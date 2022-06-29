Moody's changes Burlington's outlook to stable from positive; Ba2 CFR affirmed

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed the outlook for Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. ("Burlington") to stable from positive and affirmed all ratings including its corporate family rating at Ba2, its probability of default rating at Ba2-PD and its senior secured term loan at Ba1. Its speculative grade liquidity remains unchanged at SGL-1.

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that Burlington's margins and profitability will be lower than previously forecasted for fiscal year ending January 2023 due to lower topline growth, higher input and freight costs, supply chain bottlenecks, negative impact of high inflation on the overall retail environment and consumer spending and lastly the macroeconomic uncertainty. Moody's now expects debt/EBITDA will be around 3.8x for fiscal 2022 versus our previous estimate of about 3.2x with EBIT/interest at about 2.7x versus our previous estimate of 4.2x.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 to (LGD3) from (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Burlington's Ba2 CFR reflects its conservative financial strategy and very good liquidity with cash at approximately $627 million at the end of its first quarter 2022. The rating is also supported by Burlington's concentration in off-price retail, a segment which has historically grown faster than other apparel related sub-sectors and has performed relatively well during economic downturns. The company deliberately planned to have lower inventory in the first quarter of 2022 compared to last year as it estimated the absence of stimulus dollars would result in a mid-teen decline in comparable store sales. However, delays in inventory receipts resulted in a gaps in assortment, especially for stronger selling items. The lower comparable sales accompanied by margin decline in the first quarter resulted in lower than expected profitability. The company has since raised its inventory plans for the rest of the year and now plans inventory to be slightly above 2021 levels. The company's improved merchandising initiatives and real estate expansion through smaller stores has supported sustainable improvement in operating margins historically. Nonetheless, headwinds from increased wages and freight costs and the uncertain economic environment will curtail margin expansion in 2022. The company still has a relatively weaker competitive position, as it is still significantly smaller with lower operating margins than its largest peers -- TJX and Ross Stores.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that despite an expected deterioration in operating performance, credit metrics will remain solid and liquidity will remain very good. The outlook also reflects that Burlington's new store growth plans will be successful and that financial strategy will remain conservative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if overall operating performance including EBIT margin demonstrates improvement, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.75x and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 3.25x. A ratings upgrade will also require maintaining very good liquidity as well as a conservative financial strategy.

Ratings could be downgraded in the event Burlington's financial strategy was to become more aggressive or its liquidity profile weakens or if operating performance continues to weaken. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 4.25x and EBIT/interest expense was sustained below 2.75x.

Headquartered in Florence, NJ, Burlington Stores operates a national chain of off-price retail stores, operating 866 stores as of April 30, 2022, primarily under the Burlington Stores name. LTM revenues exceed $9.0 billion as of April 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Manoj Chadha

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

