Moody's changes Brinker's outlook to negative; affirms Ba3 CFR; downgrades SGL to SGL-3

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Brinker International Inc.'s ("Brinker") outlook to negative from positive and downgraded its speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-2. In addition, Moody's affirmed Brinker's ratings, including its Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B1 senior unsecured guaranteed notes rating, and B2 senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes.

The change in outlook to negative reflects Brinker's weaker than expected operating performance and credit metrics impacted by high commodity and labor inflation, and reduced consumer demand in response to a softening US economy. As of December 28, 2022 Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA increased to 4.9 times and EBIT-to-interest decreased to 1.6 times; levels that are weak for the Ba3 rating. In addition, the company is facing upcoming maturities of unsecured notes, in May 2023 and October 2024, and difficulty generating meaningful cash flow for debt reduction, with negative free cash flow in the first half of fiscal 2023 ended December 2022 limiting liquidity and materially delaying deleveraging goals.

The affirmation of the Ba3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Brinker's price increases, positive change in mix and return to advertising supports it ability to drive operating margin improvement and a return to positive free cash flow despite the ongoing pressures presented by commodity inflation and a difficult operating environment. The affirmation also reflects that Brinker will prioritize debt reduction over share repurchases with its excess cash flow which, when combined with improved earnings, will result in debt/EBITDA approaching 4.0x and EBIT/interest above 2.0x by June 2024.

The downgrade to SGL-3 reflects Brinker's reduced liquidity largely as a result of its plans to borrow under its $800 million secured revolving credit facility to repay the $300 million unsecured notes upon maturity in May 2023. Given current borrowings of $311 million as of December 2022, the company will reduce excess revolver availability to around 25% of the total facility size. Balance sheet cash is modest, at $14.7 million. However, Moody's expects free cash flow to turn positive over the next 12 months. After working capital and sizeable capital expenditure needs, Moody's expects the company to focus on debt reduction, particularly reducing the level of revolver borrowings, The SGL-3 also reflects that Brinker will refinance its debt maturities well in advance including its $350 million unsecured notes due in October 2024.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B1 (LGD4)

.... Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B2 to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brinker's Ba3 CFR benefits from its high level of brand awareness of its two brands Chili's and Maggiano's, meaningful scale, good product pipeline and technology initiatives that are expected to drive incremental traffic and mitigate inflationary pressures over the longer term. The ratings are constrained by the earnings concentration with Chili's, which requires this core brand to generate profitable same restaurant sales trends on a consistent basis. In addition, the uncertainty with regards to the ability and willingness of consumers to maintain or increase their spend on food away from home remains a concern as ongoing inflationary pressures, while easing, negatively impact purchasing power.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Brinker's ratings could be downgraded if operating performance improvement fails to materialize such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains above 4.75 times or EBIT coverage of interest below 2.0 times. A sustained deterioration in liquidity for any reason could also result in a downward rating pressure, including free cash flow remaining negative or failure to address looming debt maturities. In addition, upon repayment of the 2023 unsecured notes, the rating on the company's remaining unsecured notes could come under pressure depending on the overall mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure.

An upgrade of Brinker's ratings would require improved operating performance and credit metrics while maintaining good liquidity, including an extended longer term debt maturity profile and positive free cash flow. Metrics include adjusted debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times and EBIT coverage of interest sustained above 2.75 times.

Brinker owns, operates and franchises the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy. As of December 28, 2022, Brinker had about 1,182 company-owned restaurants and approximately 466 franchised restaurants, and revenue of approximately $3.98 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

