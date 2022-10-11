Moody's changes Bormioli Pharma's outlook to negative

Milan, October 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.'s ("Bormioli Pharma" or "the company") ratings. Bormioli Pharma is an Italian manufacturer of glass and plastic packaging for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B3 rating on the €280 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 issued by Bormioli Pharma.

"We have changed Bormioli Pharma's outlook to negative to reflect the approaching debt maturities over the next 24 months, which will likely be refinanced at higher rates, while its current free cash flow generation is weak owing to committed growth investments and plant refurbishments, leaving limited headroom in the capital structure for higher interests," says Donatella Maso, Vice President–Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Bormioli Pharma.

A list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in Bormioli Pharma's outlook to negative from stable reflects the approaching refinancing risk due to its complex capital structure with staggered maturities over the next 24 months combined with lack of meaningful free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Bormioli Pharma's operating performance in the first half of 2022 was better than in the same period of last year, given a robust volume recovery and several waves of price increases. Despite inflationary pressures on costs (other than gas, which Bormioli Pharma hedged until mid-2023), the company was able to maintain a stable EBITDA year-on-year. As a result, its leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, remained high at 6.8x, but within the tolerance levels for the current B3 rating category.

Moody's expects the company's EBITDA to slightly decline in the second half of 2022 because of higher fixed costs linked to the refurbishment of one its Bergantino furnaces but its leverage to remain at around 6.8x owing to some expected debt repayments.

While visibility into 2023 remains low given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, Bormioli Pharma will likely withstand recessionary pressures on demand for its products because the vast majority of its revenue comes from the resilient pharmaceutical industry. Bormioli Pharma will remain vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and cost inflation, particularly related to energy and labour. The company is fully hedged on gas prices and plans to switch the furnaces to heavy oil from July 2023, but it is not hedged on electricity, which represents c.10% of revenue.

Moody's expects no material volatility in its earnings and leverage in 2022-2023, but Bormioli Pharma's credit profile remains constrained by its inability to generate meaningful FCF.

Historically, the company's FCF generation has been limited because of the high capex related to the construction of a new furnace in San Vito and other growth projects. According to the rating agency, the company's FCF will continue to be negative or weak in 2022 and 2023 due to capex for the refurbishment of one of the Bergantino furnaces and an expansion project at its German plant, respectively.

Most of the past investments, including several acquisitions, have been funded with additional debt provided by relationship banks, adding complexity to its capital structure and weakening its credit metrics. Bormioli Pharma has recently refinanced some facilities due in 2022, but all its bank debt matures ahead of the backed senior secured bonds due November 2024 with maturities in 2023 and in 2024.

Bormioli Pharma will need to start address the upcoming refinancing risk in 2023 because the debt repayment will soon erode its cash balances unless it is funded with other sources of liquidity. Given the current market conditions, the company may have to refinance its debt at much higher rates, further reducing its ability to improve its FCF at a time when leverage is high and its capital structure does not have much headroom to accommodate higher interests.

LIQUIDITY

Bormioli Pharma's liquidity remains adequate for its near-term needs, although it is weakening because of around €62 million of debt maturing ahead of the backed senior secured notes, including short term bank lines but excluding factoring. It is also weakening because of Moody's expectations of negative FCF owing to investments in plant refurbishment and capacity expansion. In the next 24 months, the company will have to fully refinance its whole capital structure, including the €48 million term loans, the €55 million super senior revolving credit facility and the €280 million backed senior secured floating rate notes.

Liquidity is supported by c.€20 million of cash on balance sheet as of the end of June 2022; €40 million availability (as of August 2022) under its €55 million super senior RCF maturing in May 2024; and €3.7 million availability under its committed recourse factoring lines. The company also relies on uncommitted bank credit lines and factoring arrangements, which the rating agency does not consider in its liquidity analysis given their uncommitted nature.

The super senior RCF has one springing financial covenant (net leverage ratio), set with a large headroom of 7.9x versus the current reported leverage of 5.3x, to be tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 35%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD probability of default rating is in line with the CFR. This is based on a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions with both bank debt and bonds. The B3 rating on the €280 million backed senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 is also in line with the CFR, because this instrument represents the vast majority of the capital structure. The backed senior secured notes are guaranteed by Bormioli Pharma (the main operating company) but are structurally subordinated to the liabilities of Bormioli Pharma France S.A. and other operating subsidiaries. The backed senior secured notes share the same security as the super senior RCF, consisting of pledges over stocks and certain operating bank accounts, which is considered weak. However, the backed senior secured notes rank junior to the super senior RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the approaching refinancing risk owing to its complex financing structure and the risk that its debt will have to be refinanced at much higher rates at a time when the company's free cash flow generation is weak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could be stabilized if the company addresses the refinancing of its upcoming debt maturities, maintaining an adequate liquidity profile at a manageable cost that does not place additional pressure on its free cash flow generation. Overtime, upward pressure on the rating would require the company to demonstrate a positive EBITDA growth trajectory; with its Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA falling below 6.0x on a sustainable basis; and its FCF/Debt staying positive and growing.

Conversely, downward ratings pressure could be considered if the company does not make progress in the refinancing of its upcoming maturities over the next 12 to 18 months, increasing the risk of a debt restructuring that might result in losses for creditors. Credit metrics that could lead to downward pressure on the rating include a Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA ratio sustainably rising above 7.0x and its FCF remaining negative, on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Italy, Bormioli Pharma is a European producer of plastic and glass pharmaceutical packaging serving approximately 900 customers in 120 countries. Bormioli Pharma has eight manufacturing facilities, five in Italy, two in Germany and one in France and had around 1,450 employees. For the last twelve months to 30 June 2022, Bormioli Pharma generated €297 million of revenue and €64 million of company adjusted EBITDA (or €60 million as adjusted by Moody's).

The company, which was the former pharma business unit of Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., is owned by private equity firm Triton since November 2017.

