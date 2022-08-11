Moody's changes CVA's outlook to stable from positive; affirms Baa2 ratings

Madrid, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque S.p.A. ("CVA") to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed CVA's Baa2 long-term issuer rating, its Baa2 rating on the EUR50 million senior unsecured notes due November 2028, and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2.

The rating action follows the outlook change on the Baa2 rating of the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta (Valle d'Aosta) to stable from positive, on 9 August 2022. For more details, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468278.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook change to stable reflects the strong linkages between CVA and Valle d'Aosta (Baa2 stable); and aligns the outlook on CVA with that on Valle d'Aosta. Given the 100% ownership by Valle d'Aosta, CVA falls within the scope of Moody´s Government-Related Issuers Methodology. Accordingly, CVA's Baa2 ratings reflect the combination of the company's standalone credit profile or Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2, with Moody's expectation of strong support from, and high dependence with, Valle d'Aosta in case of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

Today's rating affirmation reflects that CVA's ratings continue to be supported by (1) the low-cost and low-carbon nature of its hydropower generation assets in Italy; and (2) the material contribution to its EBITDA from its lower-risk contracted power-generation earnings and regulated electricity distribution activities in Italy (together representing around 38% of CVA's EBITDA in 2021). At the same time, the Baa2 ratings remain constrained by (1) the company's small size and limited diversification, given that CVA generates all its earnings domestically; (2) the sensitivity of CVA's earnings to volatile power prices in Italy given the primarily fixed-cost nature of its generation fleet, albeit mitigated by its hedging policy; (3) a track record of high dividend payouts, which weighs on the company's credit metrics, particularly its retained cash flow (RCF)/debt; and (4) the risk of nonrenewal of hydroelectric concessions in 2029 because of the expected implementation of Italy's Simplification Decree.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings of CVA could be upgraded if (1) the rating of Valle d'Aosta was upgraded; (2) key credit metrics remain robust (i.e. FFO/debt of at least 25%); and (3) and the company maintains its strong liquidity.

Negative rating pressure could develop if (1) Valle d'Aosta's rating was downgraded, or (2) the company's operating performance or financial profile were to deteriorate materially and were not offset by support from Valle d'Aosta. Given the support assumption currently incorporated into CVA's ratings, a one-notch downgrade of the BCA would not automatically result in a downgrade of CVA's Baa2 ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

PROFILE

CVA is one of the largest hydropower generators in Italy. The company has a domestic installed capacity of around 1.1 gigawatts (GW), of which 934 megawatts (MW) come from hydroelectric plants, 157.5 MW from wind farm assets and 12.5 MW from photovoltaic assets. In 2021, CVA sold 1.57 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity to final customers. CVA also operates 4,217 kilometers of electricity distribution networks, serving around 128,900 redelivery points. The company is 100% controlled by the Autonomous Region of Valle d'Aosta through its holding company Finaosta S.p.A.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Corrado Trippa

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

