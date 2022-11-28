Moody's changes Boparan's outlook to positive from stable; affirms Caa1 CFR

London, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed Boparan Holdings Limited's (Boparan or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) of Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) of Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Caa1 rating of the Â£475 million and Â£50 million backed senior secured notes both due 2025 issued by Boparan Finance plc. The outlook on all ratings is changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook reflects significant growth in profitability over the last two quarters despite continued cost inflation and deteriorating economic outlook in the UK and EU. Boparan recorded 29% like-for like revenue growth in its key poultry segment in Q4 of fiscal 2022 ending July, indicating successful price increases implemented over the last 12 months. Boparan also recorded significant improvement in poultry margins, which grew to 5.7% by Q4 from the lowest point of just above zero in Q1 of fiscal 2022. The company benefitted from updated contract terms, which allowed for significantly faster and automatic pass through of the feed costs, which is the single largest cost component for chicken, to the customers. Boparan has been also focussed on negotiating additional price increases to cover for other cost components, such as energy, labour and CO2.

Moody's estimates the company's gross leverage, measured as Moody's-adjusted debt to EBITDA, was at 5.3x – significant improvement compared with 8.9x in fiscal 2021 and 7x in fiscal 2020 PF for the refinancing and Fox disposal. The reduction was however, partially driven by the lower pension deficit which dropped close to zero from some Â£128 million in fiscal 2021 driven by higher discount rates. More positively, even excluding the positive effect from pensions, Boparan's leverage would be 6.4x as of fiscal 2022 – a solid level for the current rating. Moody's expects Boparan's leverage to trend towards 5x over the next 12 months. The rating agency expects Boparan's EBITDA margin are unlikely to materially improve in the face of significant headwinds on the cost side, in particular CO2 and energy and weakening performance of the meals business which is exposed to much higher demand elasticity.

High inflation and looming economic recession in the UK and EU have dented consumer confidence and negatively affect population's purchasing power and consumption. Although Moody's expects demand for poultry, which is one of the cheapest sources of protein, to remain reasonably resilient, there is a risk of consumers trading down to less processed and less profitable SKUs.

The company's free cash flow (FCF) - calculated after interest expense, taxes, working capital changes and capex - has historically been negative, due to weak margins, working capital outflow and restructuring costs. In addition, the company contributes around Â£25 million per annum to the pension deficit. Moody's expects Boparan's FCF to turn marginally positive in fiscal 2023 and reach approximately Â£20 million in fiscal 2024 on the back of higher margins and more normal working capital. However, the rating agency cash flows to remain negative when taking into account Â£35 million pension contribution (includes Â£10 million postponed from fiscal 2022) in fiscal 2023 and close to zero in fiscal 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The poultry sector is exposed to avian flu outbreaks, campylobacter and food scares. Historically Boparan's production was disrupted by outbreaks of this nature which also resulted in the need for additional investments to ensure health and safety.

The company's owner, Ranjit Boparan, is directly involved in running the business and in the past has held several different positions within the group, including CEO, President and, most recently, a Commercial Director for the UK Poultry business.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate, supported by Â£36.5 million cash on its balance sheet as of July 2022 and fully undrawn Â£80 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). The notes are covenant-lite while the RCF has a minimum EBITDA springing covenant of Â£75 million which is expected to maintain an adequate headroom. The company does not have any significant maturities until May 2025 when RCF and term loan are due while the notes are due in November 2025.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The group's debt capital structure consists of Â£475 million of backed senior secured notes and Â£50 million backed senior secured mirror notes both due November 2025 rated in line with the CFR at Caa1 and a Â£80 million super senior RCF as well as the Â£10 million super senior term loan both due in May 2025. All the instruments are issued on a senior pari passu basis, secured with the floating charge on the UK poultry business and guaranteed by operating subsidiaries accounting in aggregate for around 90% of EBITDA as of the issuance date. However, the RCF and the term loan benefit from a first priority on enforcement pursuant to the intercreditor agreement, and hence are effectively senior to all the group's other debt including the notes.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Boparan will sustain its improved profitability, cash flow generation and key ratios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded in case of sustained improvement in operating performance, leading to (1) a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing sustainably below 7x; (2) a Moody's-adjusted EBITA interest coverage comfortably above 1x; (3) an improved liquidity profile including positive free cash flow generation after pension contributions; (4) successful and timely refinancing of the upcoming maturities.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded in the event of continued deterioration in operating performance and/or liquidity, including further deterioration in free cash flow generation after pension contributions. Moody's will also consider downgrading the ratings if is an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring or refinancing risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Boparan Holdings Limited is the parent holding company of 2 Sisters Food Group, one of UK's largest food manufacturers with operations in poultry and ready meals. The group reported revenues of Â£2.8 billion in its fiscal 2022.

