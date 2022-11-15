Moody's changes Cambodia's outlook to negative, B2 ratings affirmed

Singapore, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Government of Cambodia's outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the B2 local and foreign currency issuer ratings. The negative outlook reflects a deteriorating external position as illustrated by the severe widening of the current account deficit, which Moody's expects to remain wide (albeit narrowing) over the next few years, raising financing concerns. Although Moody's expects concessional funding to continue and foreign direct investment (FDI) to remain stable, other sources of financing remain opaque – highlighting the risk of a quicker erosion of foreign currency reserves than observed until now. These risks are compounded by the lack of timely and transparent reporting, which complicates policy setting, indicating elevated credit risks stemming from weaknesses in governance. At the same time, a deceleration in activity in the luxury property sector poses broad risks to growth, which will amplify cyclical challenges coming from moderating exports growth in light of the adverse global macroeconomic environment, still low tourism arrivals, and weaker FDI due to tightening international markets and lower global growth. The rating affirmation at B2 balances the government's highly affordable, concessional debt with a weak institutional framework, and elevated domestic political and geopolitical risks.

Cambodia's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba3 and B1, respectively. The two-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects low economic diversification, weak institutional strength and a modest government footprint, and a rising external vulnerability risk. The one-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and the local currency ceiling incorporates Moody's assessment of Cambodia's weak policy effectiveness, but relatively open capital account, as well as transfer and convertibility restrictions in times of stress.

RATINGS RATIONALE

WIDE CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICITS RAISE FINANCING RISKS AND TRANSPARENCY CONCERNS

In 2021, a severe deterioration in Cambodia's current account deficit to 46.2% of GDP from an average of 9.5% for the preceding 10 years occurred due to an increase in construction, fuel imports (volume and prices) as well as a surge in non-monetary gold imports (+500%). While the volatility in gold imports since the beginning of 2020 may be temporary, Cambodia's current account deficit remains significant (approximately 20% of GDP in 2022) even if monetary gold imports are disregarded. Although Moody's expects an easing in goods imports growth as commodity prices soften and construction slows down, as well as a rebound in export receipts following the reopening of borders to drive a narrowing of the current account deficit over the next two years, the deficit will be above 30% of GDP (gold included). A narrowing of the deficit will be challenged by continued weakness in exports due to recession risks in Cambodia's main export markets, and Moody's expectations that the tourism industry will not fully recover until at least 2025, compounded by China's continuing zero-covid policy.

In Moody's assessment, the lack of timely and transparent data on funding sources and foreign exchange reserves will complicate policymaking, raising risks of unpredictability and volatility with respect to external buffers. Historically, current account deficits have been offset by FDI inflows (more than 12% of GDP on average over 2012-20), however in 2021, FDI was not sufficient to finance the current account deficit, which was also covered by unspecified sources of capital flows. The opacity of these flows highlights transparency concerns, and as a result, the funding of forecasted current account deficits appears highly uncertain. While Moody's expects concessional multilateral and bilateral funding to continue unabated, risks to FDI flows are also tilted to the downside due to slowing global growth, particularly in China.

While Cambodia's foreign exchange reserves have slowly eroded, to $16.1 billion in July, they remain relatively high. However the declining reserves coverage ratio highlights increasing pressure to Cambodia's external position. Moody's expects Cambodia's foreign exchange reserves to continue eroding over the next two years, to $15 billion (or 4.8 months of import cover) in 2022 and $13 billion (3.8 months) in 2023 from $17 billion (6.2 months) in 2021, as financing sources for the large current account deficit remain unclear. As Cambodia has currently no external commercial debt, there are no additional financing risks in that regard.

Meanwhile, a deceleration in activity in the luxury property sector poses broad risks to growth, given construction and real estate have been spurring high levels of activity and investment over the past decade. While the winding down in luxury real estate and construction may be positive for Cambodia in the long term given it could lead to more stable real GDP growth, the risk of disorderly unwinding to the economy cannot be entirely discounted considering potential linkages to the domestic banking system. A slowdown could affect long-term real GDP growth. It could also result in a decrease in capital flows to Cambodia.

