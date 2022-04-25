Moody's changes Broom's outlook to negative; affirms B1 ratings

Paris, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Broom Holdings BidCo Limited ("Broom"), the holding company of Beauparc Utilities Holdings Limited ("Beauparc"), to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Broom's B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B1-PD probability of default rating, as well as the B1 ratings on its senior secured term loan and credit facilities due 2028.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Broom's leverage – defined as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA – will continue to remain above 5x for a sustained period of time. Although the company's underlying operating performance held up well during 2021, the incremental debt taken on to finance the acquisition of B&M, a UK-based player in commercial and industrial waste, will temporarily re-leverage the balance sheet.

Moody's notes that Broom is yet to publish audited annual accounts; however, the rating agency understands that Broom's operating performance during 2021 was solid, as demonstrated by an EBITDA which was only slightly lower than management's initial budget. Furthermore, Moody's understand that the underperformance in its entirety can be ascribed to a shortfall of EBITDA contribution from numerous revenues and cost optimization initiatives that management had built in. The base business performed stronger than budget with in particular the core Irish waste operations exceeding initial expectations.

Going forward, Broom's EBITDA growth and subsequent deleveraging will be particularly sensitive to the company successfully driving EBITDA growth from its numerous initiatives. This against a backdrop of increased fuel costs and high volatility in gas and electricity prices, which are putting pressure on some of the company's operating segments. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's would expect Broom to continue to deliver on EBITDA growth, thus allowing in turn the company's leverage to decline towards 5x debt / EBITDA by 2023.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

Broom's B1 CFR continues to benefit from (1) its diversification along the waste value chain and geographic diversification across Ireland, the UK and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands; (2) its leading market position in Ireland waste collection and processing, with high barriers to entry, as well as a developing regional market share in the UK's fragmented market; (3) the supportive regulatory and industry trends where it operates; (4) Beauparc's track record of solid and increasing margins, as demonstrated by an EBIT margin of 9.4% in 2020, (5) long-term offtake contracts for processed fuels and pass-through model for recyclable waste which reduce commodity price exposure and; (6) a solid liquidity profile supported by strong free cash flow generation with small maintenance capex (2-3% maintenance capex/revenues) and no amortisation on its loan facilities.

At the same time, the B1 CFR is constrained by (1) Broom's high financial leverage with gross debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) of around 6.0x in 2021, with deleveraging dependent on future earnings growth; (2) the group's small size, with EBITDA of EUR106 million in 2021; (3) the exposure of commercial waste collected volumes to cyclical macro-economic conditions; (4) a moderate level of waste internalization; (5) increasing capital expenditure in the next three years to drive earnings growth; (6) the risk of political intervention; and (7) some degree of event risk related to future M&A operations.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured facilities – including the existing EUR555 million term loan, which will be upsized by EUR90 million to EUR645 million following the supplemental issuance – are rated B1, in line with Broom's CFR. The facilities are guaranteed by Broom and subsidiaries representing 80% of consolidated EBITDA. Broom Investments Limited, Broom's direct parent, grants security to lenders over the shares it holds in Broom, and Broom and each of its restricted subsidiaries grant a floating charge over their assets. Moody's notes that there is a EUR302 million shareholder loan from Broom Investments Limited to Broom. As part of the transaction, another EUR30 million of equity will be injected through the form of a shareholder loan and ordinary equity. Moody's considers these shareholder loans as equity under its Hybrid Equity Credit methodology published in September 2018, based on the terms and conditions as communicated to the rating agency.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Broom's liquidity profile to be good over the next 12 months. Upon refinancing and injection of new equity, which will be applied to refinance the company's drawn revolving credit facility (RCF), Broom's liquidity cushion will consist of around EUR53 million of cash and a EUR120 million undrawn RCF.

Moody's notes, however, that the current volatility observed in commodity markets – and notably gas and electricity – may create temporary pressure on liquidity due to margin payments. Whereas these movements should be limited in view of (1) the overall small size of Broom's supply segment, and (2) Broom's continuing hedging policy, Moody's notes that greater volatility could cause temporary pressure on liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could stabilize the outlook should Broom be successful in driving further EBITDA growth so that its leverage moves below 5x. The ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 5x, or if liquidity deteriorates meaningfully.

Given the negative outlook, upward pressure on the ratings is currently not anticipated. Nevertheless, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Broom reduced its ratio of debt to EBITDA below 4x on a sustained basis. A potential upgrade would also consider improvements in the company's scale, diversity across geographies and waste streams, as well as level of waste internalisation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Broom Holdings BidCo Limited, headquartered in Dublin, is the holding company that owns 100% of the shares in Beauparc Utilities Holdings Limited (Beauparc), an Irish waste management company involved in the collection and processing of waste in Ireland and in the UK. In June 2021, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) announced the acquisition of Beauparc. In 2020, Beauparc reported revenues of EUR529 million and EBITDA of EUR90 million.

