratorium for payment of its
statutory dues payable to the government comprising around INR500 billion
of spectrum liabilities and INR280 billion of annual gross revenue (AGR)
dues (both amounts as of 31 March 2021). Moody's estimates
that the deferment option saves the company around INR400 billion -
INR 450 billion of cash payments to the government over the same period.
However, the moratorium is only up to 30 September 2025.
The deferred amounts will be spread equally over the remaining instalments
to be paid, without any increase in the existing time period specified
for making the instalment payments, such that the net present value
of the payable amount is protected.
As a result, the compounding effect over the moratorium period means
that the aggregated deferred liability could grow considerably from the
current INR785 billion as of March 2021, while the annual cash payments
to the government would also increase significantly beginning in 2025.
As a result, Moody's expects Bharti to redeploy cash flow
savings over the moratorium period, together with organic cash flow
generation, to permanently reduce balance sheet debt at its Indian
operations.
In addition, the extended moratorium helps boost Bharti's capacity
to invest in its 5G networks in efforts to solidify its competitive position
against potential competition when 5G services are commercially launched
in India over the next 18-24 months.
Moody's also expects investments in 5G spectrum, should an
auction occur in the first half of 2022, will not worsen the company's
leverage profile. This is based on Moody's assumption of
a spend of around INR 370 billion at the auction, to be partially
funded by proceeds from additional calls for the rights issue.
That said, uncertainty remains regarding the timing of the auction
and Bharti's ultimate participation -- which could be higher
than Moody's assumed amount.
Moody's expects Bharti's leverage, as measured by adjusted
debt/EBITDA, to decline toward 3.2x by fiscal 2022 from 3.7x
for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021. Moody's includes
Bharti's perpetual securities as debt in its calculations.
A permanent reduction in its balance sheet debt, including its deferred
liabilities, would also preemptively build additional financial
capacity at the core Indian mobile operations.
The positive outlook reflects Bharti's improving operating profile credit
metrics, including Moody's expectation of growing free cash
flows and liquidity over the next 12-18 months, particularly
at the core Indian operations. Moody's expects consolidated
adjusted debt/EBITDA to steadily decline, even with investments
in 5G spectrum, and that cash flow savings from the moratorium are
redeployed to reduce debt permanently.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's may upgrade the rating if Bharti delivers on further improvement
in profitability leading to solid free cash flow generation and permanent
debt reduction - particularly at the Indian operations --
such that consolidated leverage trends below 2.5x on a sustained
basis. To that end, Moody's will also look for further clarity
around 5G investments, particularly related to spectrum spend and
funding thereof, in the upcoming auction and its competitive positioning
and readiness in advance of 5G rollout.
A downgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given
the recovery in Bharti's operating performance and the positive
outlook. However, Moody's could return the outlook
to stable if there is a reversal in the company's profitability,
a significant deterioration in its liquidity position or any adverse changes
in the competitive or regulatory environments that would derail the continued
improvement in profitability, cash flows and leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1994, Bharti Airtel Ltd. is the third-largest
telecommunications service provider globally, based on total number
of subscribers. As of 30 September 2021, it had around 471
million customers across operations in 18 countries in South Asia and
Africa.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Annalisa Di Chiara
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
