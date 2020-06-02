Moody's changes Botswana Power Corporation's outlook to negative

London, 02 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook to negative from stable on Botswana Power Corporation (BPC), a national energy company in Botswana responsible for energy production, transmission, distribution and supply. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of BPC.

Today's rating action on BPC follows the change in outlook to negative from stable on the A2 rating of the Government of Botswana on 29 May 2020. For further information, please refer to the sovereign press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_424935 .

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects the very strong linkages between the rating of BPC and the credit quality of the Government of Botswana, given the significant government influence and control over BPC and the company's role in implementing a range of policy mandates associated with national development objectives.

The affirmation of BPC's Baa2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the Government of Botswana will continue to provide timely financial support to the company, as necessary, given the critical role of BPC to the country and its mission to ensure that Botswana has access to electricity, and (2) substantially all of BPC's commercial borrowings will continue to be covered by the government guarantees.

The government support in the form of ongoing subsidies and guarantees is a key factor underpinning BPC's rating, given the company's (1) high indebtedness and weak financial profile on a standalone basis; (2) weak liquidity profile, with liquidity reliant on timely cash transfers from the Government of Botswana; (3) significant asset concentration and poor asset quality, with multiple design issues affecting output from BPC's coal-fired power plants; (4) high reliance on contracts for power imports; (5) a system of tariff setting framework, which has not provided for cost and investment recovery in the past, and is evolving as reflected in a 22% tariff increase effective 1 April 2020; and (6) uncertainty around the remediation programme of Morupule B power plant.

Overall, under Moody's methodology for government-related issuers (GRI), the Baa2 issuer rating of BPC combines (1) the company's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of b2, and (2) Moody's assessment of very high dependence and very high likelihood of extraordinary support being provided by the Government of Botswana.

Moody's assessment of a very high probability of the government support in the event of financial distress reflects (1) the strategic importance of BPC as the only energy utility in the country, (2) the government's ongoing support in the form of revenue and capital transfers, and (3) the government guarantees covering the bank loans. Moody's assessment of a very high dependence takes account of BPC's domestic focus.

The issuer rating expresses a view on the credit risk of BPC excluding any specific contractual credit support provided to the funders of the company through the government guarantees.

LIQUIDITY

BPC's liquidity is weak. Moody's understands that as of end-March 2020, BPC held cash on balance sheet of BWP598 million, which includes Debt Service Reserve Account balance and government projects funds. Given cash flow weakness, the company needs to raise additional funding for its day to day operations in the near term. Its scheduled debt maturities are, however, covered by a fully funded debt service reserve account, with next principal repayment of some BWP300 million due in September 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are important to BPC's business profile.

BPC is exposed to environmental and carbon transition risk because of its coal-fired generation assets. This is, however, mitigated by the lack of viable alternatives at this juncture with renewables yet to be developed in Botswana. The company's social risk is mainly related to the political sensitivity around its tariffs and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, given substantial implications for public health and safety. For BPC, the effects of the pandemic include lower electricity demand, weaker cash collection and delay to the remediation schedule for Morupule B power plant, given reliance on international contractors and supplies of spare parts. BPC's corporate governance is weak, given no permanent management in place for over a year. The company's activities are closely supervised by the government as BPC's shareholder.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on BPC is in line with that of the Government of Botswana, reflecting that the company's rating is very strongly influenced by that of its shareholder.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given a negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the medium term. The outlook could be changed to stable if the Government of Botswana outlook was stabilised and BPC's operating performance appeared to be at least stabilising.

A downgrade of Botswana's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of BPC's issuer rating. Downward rating pressure could also occur if (1) there was any uncertainty about the government continuing to provide timely financial support to BPC; (2) the company's financial profile were to deteriorate; (3) there was a material change in the company's capital structure (for example, if BPC were to raise unguaranteed debt); or (4) Moody's assessment of very high support for the company were revised downwards. In addition, severe delays or uncertainty around the remediation programme of Morupule B plant could also put downward pressure on the rating.

The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Gaborone, Botswana, Botswana Power Corporation is a national energy company responsible for the country's generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity. It is 100% owned by the Government of Botswana. In the financial year ended March 2019, BPC generated revenues of BWP3 billion (USD253 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

