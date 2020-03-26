Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers CBR Fashion Finance B.V. CBR Fashion GmbH CBR Service GmbH Rating Action: Moody's changes CBR's outlook to negative from stable, affirms B2 CFR 26 Mar 2020 Paris, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of CBR Service GmbH (CBR), a holding company owner of German apparel retailer CBR Fashion, to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and its probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed CBR Fashion Finance B.V.'s B2 rating assigned the senior secured notes and CBR Fashion GmbH's Ba2 rating assigned to the super senior Revolving Credit Facility, and changed their outlooks to negative from stable "Today's decision reflects Moody's expectations that the spread of the coronavirus and store closures will negatively impact CBR's results and key credit metrics in the first half of 2020. The company could have sustainably weaker credit metrics as it emerges from the crisis, but these key credit metrics could remain in line with a B2 rating given the headroom the company had in the rating category to date" said Guillaume Leglise, Assistant Vice President and Moody's lead analyst on CBR. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed CBR Fashion Finance B.V.'s B2 rating assigned the senior secured notes and CBR Fashion GmbH's Ba2 rating assigned to the super senior Revolving Credit Facility, and changed their outlooks to negative from stable "Today's decision reflects Moody's expectations that the spread of the coronavirus and store closures will negatively impact CBR's results and key credit metrics in the first half of 2020. The company could have sustainably weaker credit metrics as it emerges from the crisis, but these key credit metrics could remain in line with a B2 rating given the headroom the company had in the rating category to date" said Guillaume Leglise, Assistant Vice President and Moody's lead analyst on CBR. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The apparel retail sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, CBR's exposure to store-based discretionary spending, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the nationwide lockdown imposed by many European governments will materially and negatively affect revenues with a consequent impact on future EBITDA and cash flow generation in 2020. Moody's believes that CBR is vulnerable considering its large store base exposure through direct retail and wholesale customers, which together represent 8,181 stores, although relative to peers, the company does have a stronger online presence. Depending on customers' willingness to spend on non-discretionary products during a time of lockdown, this online presence could limit losses incurred by the company. Most governments in Europe, including Germany, have announced a package of measures to support corporates, which will help smooth out the negative effects during the lockdown period. Despite these measures Moody's expects that CBR could emerge with weaker credit metrics and liquidity post the crisis. Moody's recognizes the company's strong performance to date, relative to peers and especially in 2019, including its track record of generating solid free cash flow (FCF). However, Moody's expects that there is likely to be fierce competition and pricing pressure once stores reopen, and potentially weaker demand for discretionary products, notably apparel products, in the medium-term. The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the losses, demand and potential impact on the supply chain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The outlook also considers that CBR remains vulnerable to a potential prolonged period of lockdown in Europe, unfavorable discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the pace at which consumer spending will recover once stores reopen. LIQUIDITY CBR currently has adequate liquidity, with a cash balance of €105 million and full availability under its €30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) as at end-December 2019. The company has no immediate debt maturities, with its RCF maturing in April 2022 while its bond will mature in October 2022. The RCF is subject to a super senior net leverage covenant, with ample capacity today, tested quarterly if more than 35% of the facilities are drawn. Moody's expects this covenant to be potentially tested during 2020, and CBRs headroom under this covenant is likely to deteriorate owing to drop in sales and earnings, and likely working capital needs. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Also, the structural shift towards e-commerce has increased pressure on apparel retail companies to increase their online sales. This risk is partly mitigated by the fact that CBR has already developed strong omni-channel capabilities, with online sales representing around 16% of the group's 2019 revenue. As an apparel retailer, CBR is also subject to social factors such as responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection. The company strives to adhere to high ethical standards vis-à-vis its suppliers and their working conditions. CBR is controlled by Alteri Investors (Alteri) which, as is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage. Governance can be less transparent compared to public companies. In addition, the company has shareholder-friendly financial policies. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Positive rating pressure is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control, store closure restrictions have been lifted, and it is evident that consumer sentiment has not materially affected demand for CBR's products. Overtime, positive pressure could emerge if CBR grows sales and profits to enable (1) its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to trend below 4.5x on a sustainable basis; (2) for it to generate positive FCF and maintain an adequate liquidity profile while it demonstrates more balanced financial policies. Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialize if (1) CBR's FCF generation weakens and its liquidity deteriorates, or (2) its adjusted gross/EBITDA increases above 5.5x, or (3) its Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest expense falls below 2.5x. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Isernhagen, Germany, with revenue of €607 million and reported EBITDA of €152 million in 2019, CBR is one of the top five German womenswear apparel companies. The company operates under two independent brands: Street One (casual, fashionable clothing) and Cecil (sporty, less figure accentuating clothing), which account for around 58% and 42% of revenue, respectively. As of 30 December 2019, CBR had 8,181 points of sales, across 19 countries, with a focus on the Germany, which represented 70% of revenues, Austria, Switzerland and the Benelux. CBR's sales channels are mainly concentrated within its wholesale business (around 74% of sales), but it is also expanding its e-commerce (around 16% of sales) and own retail network (representing around 10% of sales) businesses. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Guillaume Leglise AVP-Analyst Corporate Finance Group Moody's France SAS

