Moody's changes Brinker's outlook to positive; affirms B1 CFR

New York, May 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed Brinker International, Inc.'s ("Brinker") B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's affirmed Brinker's guaranteed senior unsecured notes at B2 and its senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes at B3. Moody's also upgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-4 and changed the outlook to positive from negative.

"The affirmation and change in outlook to positive reflects our expectation that Brinker's operating performance will notably recover in its fourth quarter ended June 2021, a trend that will continue into its fiscal 2022 as government restrictions continue to lessen," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Moody's expects this earnings trend to result in stronger credit metrics and improved liquidity. "Brinker's good liquidity is expected to provide it with the ability to manage the uncertainties that still exist due to continued government restrictions as it reduces leverage to be in line with its lease adjusted leverage target of 3.5x," Fahy added. The upgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 reflects Brinker's $900 million senior secured revolver (not rated) that is expected to be largely undrawn, reasonable cash balances and positive free cash flow.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-4

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4 from LGD5)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brinker's B1 corporate family rating benefits from its high level of brand awareness, meaningful scale, improved cost structure, good product pipeline and technology initiatives that are expected to drive incremental traffic and higher check over the longer term. The ratings are constrained by the earnings concentration with Chili's, which requires this core brand to generate profitable same restaurant sales trends on a consistent basis. In addition, the uncertainty with regards to the ability and willingness of consumers to increase their spend on food away from home as government restrictions lessen remains a concern.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that same store sales will continue to improve and help drive higher earnings that will result in lower leverage while maintaining good liquidity despite ongoing government restrictions. The outlook also anticipates that the company follows a prudent financial policy towards dividends and share repurchases. The outlook also anticipates that the revolver will be refinanced well in advance of becoming current.

Factors that could result in an upgrade would require a sustained strengthening of operating performance that resulted in leverage of around 4.5 times, coverage of about 2.5 times and good liquidity.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity driven by a prolonged period of restaurant restrictions and closures. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 5.5 times or EBIT coverage of interest approached 1.5 times on a sustained basis.

The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak given its exposure to widespread location restrictions and closures as well as its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Brinker's board of directors is a good mix of industry veterans, as well as directors with large company experience and relatively varied periods of board tenure. Brinker's board has 10 members, 9 of which are independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles. Brinker is a publicly traded company.

Restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. To this end, Brinker requires its suppliers to adhere to its supplier code of conduct, which sets forth its expectations on business integrity, food safety and food ingredients, animal welfare and sustainability. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors should positively impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

Brinker International, Inc. ("Brinker") owns, operates and franchises the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy. As of March 24, 2021, Brinker had about 1,120 company-owned restaurants and approximately 537 franchised restaurants. Annual revenues are expected to be over $3.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

