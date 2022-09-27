Moody's changes Burberry's outlook to positive from stable; Baa2 ratings affirmed

London, September 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of Burberry Group plc (Burberry or the company), the UK-based luxury fashion group, and the Baa2 rating of its Â£300 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

"The change to a positive outlook from stable reflects our view that over the next 12 to 18 months Burberry is likely to sustain both positive trading momentum and the solid credit metrics that have been a feature since we initiated our coverage during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic two years ago," says David Beadle, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Burberry. "However, short-term upward rating pressure is tempered by headwinds this year in the important Chinese market as well as the increasingly uncertain macro-economic environment. In addition, we will also need to see whether new senior management brings with it any material change in either strategy or financial policies", he added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Burberry made good progress in the year to 2 April 2022 (fiscal 2022), with its revenues topping pre-pandemic levels and its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA advancing strongly (+17.5% year over year, and 9% ahead of fiscal 2020).

More broadly, the company's credit quality is underpinned by (1) the iconic Burberry brand and its relevance with younger consumers, nurtured by its well-established e-commerce operations and social media presence; (2) its strong global footprint, notably in Asia and particularly China, which means it is well positioned to capture the expected medium term growth in the global personal luxury goods market; (3) its low gross leverage for the rating category which Moody's expects will be sustained below 2x; and (4) a track record of positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flows, conservative financial policies, characterised by a robust liquidity buffer which would cushion any future unexpected shock.

Less positively, Burberry's rating also recognises (1) the company's reliance on a single brand whose continued success is exposed to social risk; (2) limited scale and product diversification, with an offering weighted towards the apparel category which carries fashion risk; (3) the high competition prevalent in the global personal luxury goods market; (4) a challenging operating environment in Mainland China linked to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, as well as an uncertain macro-economic background more broadly, which could weigh on demand for luxury fashion.

Burberry's ESG Credit Impact Score of moderately negative (CIS-3) reflects the high social risks associated with responsible production in the apparel sector, and the company's exposure to these via a single brand. More positively, Moody's recognises the company's strong governance practices and conservative financial policies, as well as its transparent efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

LIQUIDITY

Burberry has good liquidity. As at end March 2022, the company had Â£1.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet, nearly four times the level of funded debt at that time, which comprised the Â£300 million sustainability bond issued in September 2020 and modest overdraft drawings of Â£45 million. Moody's expects the cash balance to fall this fiscal year, principally as a result of the Â£400 million share buyback programme. Nevertheless the rating agency anticipates that cash balances will likely remain around Â£850 million at the end of fiscal 2023, and at similar levels at subsequent reporting dates. Liquidity is further supported by access to a unsecured Â£300 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2026. The facility is subject to a leverage covenants tested semi-annually in March and September which we expect Burberry to continue to pass with substantial headroom.

CHANGE OF RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects the possibility that Burberry will sustain continued improvement in profitability and maintain credit metrics that are commensurate with the levels Moody's considers appropriate for the company to have a Baa1 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the rating if the company can at least maintain the level of profitability achieved in its fiscal 2022 while maintaining its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage below 2x. Sustained positive free cash flow and a sizable cash buffer to mitigate any future unexpected shock to liquidity would also be pre-requisites for an upgrade.

Conversely, the rating outlook may be stabilised if Moody's considers that it is unlikely that Burberry will sustain its current solid credit metrics, including Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of under 2x. Downward rating pressure could build in the event Burberry's trading materially weakens, with revenue pressure and/or margin compression translating into a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage trending above 3x. A more generous policy of return to shareholders leading to substantially weaker liquidity or credit metrics would also exert negative rating pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Burberry Group plc is a luxury fashion group which designs, manufactures, and markets under the iconic Burberry brand men's and women's apparel and accessories through a global network of over 400 directly-operated stores, along with luxury retail partners. For its fiscal year ending March 2022, the company reported Â£2.8 billion of revenue and Â£523 million of company-adjusted operating profit (18.5% margin). Its largest region for retail and wholesale revenue is Asia Pacific (46% of revenue in fiscal 2022), followed by Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (EMEIA, 29%) and the Americas (25%). The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2002 and is a FTSE 100 constituent.

