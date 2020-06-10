Moody's changes CME's outlook to stable from positive

Madrid, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed to stable from positive the outlook on the ratings of Central
European Media Enterprises Ltd. ("CME" or "the company"),
a leading free-to-air broadcaster operating in five Central
and Eastern European countries.
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1
corporate family rating (CFR) and its B1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR).
"The change in outlook to stable reflects our expectation of a weaker
TV advertising market owing to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent
global macroeconomic recession, which has removed the possibility
of a rating upgrade in the near term," says Víctor
García Capdevila, a Moody's AVP-Analyst and
lead analyst for CME.
"In addition, the company is still in the process of being
acquired by PPF Group, in a transaction that will likely increase
CME's leverage. However, there are still a number of
unknowns, including whether the transaction will get all necessary
approvals, how much debt CME will carry post transaction,
and what will be the strategic direction of the company under PPF's
ownership," adds Mr. García.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on CME of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
CME's operating performance is heavily dependent on advertising
revenue, from which it derives around 75% of its revenues.
Demand for advertising is highly correlated with general economic conditions.
Moody's expects the macroeconomic environment to deteriorate rapidly
in all countries where CME operates. For example, real GDP
growth in CME's two largest countries, the Czech Republic
and Romania, where the company generated in 2019 combined revenue
and EBITDA of 61% and 76%, respectively, is
expected to decrease by 6% and 5%, respectively,
in 2020.
Moody's base case scenario assumes that EBITDA will fall between
25%-30% in 2020 due to lower TV advertising revenue
as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Although part of the reduction
in advertising revenue will be mitigated by cost savings (mainly content
costs and personnel expenses), profitability will still be significantly
affected. As a result of this drop in EBITDA, Moody's
expects that the company's leverage on a standalone basis,
prior to the acquisition by PPF Group, will stand at around 3.3x
by year end 2020.
Furthermore, the company is currently in the process of completing
its takeover by PPF Group, which was announced in October 2019,
and which is expected to close in Q3 2020. Although PPF made public
its intention to finance the acquisition with a mix of equity and debt,
with the debt component consisting of €1,150 million,
including a revolving credit facility [1], there are still
several unknowns, such as whether the transaction will get the necessary
approvals, how much debt will ultimately sit on CME's balance
sheet versus other entities within the PPF Group and the operational and
strategic direction as well as financial policies that PPF will implement
once it fully owns CME.
The rating agency believes that the downside risks related to the coronavirus
outbreak along with the uncertainties around CME's acquisition by
PPF make a rating upgrade unlikely in the near term and that is why the
outlook has been changed to stable from positive. However,
Moody's will reassess the credit quality and rating positioning
of CME if and when the transaction closes and some of the pending uncertainties
are cleared.
Moody's continues to draw comfort from CME's (1) strong operating
and financial performance over the last few years; (2) solid market
positioning, with leading audience and market share in all operating
segments; (3) high and recurring free cash flow generation;
(4) improved revenue visibility thanks to higher carriage and subscription
fees; and (5) a more flexible cost structure than in the previous
economic downturn, largely due to the shift to local content and
away from Hollywood studios.
LIQUIDITY
CME's liquidity profile is good. It is supported by a cash
balance of $140 million as of the end of Q1 2020, full availability
under its $75 million revolving credit facility and Moody's
estimate of an annual free cash flow generation of around $90 million
in 2020. Moody's estimates that these sources are enough
to meet its cash requirements over the next 12-18 months,
including the outstanding €60m loan maturing in April 2021.
CME does not have any large debt maturity repayment until November 2023
when €469 million are due.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects that while the company's credit metrics
and cash flow generation will weaken owing to the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak and subsequent macroeconomic recession, they will remain
well positioned for the B1 rating prior to any additional leverage resulting
from the acquisition by PPF Group.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive ratings pressure is unlikely in the near term given the downside
risks related to the coronavirus outbreak and the knock-on effects
on TV advertising spending and the uncertainties around PPF Group's
acquisition of CME. Overtime, a rating upgrade is possible
if CME's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains sustainably
below 3.5x and its adjusted FCF/gross debt increases towards 7%
- 10% on a sustained basis.
Negative rating pressure could develop if earnings deteriorate leading
to a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increasing above 5.0x,
free cash flow to gross debt decreases below 5% on a sustained
basis or liquidity deteriorates.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) is a media and entertainment
company incorporated in Bermuda. The company has broadcast operations
in five Central and Eastern European countries, Czech Republic,
Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia, serving an
aggregate population of around 45 million people. Launched in 1994,
CME operates 30 TV channels. In the last 12 months ended in March
2020, the group generated revenue and OIBDA of $692 million
and $247 million, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Merger/Acquisition agreement 28-Oct-2019 (https://www.ppf.eu/en/press-releases/ppf-obtains-eur-1150-billion-financing-for-acquisition-of-cme)
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
