Moody's changes CSTN's outlook to stable

New York, April 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of CSTN Merger Sub, Inc. (d.b.a. Cornerstone Chemical Company) and changed its outlook to stable based on strong fourth quarter 2021 results and the improvement in liquidity due to its upsized and extended ABL facility in January 2022. Moody's also affirmed the B3 rating on the company's secured notes.

"The improvement in commodity margins and better operating performance in the fourth quarter of 2021 substantially improved financial performance lowering leverage to roughly 6.0x from over 10x in 2020," said John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for CSTN. "Upsizing and extending the ABL will also help support liquidity as raw material costs and selling prices are expected to increase further in 2022."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The move to a stable outlook reflects the improved financial performance and liquidity, as well as the absence of material production outages in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. This improved operating performance was accomplished despite a three week production outage at the end of the third quarter due to Hurricane Ida, which passed close to its facility on August 29, 2021 and knocked out power for two weeks.

Moody's expects Cornerstone's leverage to decline below 5.0x in 2022 due to improving margins, despite rising raw material and energy costs, and improved production and sales volumes given the tight supply for acrylonitrile, melamine and sulfuric acid, the company's three major products, as well as strong demand for hydrocyanic acid ("HCN"), which is a by-product of the acrylonitrile production process. Free cash should also be positive for the full year, but will greatly depend on the increase in working capital required as a result of higher raw material and selling prices.

The company's B3 balances its large debt balance and volatility in earnings and cash flow with its position as the second largest producer of merchant acrylonitrile and the only producer of melamine in the US. The company's facility is considered critical to the supply/demand balance in the US for these two products and supports the operation of much larger downstream chemical operations. The rating is constrained by the lack of free cash flow generation over the past four years, its single-site operation in Waggaman, near New Orleans on the Gulf Coast, and the level of capex required to meaningfully increase the capacity of its three main products.

Cornerstone liquidity is good with roughly $55-60 million of availability pro forma for its new $125 million ABL facility maturing in 2027. The company's prior facility matured in August 2022. Free cash flow is less certain given the expected increase in working capital requirements in 2022, but will likely be positive. The ABL has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio, which is triggered when availability is under $8 million or 10% of the borrowing base.

Moody's noted that Cornerstone has one large customer and one supplier with operations at the site that are integrated with Cornerstone's processes. On June 30, 2021, Roehm Holding GmbH (B3 stable), one of the two large customers on the site, gave notice of termination under a number of agreements expiring in 2024 and 2025 as required in order to renegotiate these contracts. Roehm is building a new facility in Texas using what is expected to be a lower cost process to produce methyl methacrylate ("MMA") and is likely trying to lower its costs at Cornerstone's site and improve its operating flexibility. Given the tightness of the market for MMA in the US and continued growth in a number of applications, Roehm will need both facilities, but may want the flexibility to lower production rates when necessary, assuming that its new facility performs as expected. Moody's noted that Roehm's new facility in Texas will not produce methacrylic acid, which is produced in Waggaman and is a higher margin product for Roehm.

The on-site supplier is Dyno Nobel Ltd., who built an ammonia plant in 2016 at Waggaman, and supplies ammonia and carbon dioxide for Cornerstone's acrylonitrile, melamine and urea operations. Over the past two years, this facility has had a number of unplanned outages requiring Cornerstone to purchase carbon dioxide from other suppliers during these periods.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider an upgrade if Cornerstone is able to sustain leverage below 6.5x, generates meaningful free cash flow in most years, the renegotiation of agreements with Roehm do not have a material negative impact on the company's operations and the company is able to refinance its 2024 maturities. Moody's would consider a downgrade, if Cornerstone's liquidity falls below $15 million, leverage rises above 8.0x and free cash flow continues to be negative. Moody's will also start to consider a downgrade 18 months prior to the maturity of the existing notes, if they are not refinanced. In this situation, a downgrade would be dependent the company's financial performance, free cash flow generation and Moody's opinion on their ability to refinance the notes.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important considerations in Cornerstone's credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social risks typical for a chemical company, such as accidental chemical spills or releases and social concerns due to the size and location of its production facility. The company does not have any accrued environmental liabilities but does have modest amount of asset retirement obligations. However, this will not hurt its credit profile given the long tail nature of these liabilities. The company's governance is considered weak due to its ownership by the private equity firm Littlejohn & Co and their control of the Board and financial policies that prioritize shareholder returns. We note that Littlejohn & Co provided some financial support for the company during the downturn in 2020 and the first half of 2021.

Headquartered in Waggaman, LA, CSTN Merger Sub, Inc., more commonly known as Cornerstone Chemical Company, produces base chemicals such as acrylonitrile, urea, melamine, and sulfuric acid. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co bought Cornerstone in August 2017 from H.I.G. Capital, which purchased the company in a carve-out from Cytec Industries Inc. in February 2011. Revenues are under usually $500 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Glenn B. Eckert

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