Moody's expects real GDP growth will not return to pre-pandemic levels within the next few years due to a weakening of global growth, including in Cambodia's main export markets (US, EU) and in China, posing downside risks to the economy's recovery. However Moody's still expects robust growth in Cambodia of 4.5% in 2022 and 5.5% in 2023, a substantial increase from an estimated 3% growth in 2021. However, this rate of expansion remains well below the 7% average recorded over 2010-19.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE B2 RATINGS

Cambodia's debt burden remains moderate, although it increased during the pandemic. Moody's expects general government debt to gradually rise beyond 40% of GDP over the next few years as the government's fiscal deficits remain wide on the back of the coronavirus stimulus response and an only gradual recovery in trade and tourism revenues. Nevertheless, Cambodia's higher debt burden will still remain below the 55% of GDP median of B-rated peers.

Cambodia relies entirely on official multilateral and bilateral creditor support for deficit and debt financing. Of the external public debt, more than 60% is bilateral funding, with China the largest single creditor and Paris Club member countries comprising most of the remaining. Multilateral lending is almost entirely sourced from Asian Development Bank (Aaa stable) and World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, Aaa stable). Although all of Cambodia's debt is foreign-currency denominated and thus subject to currency depreciation, long maturities and grace periods largely limit debt servicing pressures, underpinning low government liquidity risks and insulating Cambodia against abrupt market-driven spike in the cost of debt. The average time to maturity of government debt is lengthy, at about 25 years, and Moody's expects interest payments as a share of general government revenue will remain around 2%, amongst the lowest of B-rated sovereigns and sovereigns globally.

Meanwhile, shallow local capital markets imply a limited source of domestic funding. The government has prepared a financial blueprint to develop the domestic bond market, with plans to issue the equivalent of US$300 million. On 7 September, the government issued the first tranche of its inaugural domestic bond, amounting to 100 billion riel (approximately $24 million), offering a fixed rate of 2% and one year maturity. The subscription was below their targets, highlighting a shallow domestic pool of liquidity. This is a first step to developing domestic markets, although it will take several years to build a yield curve. The government's accumulated deposits at the central bank therefore currently provide the main financial buffers in local currency.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Cambodia's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, highly negative exposure to social risks, and overall very weak governance profile and limited resilience.

Cambodia's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), driven by physical climate risks. The economy has been subject to droughts and floods, which pose disruptions to agricultural activity and can deter tourist activity, both major economic drivers. Water scarcity is also a consideration, since a large proportion of the rural population lacks access to safe drinking water.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). Despite a young and growing population, low per capita incomes and a poor provision of health and education services as well as weak access to other basic infrastructure have constrained human capital development.

The influence of governance on Cambodia's credit profile is highly negative (G-4 issuer profile score), which reflects relatively weak institutional arrangements, a high incidence of corruption, generally weak rule of law, and transparency issues, which compound limited policy effectiveness.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 5,009 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3.7% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -10.3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -46.2% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 67.2% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 10 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Cambodia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks. An analysis of this issuer, relative to its peers, indicates that a repositioning of its rating would be appropriate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely at this time, but Moody's would likely revise the outlook to stable if pressures on Cambodia's external position were to ease durably, for example due to a significant narrowing of the current account deficit back to levels covered by FDI flows that would allow for a rebuild of foreign exchange reserves.

Upward pressures on the rating would arise if, over time, reforms were likely to address the country's institutional weaknesses and enhance policy effectiveness, such as control of corruption and rule of law; or if the implementation of structural reforms that support competitiveness and reduce hurdles to doing business, contributed to a material increase in economic diversification and incomes. Such an outcome would bolster the economy's resilience to shocks.

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade if larger external imbalances were likely to become structural, with increasing difficulties financing the wide current account deficit for example due to a moderation of FDI inflows, and increasing pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Downward pressures on the rating would also arise if strains on asset prices were material and likely to be prolonged, leading to significant liquidity and solvency concerns in the domestic banking system, and raising macro-stability risks for the sovereign. A sharp or sustained slowdown in growth beyond our baseline expectations, either owing to the impact of external conditions, pronounced repercussions from the withdrawal of preferential trade access or an unexpected and sharp unwinding of credit growth, would also present downward pressures on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

